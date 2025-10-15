Andrew McQualter, Adem Yze, Brad Scott, Steven King. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOUR clubs are set to dominate the early stages of next month's Telstra AFL Draft, with West Coast, Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne holding the first eight picks of the night.

In an even more unusual set of circumstances, each of those four clubs have successive picks across the first eight selections.

With the Eagles opting not to match Brisbane's offer for restricted free agent Oscar Allen, they received pick No.2 to add to the No.1 selection they already hold as wooden spooners.

Richmond will come in at picks No.3 (for finishing 17th) and No.4, with the fourth pick tied to North Melbourne after its bold move at last year's draft.

The Roos handed their 2025 first-round pick to the Tigers in a bombshell trade on the opening night of the draft, trading up to select Matt Whitlock at No.27.

With the Roos finishing 16th this season, that pick is No.4.

Adem Yze looks on during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon holds picks No.5 (for finishing 15th) and No.6, the latter tied to Melbourne after the Demons cut a deal to move up the board last year.

The Demons didn't have a first-round pick heading into this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but now hold picks No.7 and No.8 as part of the deal that saw superstar Christian Petracca move to Gold Coast.

Clubs can still trade picks in coming weeks and during the Telstra AFL Draft. Check out the full indicative draft order as it stands after the Trade Period.

ROUND ONE
1 West Coast
2 West Coast (Oscar Allen compensation pick)
3 Richmond
4 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
5 Essendon
6 Essendon (tied to Melbourne)
7 Melbourne (received from Gold Coast in Christian Petracca trade, originally tied to Port Adelaide)
8 Melbourne (received from Gold Coast in Christian Petracca trade, GC received from St Kilda in Sam Flanders trade)
9 Carlton (received from Hawthorn in pick swap, originally tied to Carlton)
10 Hawthorn (received from Carlton in pick swap, Carl received as Tom De Koning compensation pick)
11 Carlton (received from Sydney in Charlie Curnow trade)
12 Greater Western Sydney (received from Western Bulldogs in pick swap)
13 West Coast (received from Fremantle in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade)
14 Western Bulldogs (received from Greater Western Sydney in pick swap)
15 Gold Coast
16 Adelaide
17 Brisbane (received from West Coast in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, originally tied to Hawthorn)
18 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
19 Geelong
20 Fremantle (received from Brisbane in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade)
21 Essendon (Sam Draper compensation pick)
22 Hawthorn (received from Carlton in pick swap, Carl received as Jack Silvagni compensation pick)
23 Brisbane (received from West Coast in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, WC received in AFL assistance package)

 

ROUND TWO
24 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in Christian Petracca trade, Melb received from Fremantle in Judd McVee trade, Frem received from West Coast in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade)
25 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
26 North Melbourne
27 Essendon
28 Gold Coast (received from Melbourne in Christian Petracca trade)
29 Gold Coast (received from Port Adelaide in Ben Ainsworth/Corey Durdin trade)
30 Essendon (tied to St Kilda)
31 Sydney (received from Carlton in Charlie Curnow trade, Carl received from Hawthorn in pick swap, originally tied to Carlton)
32 Sydney
33 Western Bulldogs
34 West Coast (received from Fremantle in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade)
35 Greater Western Sydney
36 Gold Coast
37 Melbourne (received from Gold Coast in Christian Petracca trade, GC received from Western Bulldogs in Connor Budarick trade, WB received from Greater Western Sydney in pick swap, originally tied to Adelaide)
38 Richmond (received from West Coast in Tylar Young trade, originally tied to Hawthorn)
39 Collingwood
40 Geelong
41 West Coast (received from Carlton in Campbell Chesser trade, originally tied to Brisbane)
42 Sydney (received from Carlton in Charlie Curnow trade, Carl received from Hawthorn in pick swap, Haw received from Melbourne in Changkuoth Jiath trade, Melb received as Charlie Spargo compensation pick)
43 Carlton (received from Hawthorn in pick swap, Haw received as James Worpel compensation pick)

 

ROUND THREE
44 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)
45 Collingwood (received from Brisbane in pick swap, BL received from Fremantle in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, originally tied to Richmond)
46 North Melbourne
47 Fremantle (received from Brisbane in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, originally tied to Essendon)
48 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
49 Port Adelaide
50 St Kilda
51 Brisbane (received from Fremantle in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, Frem received from Carlton in Liam Reidy trade)
52 Gold Coast (received from Sydney in Malcolm Rosas jnr trade)
53 West Coast (received from Brisbane in Brandon Starcevich mega-trade, originally tied to Western Bulldogs)
54 Carlton (received from Fremantle in Liam Reidy trade)
55 Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)
56 Collingwood (received from Brisbane in pick swap, originally tied to Gold Coast)
57 North Melbourne (received from Adelaide in Finnbar Maley trade)
58 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)
59 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in pick swap)
60 Geelong
61 Collingwood (received from Melbourne in Brody Mihocek trade, originally tied to Brisbane)

 

ROUND FOUR
62 Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)
63 Sydney (received from Gold Coast in Malcolm Rosas jnr trade, originally tied to Richmond)
64 Adelaide (received from North Melbourne in Finnbar Maley trade)
65 St Kilda (tied to Essendon)
66 Melbourne
67 Carlton (received from Port Adelaide in Ben Ainsworth/Corey Durdin trade)
68 Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)
69 Fremantle (received from Carlton in Liam Reidy trade)
70 Western Bulldogs (received from Gold Coast in Connor Budarick trade, GC received from Sydney in Malcolm Rosas jnr trade)
71 Melbourne (received from Collingwood in Brody Mihocek trade, originally tied to Western Bulldogs)
72 Carlton (received from Fremantle in Liam Reidy trade)
73 Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)
74 Western Bulldogs (received from Gold Coast in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan trade)
75 Adelaide
76 Hawthorn
77 Collingwood
78 Geelong
79 Brisbane

 

ROUND FIVE
80 West Coast
81 Richmond
82 North Melbourne
83 Essendon
84 Melbourne
85 Port Adelaide
86 St Kilda
87 Carlton
88 Sydney
89 Western Bulldogs
90 Fremantle
91 Greater Western Sydney
92 Gold Coast
93 Adelaide
94 Hawthorn
95 Collingwood
96 Geelong
97 Brisbane

 

ROUND SIX
98 West Coast
99 Geelong (received from Richmond in Patrick Retschko trade)
100 North Melbourne
101 Essendon
102 Melbourne
103 Fremantle (received from Port Adelaide in Will Brodie trade)
104 St Kilda
105 Carlton
106 Sydney
107 Western Bulldogs
108 Fremantle
109 Greater Western Sydney
110 Gold Coast
111 Adelaide
112 Hawthorn
113 Collingwood
114 Geelong
115 Brisbane