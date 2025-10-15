Tom De Koning, Clayton Oliver, James Worpel. Pictures: AFL Photos

There were surprises aplenty in one of the biggest Continental Tyres AFL Trade Periods ever seen as players chased bigger deals, more game time and hometown returns.

So did your club get the players it was chasing? Who ended up at a new home? Who ended up staying? How are you placed ahead of the AFL Draft?

Who arrived: Finnbar Maley

Who left: Nil

Future picks: The Crows traded their 2026 fourth-round pick in the Maley deal but have all their 2027 selections.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 16, 48, 55, 64, 73, 75, 93, 111

We say: The Crows prioritised Brisbane utility Callum Ah Chee but failed to get the deal done during the trade period. Ah Chee is out of contract, however, so there is a plan now for the Crows to secure him through the scarcely used pre-season draft. After a straight sets finals exit, Adelaide does need to improve its list, particularly in the midfield. That could yet happen through the organic growth of players like Dan Curtin and Sid Draper, so the failure to land a star there is not a disaster. If they can secure Ah Chee for no cost and hold all their draft assets, the period will be viewed as a win. – Nathan Schmook

Who arrived: Oscar Allen, Sam Draper

Who left: Brandon Starcevich

Future picks: Largely dealing in the free agency pool, it was a pretty quiet period for the Lions in terms of future picks. They did manage to acquire a 2026 third-round selection tied to Melbourne though.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 17, 23, 44, 51, 59, 68, 79, 97, 115

We say: The back-to-back premiers added established players in areas of need by acquiring Oscar Allen and Sam Draper. Pursuing Allen has been 12 months in the making following the retirement of Joe Daniher and his arrival complements Logan Morris, Eric Hipwood and Ty Gallop in a dynamic tall forward line. Draper is the first high-end ruckman Brisbane has pursued this century, coming as much-loved Oscar McInerney retires. Callum Ah Chee looked certain to go after requesting a trade to Adelaide, who had tabled a five-year deal, but the Lions did not accept the offer of a future second- and third-round pick. They are now likely to lose the versatile Ah Chee for nothing through the pre-season draft, although appear to have accumulated enough points to match a bid on projected top-five draft pick Dan Annable. Losing Brandon Starcevich will be a mighty difficult hole to fill, with no obvious replacement on the list. - Michael Whiting

Oscar Allen poses at Brisbane's training HQ on October 14, 2025. Picture: Supplied

Who arrived: Will Hayward, Liam Reidy, Campbell Chesser, Ben Ainsworth, Oliver Florent

Who left: Charlie Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Tom De Koning, Corey Durdin

Future picks: The Blues landed Sydney's 2026 first-round and 2027 first-round selections as a part of the Charlie Curnow trade, but now no longer have a 2026 second-round or 2027 second-round selection. They also parted ways with a 2026 third-round pick.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 9, 11, 43, 54, 67, 72, 87, 105

We say: It was a hectic trade period for the Blues, right from the opening until the close. Star forward Charlie Curnow became a Swan in the dying stages, while Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni departed Ikon Park as free agents at the beginning of the player movement period. The Blues cashed in big time on Curnow, managing to get a whopping three first-round picks, plus Swans forward Will Hayward in one of the biggest deals in AFL history. Corey Durdin also departed the club, but the Blues topped up nicely adding Suns forward Ben Ainsworth, Swan Oliver Florent, Eagle Campbell Chesser and Fremantle ruck Liam Reidy. However, the Blues were unable to strike a deal with the Western Bulldogs for swingman Buku Khamis. The Blues now hold an astounding six first-round selections over the next three years, which means they are well placed to rejuvenate their list. They'll also add father-son young gun Harry Dean at the draft, while Cody Walker is a top five prospect in next year's crop. - Dylan Bolch

Campbell Chesser after arriving at Carlton in a trade from West Coast. Picture: Carlton FC

Who arrived: Jack Buller

Who left: Brody Mihocek

Future picks: The Pies gave up a 2026 third-round selection as a part of the deal that landed ex-Swan Jack Buller, but they did receive a 2026 fourth-round selection in return as a part of that deal.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 39, 45, 56, 61, 77, 95, 113

