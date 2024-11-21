Richmond has drafted Thomas Sims at pick No.28, the opening selection on night two

Tom Sims celebrates a goal for Vic Metro in the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has resisted offers for its pick No.28 and instead added a seventh player to its list-changing 2024 haul, with key forward Thomas Sims selected by the Tigers with the opening pick on night two of the Telstra AFL Draft.

Key forwards Jobe Shanahan and Jack Whitlock were among the sliders from Wednesday night's opening round, leading to a spate of rival inquiries for Richmond's pick No.28, including reported pushes from Essendon and Geelong.

>> PLAYER PROFILES Highlights, stats and full bios of every draftee

>> DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

But the Tigers chose to use the selection themselves after letting their full five-minute window elapse, adding Northen Knights product Sims to complete a draft that will shift the dynamic of their list and club in the second year of coach Adem Yze's rebuild.

It left the Tigers with three highly touted key forwards from this year's pool in Jonty Faull, Harry Armstrong and Sims, while also bolstering their midfield and snaring a defender in a draft headlined by their No.1 selection Sam Lalor.

Learn More 02:58

The Western Bulldogs were quick to add dashing defender Lachie Jaques with pick No.29 before West Coast pounced on Shanahan at No.30, securing the strong-marking Bendigo Pioneers tall for a bargain price.

The Bulldogs selected midfielder/forward Josh Dolan at No.31, with St Kilda adding versatile 194cm defender James Barrat with No.32.

Whitlock was finally snapped up by Port Adelaide at pick No.33, with the 200cm Murray Bushrangers defender joining twin brother Matt in the AFL after he was drafted by North Melbourne at No.27 on Wednesday night.

Learn More 02:54

Fremantle built on its key forward depth at pick No.34 with the addition of 197cm Central District talent Charlie Nicholls to develop under exciting duo Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss.

Hawthorn entered the draft for the first time at pick No.35, with Dandenong Stingrays tall defender Noah Mraz earning his chance despite missing almost the entire season with a serious foot injury.

Noah Mraz in action during an AFL National Academy training session at Whitten Oval on December 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney used pick No.36 on tall midfielder Jack Ough, with Essendon bringing in mobile WA key forward Kayle Gerreyn with No.37 and rebounding half-back Angus Clarke at No.39.

The Power were sandwiched between the Bombers' two picks and opted for hard-running Eastern Ranges midfielder Christian Moraes at No.38, with Calder Cannons tall defender Harry O'Farrell landing at Carlton with pick No.40 to wrap up the second round.

Werribee defender/wingman Riley Bice was the first mature-age player drafted on Thursday, with the 24-year-old joining Sydney at pick No.41 after a terrific VFL season that culminated with the Tigers' premiership.

Riley Bice in action during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at Ikon Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong used its first selection in this year's draft to bid on Brisbane Academy tall Ty Gallop, with the Lions matching at No.42 to add a third Academy/father-son player from their first three picks.

The Cats continued to bid and targeted Carlton father-son accumulator Ben Camporeale at No.43, with the Blues quickly matching and leaving the Cats to eventually use their pick No.44 on Norwood key forward Jay Polkinghorne.

St Kilda traded its future second-round pick to get hold of pick No.45 from Essendon, also receiving a future fourth-rounder before drafting WA midfielder Hugh Boxshall and getting in ahead of West Coast at No.46, with the Eagles adding Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Tom Gross.

DRAFT NIGHT ONE Six of the best? Tigers grab gun mid with pick 1, Roos shock late

Collingwood finally entered the draft with two picks at No.47 and No.50, using them to select athletic and versatile defender Joel Cochran from Sydney's Academy and then South Australian key forward Charlie West.

Meanwhile, Brisbane was active at the trade table and dealt away three looming selections for future third-round picks, sending No.48 to West Coast, which was used on Western Jets midfielder Lucca Greggo, and No.49 to Gold Coast, allowing the Suns to snare GWS Academy tall Cooper Bell.

The Lions also sent No.51 to the Western Bulldogs for a future third-rounder, with the Bulldogs welcoming mature-age Richmond VFL forward Sam Davidson, who kicked 26 goals in 17 games to share the Tigers' best-and-fairest award.

More to come

2024 AFL Draft - Second Round

28. Thomas Sims (Richmond)

29. Lachie Jaques (Western Bulldogs)

30. Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

31. Josh Dolan (Western Bulldogs)

32. James Barrat (St Kilda)

33. Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

34. Charlie Nicholls (Fremantle)

35. Noah Mraz (Hawthorn)

36. Jack Ough (Greater Western Sydney)

37. Kayle Gerreyn (Essendon)

38. Christian Moraes (Port Adelaide)

39. Angus Clarke (Essendon)

40. Harry O'Farrell (Carlton)

Third Round

41. Riley Bice (Sydney)

42. Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

43. Ben Camporeale (Carlton)

44. Jay Polkinghorne (Geelong)

45. Hugh Boxshall (St Kilda)

46. Tom Gross (West Coast)

47. Joel Cochran (Collingwood)

48. Lucca Grego (West Coast)

49. Cooper Bell (Gold Coast)

50. Charlie West (Collingwood)

51. Sam Davidson (Western Bulldogs)