The Lions have signed Bombers ruck Sam Draper as an unrestricted free agent

Sam Draper in action during Essendon's loss to Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has boosted its ruck stocks with the signing of Essendon's Sam Draper as an unrestricted free agent, with the Bombers getting an end-of-first round compensation pick.

Draper has joined the premier, with the Bombers getting what is currently pick No.20, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey on Friday, in this year's draft.

The 27-year-old played 78 games for Essendon after being selected in the Rookie Draft.

"I'm really excited to join the Brisbane Lions and to work under 'Fages' (coach Chris Fagan)," Draper said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates, earning their respect and getting to work.

"My focus is on improving every day, getting my body right, and making a positive impact wherever I can for this club."

Sam Draper celebrates during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It is a boost for the Lions after Oscar McInerney struggled with injury this year and with Darcy Fort turning 33 next year.

Brisbane is also set to have a busy off-season after winning back-to-back premierships.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen is set to join Draper in arriving at the Lions, while Brandon Starcevich, Callum Ah Chee and Deven Robertson are set to depart.