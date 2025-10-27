Stuart Dew's focus is on his new role at Port Adelaide, but he is keen for a return to head coaching in the future

Stuart Dew speaks to Charlie Cameron during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's new senior assistant coach Stuart Dew still harbours desire to land another head coaching gig.

But Dew says he hasn't returned to Port to further his ambitions, but to help Josh Carr remodel the Power.

"Short answer is yes," Dew told reporters on Monday when asked if he wanted another head coaching job.

"But my focus will be, I've got to get to know a whole playing list here and a whole footy club.

"So that's the beauty of changing footy clubs, is you get that freshness yourself.

"I don't think that (head coach) journey is closed. But again, I haven't thought too much about that in recent times."

Stuart Dew addresses his Gold Coast players during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew, a Power premiership player in 2004, was Gold Coast's head coach from 2018 until being sacked midway through the 2023 season.

He joined Brisbane halfway through the 2024 season as a development coach before being promoted to forwards coach this year. The Lions won premierships in both seasons.

Dew's stint as an assistant coach at Sydney also included the Swans' 2012 premiership.

"I have been blessed in my time to see a number of clubs get to the last game and win," said Dew, who also won a flag as a Hawthorn player in 2008.

"So I feel like I've got a good view of what winning looks like and the ingredients required."

Stuart Dew (right) celebrates Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final with Logan Morris. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew also spent time immediately after being sacked by the Suns inside the Australian cricket team's setup during the 2023 Ashes series in England.

"I went to go to one training session and ended up three weeks in the inner sanctum so, pretty lucky to be in that scenario," he said.

"Actually jumping straight into a different environment was fantastic.

"That environment was so welcoming that I got over it (being sacked) pretty quick, to be honest. How could you not be – inside the Aussie dressing rooms about four days after being sacked. Pretty positive.

"Sometimes the best gifts come wrapped poorly and that's what happened. It was great for me."

Stuart Dew speaks to Logan Morris during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew will oversee Port's midfield under Carr, who takes over next season as head coach from 13-year mentor Ken Hinkley.

But he won't try to convince onballer Zak Butters to remain at Port when the Victorian-born star's contract expires at the end of next season.

"My advice would be just to stay in the moment," he said. "The rest will take care of itself.

Zak Butters runs with the ball during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's the reality of footy these days. Players deal with it pretty well and I think clubs do, but supporters and the outside get a little bit attached to it.

"I won't be selling anything.

"I'll be putting my energy into helping him be the best player. There will be enough noise from outside for him, so I don't need to be another one doing that."