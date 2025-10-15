After failing to get traded, Jy Simpkin will return to Arden Street but probably not as skipper

Jy Simpkin during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JY SIMPKIN will lose the North Melbourne captaincy after his failed bid to secure a trade.

The Kangaroos flatly rejected Collingwood's offer of a future second-round draft pick and shut down talks about Simpkin well before the 7.30pm Wednesday deadline.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Asked about Simpkin seeking a trade, North list boss Brady Rawlings said they would "prefer he didn't - but that was his decision."

Rawling added there was no bad blood over the trade request.

But he was also asked whether Simpkin would stay captain in the wake of trying to leave Arden St.

Learn More 11:21

"We haven't spoken to him about the captaincy ... Jy probably understands that going down this path, there might be a change to leadership," Rawlings said.

"I think he understands that. I'm not speaking for our players, but that's probably going to look unlikely."

Rawlings said the Roos were never keen to let Simpkin go.

"We (put) a really high price on Jy - he's won two best-and-fairest, he's 27 and he's captain," Rawlings said.

"We rate him really highly.

"I think he'd understand that what was put forward compared to what we were willing to take probably couldn't be any further apart.

"Jy's a ripper, a ripping person ... he'll hopefully play a really important role for us next season."