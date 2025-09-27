Harris Andrews has enjoyed "the little moments and little things" to lead the Lions to another flag

Harris Andrews celebrates with the premiership cup after Brisbane's win over Geelong at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAND Finals are made of the big moments. Charlie Cameron's four goals. Lachie Neale’s miraculous return from injury. Will Ashcroft's performance that earned him another Norm Smith Medal.

But for Harris Andrews, it's the celebration of the little things, from a Hugh McCluggage tackle to a Darcy Gardiner spoil, that the Lion says makes his role as co-captain.

"It's a big part of my game, I really enjoy it, the little moments and little things," Andrews said.

"They're the little intangibles that win you games of footy, so I'm trying to promote that this year. I think the boys embrace me, carried on a little bit at times, but it's all fun.

"We as defenders don't get the opportunity to kick the highlight goals and stuff. I endorse the enjoyment of the little things and hopefully that gets done more often."

A mere three weeks ago it looked like Andrews would be steering the Brisbane ship on his own, when his co-captain Lachie Neale was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Harris Andrews, Chris Fagan and Lachie Neale hold the premiership cup aloft after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

But with weeks of dedication, he made his triumphant return to the big stage.

"He was heroic," Andrews said.

"His ability around the ball, special, super clean ... he worked so hard to get his body right and to see it all unfold beautifully for him. I'm really proud."

The Lions may have been in this exact position last year, but with the competition biting at their heels as they faced adversity with injury, Andrews will never take a second flag for granted.

"It's probably more special the second time around," he said.

"Obviously the first time's exciting, but the second time is knowing that the whole competition's coming for us.

"We always had belief. We felt like across the year our best footy stacked up against the best teams in the comp. At times we weren't playing our best footy and you've got to work your way through that, but I was really proud of the way the boys responded this year.

"To go back to the drawing board after we lost it to Geelong in that first final was awesome. The coaches did a great job and obviously as players we went out and executed so it was a great win."

Harris Andrews in action during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Having just won back-to-back flags, it may be too early to discuss a three-peat, despite the onslaught against the Cats being reminiscent of the Lions' dominance of the early 2000s.

But for Andrews, he's never been more confident in the future of his club.

"I'll enjoy this for a week or two, and then we'll get back to the drawing board," he said.

"I'm really buoyant about the future. I think we've got a lot of younger guys out there playing important roles for our team, and it's just an exciting time to be a part of the club."

Andrews finished his game with 11 intercepts and nine marks, earning himself six Norm Smith votes, but he was pipped to the honour by one of the aforementioned "younger guys" in Ashcroft.

The 21-year-old had 32 disposals, 10 clearances, eight tackles and a goal to take out his second Norm Smith Medal in as many years, and Andrews had one word to describe the him: "Psycho".