We say: After being key players in recent years, it was a quieter trade period for Collingwood in 2025. Despite being an unrestricted free agent, Brody Mihocek was traded to Melbourne so that the Dees didn't dilute their compensation for Charlie Spargo. His departure will be a big loss for Craig McRae's side, but their sole inclusion, Jack Buller, will try to fill that void. Buller is a competitive tall who is strong in the air and accurate in front of goal. The Pies did have interest in North Melbourne skipper Jy Simpkin, but the future second-round pick they offered wasn't close to being enough to entice the Roos to move on their skipper. Jordan De Goey was also a name raised throughout the trade period, but GM of List and Talent Strategy Justin Leppitsch said his name was "never" mentioned by another club. The Pies will back themselves in for another tilt at a flag next year, but might also start to get some more games into their younger talent. - Dylan Bolch

Who arrived: Brayden Fiorini

Who left: Sam Draper

Future picks: The Bombers gave up a 2026 third-round pick for Fiorini, so as not to dilute their Draper compensation pick, in their only future pick move. They hold a full hand in 2027.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 5, 6, 21, 27, 30, 83, 101

We say: Essendon held onto wantaway captain Zach Merrett after a potential deal with Hawthorn fell through, with the Bombers seeking four first-round picks (picks No.10 and No.22 in 2025 and the Hawks' first selections in 2026 and 2027). They brought in Brayden Fiorini from Gold Coast, opting to trade for the Sun to hold onto the No.21 pick they received for losing Sam Draper as an unrestricted free agent. It was an otherwise quiet trade period for the Bombers, who still have time to move up the order in the Telstra AFL Draft, which will be held on November 19-20, if they are able. – Dejan Kalinic

Who arrived: Judd McVee

Who left: Will Brodie, Liam Reidy

Future picks: The Dockers have a full suite of their own future selections in 2026 and 2027 and did not add any from rival clubs.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 20, 47, 69, 90, 103, 108

We say: Adding another rebounding defender was a priority for the Dockers, who landed a potential bargain when they secured Judd McVee for pick No.23. There are similarities to the trade for Jordan Clark four years ago, which cost the Dockers pick No.24 (and No.46), and McVee can now learn alongside the 2025 All-Australian. The club was otherwise quiet, retaining all its star talent. It got involved in West Coast's trade for Brandon Starcevich, moving up from pick 33 to 23 as part of some swaps to get the pick needed for McVee. Midfielder Will Brodie (Port Adelaide) and ruck Liam Reidy (Carlton) moved clubs for very little, with the Dockers doing the right thing by two players that have not been able to break into the team and creating necessary list spots. – Nathan Schmook

Judd McVee after arriving at Fremantle in a trade from Melbourne. Picture: Fremantle FC

Who arrived: James Worpel

Who left: Patrick Retschko

Future picks: The Cats held all of their future draft selections for 2026 and 2027.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 19, 40, 60, 78, 96, 99, 114

We say: The Cats offered up three first-round selections for Charlie Curnow but it wasn't enough to entice the Blues to trade their star forward. Similarly, they had a crack at St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall, offering pick 19 and a future second-round pick, but were unable to strike a deal with the Saints. They did however add Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel as a free agent, who will significantly bolster their onball brigade. Alongside Tom Atkins, Worpel adds another dimension to Geelong's midfield led by running machines Max Holmes and Bailey Smith. In a bizarre trade period twist, the Cats also struck a deal with Richmond that saw untried midfielder Patrick Retschko land at the Tigers in exchange for pick 99. They may not have pulled off a trade for one of Curnow or Marshall, but you can expect the Cats to feature prominently in September again in 2026. - Dylan Bolch

James Worpel after arriving at Geelong in a trade from Hawthorn. Picture: Geelong FC

Who arrived: Christian Petracca, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Who left: Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick, Brayden Fiorini, Sam Flanders, Malcolm Rosas jnr

Future picks: Quite a bit doing for the Suns in this department, mainly tied to the deal for Petracca. They have given out their 2026 first-rounder to the Dees, as well as a third-rounder in 2027, but have brought in Melbourne's second-round selection next year, along with a third-round pick from Essendon.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 15, 18, 24, 28, 29, 36, 52, 92, 110

