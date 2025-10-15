Check out the draft order as it stands after the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Andrew McQualter, Adem Yze, Brad Scott, Steven King. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOUR clubs are set to dominate the early stages of next month's Telstra AFL Draft, with West Coast, Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne holding the first eight picks of the night.

In an even more unusual set of circumstances, each of those four clubs have successive picks across the first eight selections.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

With the Eagles opting not to match Brisbane's offer for restricted free agent Oscar Allen, they received pick No.2 to add to the No.1 selection they already hold as wooden spooners.

Richmond will come in at picks No.3 (for finishing 17th) and No.4, with the fourth pick tied to North Melbourne after its bold move at last year's draft.

The Roos handed their 2025 first-round pick to the Tigers in a bombshell trade on the opening night of the draft, trading up to select Matt Whitlock at No.27.

With the Roos finishing 16th this season, that pick is No.4.

Adem Yze looks on during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon holds picks No.5 (for finishing 15th) and No.6, the latter tied to Melbourne after the Demons cut a deal to move up the board last year.

The Demons didn't have a first-round pick heading into this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but now hold picks No.7 and No.8 as part of the deal that saw superstar Christian Petracca move to Gold Coast.

Clubs can still trade picks in coming weeks and during the Telstra AFL Draft. Check out the full indicative draft order as it stands after the Trade Period.

ROUND FIVE 80 West Coast 81 Richmond 82 North Melbourne 83 Essendon 84 Melbourne 85 Port Adelaide 86 St Kilda 87 Carlton 88 Sydney 89 Western Bulldogs 90 Fremantle 91 Greater Western Sydney 92 Gold Coast 93 Adelaide 94 Hawthorn 95 Collingwood 96 Geelong 97 Brisbane