Judd McVee celebrates Melbourne's win over West Coast in Perth in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE defender Judd McVee will seek a trade to Fremantle after deciding on a return to Western Australia.

McVee has been weighing up his future all season but AFL.com.au can reveal he has in recently made clear his intention to seek a trade to the Dockers.

The 22-year-old has had offers in front of him from the Demons throughout the season, with Melbourne desperate to keep him, however he has informed the club he wants to join Fremantle.

The Dockers will push to land the out-of-contract Demon via a trade once the period opens on Monday, October 6. Fremantle currently holds picks 11, 29, 38, 47 and 65 as well as its two future hands in 2026 and 2027.

McVee has played 65 games for the Demons since being drafted as a rookie at the end of 2021 from East Perth, having grown up in Geraldton.

He locked down a spot in Melbourne's back half over the past three seasons but his 2025 campaign was interrupted by a pre-season hamstring injury that saw him sidelined until round seven.

It shapes as a busy trade period for the Demons, with premiership defender Steven May encouraged to explore his options despite having a season to run on his deal, and Christian Petracca looking at a potential move as Adelaide and Gold Coast circle.

Charlie Spargo has left to join North Melbourne on a three-year deal as a free agent.

The Dees are among the clubs chasing Suns midfielder Sam Flanders, while Collingwood forward Brody Mihocek is weighing up a free agency move to the Demons. St Kilda ruckman Max Heath will land at Melbourne, while Wade Derksen from Greater Western Sydney also has interest from the Dees.