We say: One of the busiest clubs during the period, the arrival of Christian Petracca shows just how far the Suns have come in recent years. They bring in a Norm Smith medallist who will bolster the already stacked midfield of Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, Touk Miller and Bailey Humphrey, who they did not budge on despite the third-year star meeting opposition clubs. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's addition has some risk attached following his difficult 12 months, but his upside is huge, all for a very low draft pick going the other way. The Suns parted ways with five developed players they drafted, which will erode their depth, but would be confident they have amassed enough points to match their litany of Academy players expected to go high in the draft, led by Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson. - Michael Whiting

Who arrived: Clayton Oliver

Who left: Jacob Wehr

Future picks: Like the rest of its trade period, minimal stuff here from GWS. Its only deal, for Oliver, came at the expense of a 2026 third-round selection, which will go to Melbourne.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 12, 35, 91, 109

We say: A quiet period for the Giants, who have taken the high upside swing on Clayton Oliver. Likely past his absolute peak, GWS is backing the three-time All-Australian and four-time Melbourne best and fairest winner to complement its current A-grade talent of Tom Green and Finn Callaghan in the middle of the ground, relieving them of some of the heavy lifting. Paying a small portion of his million dollar-plus salary, the Giants will be hopeful of a similar spike from Oliver they got from out-of-favour Jesse Hogan when they landed him in late 2020. The Giants kept Leek Aleer, who is the perfect depth player, after St Kilda backed out of trading for the young defender. - Michael Whiting

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Changkuoth Jiath, Jai Serong, James Worpel

Future picks: The Hawks secured a third-round selection (tied to Sydney) while handing the Swans a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft in the deal for Jai Serong. They also secured a fourth-round pick for next year from Melbourne for Changkuoth Jiath.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 10, 22, 62, 76, 94, 112

We say: The pursuit of Essendon captain Zach Merrett captured the attention of the footy world since his meeting with coach Sam Mitchell, and in the end, it all amounted to nothing. The Hawks' offer of Henry Hustwaite as well as picks 10, 22 and a 2026 first-round pick was rejected by the Bombers, who remained defiant in keeping their captain. Without Merrett and the departure of Worpel as a free agent to Geelong, the Hawks will need to find other ways to fill the midfield void. Jiath fills a need at the Demons, while Serong will get more opportunities at the Swans. - Brandon Cohen

Who arrived: Max Heath, Changkuoth Jiath, Brody Mihocek, Jack Steele

Who left: Judd McVee, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Charlie Spargo

Future picks: The Demons received a 2026 third-round pick from the Giants for four-time club champion Clayton Oliver, while they sent their 2027 third-round pick to St Kilda for Jack Steele. There was a plethora of future picks swapped with Gold Coast in the Christian Petracca deal - the Demons getting a 2026 second-round pick and giving a 2026 second-round and 2027 third-round pick in return. A 2026 third-round pick went to Collingwood to land Brody Mihocek, while young ruck Max Heath crossed over from St Kilda in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick - a historic move, being the first club to officially involve a pick for two years into the future.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 7, 8, 37, 66, 71, 84, 102

We say: Despite losing two of the best players to ever don the red and blue, there's still plenty to like about the Demons' moves in a huge 2025 trade period for the club as it begins a new era under Steven King. Melbourne said from the outset it was going to take something significant to prise contracted gun Christian Petracca out of the club, and the Demons accepted a bumper draft haul from the Suns in return for the Norm Smith medallist. Three first-round picks were handed over to the Dees for the 29-year-old - picks No.7 and 8 in next month's Telstra AFL Draft, adding to the two top-10 picks they took to last year's draft, as well as the Suns' 2026 first-round pick. Melbourne was happy to have Clayton Oliver explore his options and accepted a 2026 third-round pick for their four-time club champion, while the Dees gave up their 2027 third-round pick for former St Kilda captain Jack Steele. Melbourne also landed some leadership and experience in Magpies forward Brody Mihocek. Young ruck Max Heath crossed over from St Kilda to hone his craft under Max Gawn and Changkuoth Jiath will add a fresh dynamic to the Dees' defence following the departure of highly regarded defender Judd McVee to Fremantle. Melbourne also lost premiership forward Charlie Spargo to North Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent. - Alison O'Connor

