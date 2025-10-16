After denials about moving from all sides, gun forward says his relationship with Carlton is good

Charlie Curnow poses after being traded to Sydney on October 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow insists he maintains a "pretty healthy" relationship with Carlton coach Michael Voss despite suggestions it became strained towards the end of the key forward's time at the club.

Curnow's firm desire to leave the Blues forced their hand in eventually agreeing to send the dual Coleman medallist to Sydney on Wednesday night in the final minutes of the trade period.

The 28-year-old's want for a fresh start became more apparent as Carlton's 2025 season unravelled, while Voss repeatedly stated the Blues would not entertain offers for Curnow.

The saga dragged on for months amid reports of tough conversations between Voss and Curnow.

"In the end, it's a pretty high-pressure environment," Curnow told reporters at the Swans' Melbourne office on Thursday.

Learn More 05:35

"I think obviously some things maybe leaked out there that I would say aren't true.

"It's always a tough environment, football, and there's going to be a lot of challenges that come with that.

"But for me, I don't see our relationship being affected at all by this."

Curnow said he had a brief chat with Voss on Wednesday night and will reach out to his former coach again in the coming days.

"I played some great footy under Vossy. We've had a great relationship and I owe him a lot," Curnow said.

Michael Voss and Charlie Curnow celebrate Carlton's win over Sydney in the 2023 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I came out of an injury (in 2022) and was able to play three years of football in a row underneath him and play good footy.

"That's probably going to be some of my best memories when I look back and finish footy, playing underneath him."

Curnow was Carlton's leading goalkicker when the Blues played consecutive finals series in 2023-24, before a dramatic slide to 11th this year.

In July, Curnow flatly denied trade speculation, when he told reporters after a loss to Hawthorn: "I'm playing at Carlton next year. There you go. Done."

On Thursday, he said he came to a "gradual" realisation that a change of scenery was in his best interests.

"It was a long season, it was a tough season," Curnow said.

Learn More 08:34

"There probably wasn't a point that I went, 'Damn, I need to get out of here'."

Curnow will carry on a tradition of high-profile goal-kickers - Tony Lockett, Barry Hall and Lance Franklin - being lured to Sydney from a Melbourne-based club.

He intends to reach out to former Hawthorn and Swans legend Franklin in the coming days as he and his partner prepare to move north.

Curnow is expected to help lift Sydney back into premiership contention, after it slipped to 10th in Dean Cox's first season as coach following the 2024 Grand Final appearance under John Longmire.

"That year they were probably one of the best teams in the comp," Curnow said.

"I'm not here to change anything. I'm hoping just to slot in and play some good footy with all the other boys in the forward line.

Charlie Curnow during a Sydney Swans media opportunity in South Melbourne, October 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's going to be a lot of fun."

Curnow was contracted to Carlton until the end of 2029 and only a huge Sydney offer - including forward Will Hayward plus three first-round picks - was able to get the deal done.

On Thursday, Blues football boss Chris Davies said Voss now has a "better" team at his disposal with Curnow out of the picture.

"I think that we all said through the period that if things were going to change, it was going to need to be a significant deal," Davies told Trade Radio.

"We wanted Charlie to be a Carlton player into the future. Charlie made it clear throughout the trade period, and before that even, that he was wanting to leave our footy club.

"It was our responsibility to have a think about what we thought is best for our footy club, both in 2026 and long-term. I'm pleased with the outcome, really pleased.

"Across the ground, I think we are better."