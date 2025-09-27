Brisbane look set to only get better with improvement to come from within and from the outside

Darcy Wilmot celebrates Brisbane's win in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH back-to-back premierships in their pocket, gun recruits on the way and hungry players out to prove a point, Brisbane has every reason to believe a dynasty is just beginning.

And as a club with a history of three-peats, they don't have to look far for inspiration.

"This group's freakish. Hopefully this is just the beginning," co-captain Lachie Neale said after Saturday's Grand Final win over Geelong.

The Lions previously won three on the bounce between 2001 and 2003 before losing the 2004 decider.

"It's funny. We lost our first one (2023) and they lost their last one," dynamo Cam Rayner said.

"Hopefully history repeats and we can get another one and go again."

Rayner said the Lions' success only vindicated his decision to re-sign last October until the end of 2031, adamant more trophies are on the horizon.

"I never had any doubts when I first did it and I feel like we're only going to get stronger next year," Rayner said.

"We've got so many players that are going to come back and hopefully get a few more coming in that are great players.

"Hopefully we can just keep it rolling."

The Lions will add top-five prospect Daniel Annable from their academy along with two prized free agents in the off season.

Essendon ruckman Sam Draper will head north while forward Charlie Cameron was licking his lips at the prospect of playing next to West Coast key forward Oscar Allen.

"It's gonna be pretty cool - but that's a long way in the distance," Cameron said.

The Lions had eight players aged 22 or under in their line-up on Saturday and know plenty of improvement will come from within.

Jack Payne, Noah Answerth, Jarrod Berry, Keidean Coleman and Lincoln McCarthy are among those who missed out this year.

"We went out there with a lot of 22 and unders playing, so it all bodes well for the club as long as we stay calm and don't get ahead of ourselves," coach Chris Fagan said.

"But it's just been an amazing ride."

There will likely be players headed for the exit door, too.

Cameron admitted he would be "sad" to see the departure of forward line teammate Callum Ah Chee, who is expected to join Adelaide.

"I've got a lot to think about over the next week," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au. "But I'm just going to soak this up."

Free agent Brandon Starcevich, meanwhile, could yet take up a big deal from West Coast.

"I'll take a couple of days to enjoy it and then decision time is coming," Starcevich told AFL.com.au. "It's hard either way. It's a tough decision to make and it'll come later."

Veteran ruckman Oscar McInerney, 31, is contracted for next year and says he's excited to see how the likes of Draper and Allen fit into a double premiership team.

"I've got no idea how it looks," he said.

"One thing I'm an advocate for is bringing in quality talent to your club. Those two boys (Draper and Oscar Allen) have nominated to come here and we’ll get it done.

"We'll get to work and see what it looks like.

"We've got so many hurdles … but if you can bring in quality talent that can make your footy club better, why would you not be supportive of that?"

But first, the Lions will celebrate.

The premiership team will be presented to Melbourne-based fans at Fitzroy's Brunswick Street Oval on Sunday morning, then fly north for another fan event at Brighton Homes Arena, where the club's AFLW side will play Richmond.