Brody Mihocek is unveiled as a Melbourne player in October, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

Who arrived: Charlie Spargo

Who left: Finnbar Maley

Future picks: The Roos added Adelaide's 2026 fourth-round pick as a part of the Finnbar Maley deal.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 25, 26, 46, 57, 82, 100

We say: It was a quiet trade period for the Roos, who are set to bank on the natural growth of their young list in 2026 to rise up the ladder. Collingwood had interest in captain Jy Simpkin, but were unable to offer anything realistic to the Roos. North Melbourne did add Melbourne forward Charlie Spargo as a free agent, while Finnbar Maley's departure to Adelaide came as a late surprise. Spargo will likely slot straight into a role in the front half, complementing the likes of Paul Curtis and Cam Zurhaar. The Roos chose not to pursue Giants defender Leek Aleer or Melbourne defender Steven May, despite their apparent need for key defensive depth and reported interest in Crow Jordon Butts and Tiger Tylar Young. They tried to lure Suns defender Connor Budarick, but ultimately were beaten by the Western Bulldogs there. North Melbourne don't have an early draft selection after trading it to Richmond last year. - Dylan Bolch

Who arrived: Will Brodie, Corey Durdin, Jacob Wehr

Who left: Nil

Future picks: The Power added a 2026 second-round pick (tied to Carlton) as part of the Durdin trade in their own move with future picks, retaining all of their own 2026-27 picks.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 49, 85

We say: The Power have identified players with upside who have struggled to break into their previous teams consistently. Time will tell how successful the strategy is, but their new additions have come cheap and without much risk. Will Brodie has shown the ability to be a consistent inside midfielder, but he couldn't break into a talented Freo team. Josh Carr was his midfield coach in a career-best 2022 and clearly knows how to get the best out of the 27-year-old. Jacob Wehr can secure a spot on the wing and arrived from Greater Western Sydney as a free agent, while fellow homegrown product and former Carlton small forward Corey Durdin has an opportunity to replace the role previously filled by Willie Rioli. The Power stared down the prospect of star midfielder Zak Butters leaving in their biggest win of the period. – Nathan Schmook

Corey Durdin after arriving at Port Adelaide in a trade from Carlton. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Who arrived: Patrick Retschko

Who left: Tylar Young

Future picks: The Tigers left their picks in future drafts untouched, holding their original club-aligned selections for both 2026 and 2027.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 3, 4, 38, 81

We say: After loading up on youth at the top of last year's draft and entering this post-season holding two very early picks to again have access to the cream of young talent, Richmond wasn't expected to be active during the trade period. However, the move of Tylar Young to West Coast saw the Tigers receive a selection, currently pick 38, that they can use to secure promising father-son midfielder Louis Kellaway. The son of 180-gamer Duncan, Kellaway featured in South Australia's undefeated under-18 national championship side and is considered as a second- or third-round selection. A surprise move late on the final day of trading saw Richmond swap pick 99 for delisted Geelong rookie Patrick Retschko, an elite-running midfielder the club has been tracking since his junior years. – Howard Kimber

Who arrived: Jack Silvagni, Tom De Koning, Sam Flanders, Liam Ryan

Who left: Jack Steele, Max Heath

Future picks: The Saints parted ways with their 2026 second-round pick in the Liam Ryan deal, getting a 2027 third-round pick in return, and they added a 2027 third-round pick via the Jack Steele trade and a 2027 fourth-round pick as a result of the Max Heath trade.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 50, 65, 86, 104

