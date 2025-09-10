Charlie Spargo during Melbourne's game against North Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership forward Charlie Spargo will join North Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent after informing the Demons of his decision to move clubs.

Spargo has been weighing interest from the Kangaroos and will take up what is believed to be a three-year deal at Arden Street as North adds to its half-forward stocks.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

The 25-year-old will follow his father in being at North, with Paul Spargo playing 81 games for the Kangaroos between 1985 and 1992.

They have been interested in landing Spargo since 2023, having followed him then while he was in contract.

AFL.com.au revealed the Roos' interest in Spargo last month and he will cross there without Melbourne having a chance to match the offer. The Demons will get a compensation pick for him later in the draft.

Learn More 26:33

The 2021 flag winner played 10 games for the Demons this year after having his 2024 campaign ruined by an Achilles injury, but suffered a shoulder injury playing for Casey in the VFL finals.

He played 108 games for the Demons, including a career-best year in 2021 when he kicked 18 goals in 25 games and was an important member of Simon Goodwin's front half on the run to their premiership win.