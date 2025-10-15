FOUR clubs are set to dominate the early stages of next month's Telstra AFL Draft, with West Coast, Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne holding the first eight picks of the night.
In an even more unusual set of circumstances, each of those four clubs have successive picks across the first eight selections.
With the Eagles opting not to match Brisbane's offer for restricted free agent Oscar Allen, they received pick No.2 to add to the No.1 selection they already hold as wooden spooners.
Richmond will come in at picks No.3 (for finishing 17th) and No.4, with the fourth pick tied to North Melbourne after its bold move at last year's draft.
The Roos handed their 2025 first-round pick to the Tigers in a bombshell trade on the opening night of the draft, trading up to select Matt Whitlock at No.27.
With the Roos finishing 16th this season, that pick is No.4.
Essendon holds picks No.5 (for finishing 15th) and No.6, the latter tied to Melbourne after the Demons cut a deal to move up the board last year.
The Demons didn't have a first-round pick heading into this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but now hold picks No.7 and No.8 as part of the deal that saw superstar Christian Petracca move to Gold Coast.
Clubs can still trade picks in coming weeks and during the Telstra AFL Draft. Check out the full indicative draft order as it stands after the Trade Period.
|ROUND FOUR
|62
|Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)
|63
|Sydney (received from Gold Coast in Malcolm Rosas jnr trade, originally tied to Richmond)
|64
|Adelaide (received from North Melbourne in Finnbar Maley trade)
|65
|St Kilda (tied to Essendon)
|66
|Melbourne
|67
|Carlton (received from Port Adelaide in Ben Ainsworth/Corey Durdin trade)
|68
|Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)
|69
|Fremantle (received from Carlton in Liam Reidy trade)
|70
|Western Bulldogs (received from Gold Coast in Connor Budarick trade, GC received from Sydney in Malcolm Rosas jnr trade)
|71
|Melbourne (received from Collingwood in Brody Mihocek trade, originally tied to Western Bulldogs)
|72
|Carlton (received from Fremantle in Liam Reidy trade)
|73
|Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)
|74
|Western Bulldogs (received from Gold Coast in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan trade)
|75
|Adelaide
|76
|Hawthorn
|77
|Collingwood
|78
|Geelong
|79
|Brisbane
|ROUND FIVE
|80
|West Coast
|81
|Richmond
|82
|North Melbourne
|83
|Essendon
|84
|Melbourne
|85
|Port Adelaide
|86
|St Kilda
|87
|Carlton
|88
|Sydney
|89
|Western Bulldogs
|90
|Fremantle
|91
|Greater Western Sydney
|92
|Gold Coast
|93
|Adelaide
|94
|Hawthorn
|95
|Collingwood
|96
|Geelong
|97
|Brisbane
|ROUND SIX
|98
|West Coast
|99
|Geelong (received from Richmond in Patrick Retschko trade)
|100
|North Melbourne
|101
|Essendon
|102
|Melbourne
|103
|Fremantle (received from Port Adelaide in Will Brodie trade)
|104
|St Kilda
|105
|Carlton
|106
|Sydney
|107
|Western Bulldogs
|108
|Fremantle
|109
|Greater Western Sydney
|110
|Gold Coast
|111
|Adelaide
|112
|Hawthorn
|113
|Collingwood
|114
|Geelong
|115
|Brisbane