We say: The Saints were arguably the most active club this trade period and for the first time in a long time, St Kilda is a destination club. The Saints managed to secure the signatures of four established players from rival clubs, headlined by a pair of Carlton free agents in Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni in addition to ex-Sun Sam Flanders and Eagles high-flyer Liam Ryan. After being told he was free to explore his options elsewhere, former captain Jack Steele found a new home at Melbourne which might disappoint some Saints fans, but ruck Rowan Marshall will remain at the club. After focussing on the draft in recent seasons, St Kilda has clearly made a shift in its list management strategy. On a more sour note, the Saints pulled their interest in Giants defender Leek Aleer, who was "shattered" and "incredibly disappointed" that he won't be headed to Moorabbin, according to Giants footy boss Jason McCartney. This trade period proves just how crucial it was to get Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to recommit to the club on a two-year deal. Now, it feels like the Saints have a couple of years to show they mean business. - Dylan Bolch

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

Who arrived: Charlie Curnow, Jai Serong

Who left: Will Hayward, Ollie Florent, Jack Buller

Future picks: The Swans gave up their first-round pick in the next three drafts in the Curnow deal, as well as their third-round pick next year (for Serong) and their fourth-round pick next year (in the Buller trade). But they have picked up two 2026 third-round picks (tied to Carlton and Collingwood), a 2026 fourth-round pick tied to Hawthorn and a 2027 second-rounder tied to the Blues.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 31, 32, 42, 63, 88, 106

We say: The Swans identified their man, and they got him. While some major deals fell over late on Deadline Day, Sydney got Charlie Curnow to the club, giving up THREE first-round picks to do so. How high a price that will be is yet to be determined, but the Swans will no doubt be hoping their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks will be pushed back as they look for another surge up the ladder in the next two seasons. Curnow is a game-changing player for the Swans, and the flow-on effect for the likes of Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald could be immense. It's now up to Dean Cox and his coaching staff to quickly embed Curnow into the club and also appease a playing group that will no doubt be hurting somewhat by the departures of mainstays Will Hayward and Ollie Florent. Florent was clearly on the outer so they should be able to cover him and while Hayward's exit will hurt, they've essentially replaced him with a two-time Coleman medallist. Jai Serong could expect some senior game time next season in a defensive group that is not flush with options, and the fact multiple clubs had chased him indicate he will be a shrewd addition. The club was frustrated by the loss of Jack Buller to Collingwood, but the arrival of Curnow should cover that and then some. - Martin Smith

Who arrived: Brandon Starcevich, Tylar Young

Who left: Oscar Allen, Campbell Chesser, Liam Ryan

Future picks: The Eagles gained a 2026 second-round pick tied to St Kilda as part of the trade sending Liam Ryan to Moorabbin, with the Eagles losing their own 2027 third-rounder.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 1, 2, 13, 34, 41, 53, 58, 80, 98

We say: One of the big winners purely by virtue of their ability to land pick No.2 as compensation for departing free agent Oscar Allen (Brisbane). The Eagles are rebuilding and can now attack the draft with an excellent suite of top picks, adding much-needed top-end talent. The Eagles are also rebuilding their on-field leadership and addressed that through the addition of dual premiership Lion Brandon Starcevich, who will set standards and strengthen a backline that is building nicely. Losing Campbell Chesser for pick No.41 was a blow after four seasons of investment in the pick No.14. The wingman had flourished late in the season and had a two-year offer on the table from the Eagles. The Starcevich deal saw them also slide up from 16 to 12. – Nathan Schmook

Who arrived: Connor Budarick

Who left: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Future picks: Nothing in or nothing out here for the Dogs, meaning they'll have a full suite of selections to play with 12 months from now.

2025 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 14, 33, 70, 74, 89, 107

We say: After five years the Bulldogs part ways with former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who has endured some well-documented difficulties over the past 12 months. In their parting press release the Dogs said a fresh start for both player and club was "seen as the best outcome for all parties", hence the seemingly minimal draft pick (No.74) they received in return. Ugle-Hagan's hefty price tag for his 2026 contract now comes off the Bulldogs' books. Unable to land a key defender following the failed pursuit of Cal Wilkie, the Bulldogs retained Buku Khamis despite significant interest from Carlton, with the team unable to thrash out a deal. They also grabbed Gold Coast lockdown defender Connor Budarick, who is right at home trying to limit the opposition's most dangerous small forwards. - Michael Whiting