Jy Simpkin 'is more unlikely than likely' to remain North Melbourne captain

Jy Simpkin during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's hierarchy is yet to discuss whether to strip the captaincy from Jy Simpkin after his failed trade request last month.

But Simpkin remains "more unlikely than likely" to retain the leadership role, Roos assistant coach Michael Barlow says.

Simpkin, despite being contracted until the end of the 2029 season, sought a trade from the Kangaroos during October's trade period, but he couldn't engineer a move.

The club's football boss Todd Viney last month said it was unlikely Simpkin would keep the captaincy, a statement echoed by Barlow on Thursday.

"It's not something we have really discussed at length, being November," Barlow said.

"It has been mentioned in passing, in terms of how do we look to manage it and process it.

"It's a bit cliche but each year you go through a process of who are your leaders of your playing group and what pops out of that is who is your captain.

"And full transparency, after the trade period Todd Viney ... got up and said that is something we will have to consider and it's probably more unlikely than likely.

"That is on the record and I think Jy, from his point of view, he seems really clear-headed with where he's at right now in terms of the smile on his face, the buzz he has got being around the place.

Jy Simpkin celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"So it's probably something that as Todd said, to take his words, is more unlikely than likely.

"But that will give an opportunity to someone else if that is the case."

Simpkin had reportedly been unhappy with his lack of midfield minutes last season and Barlow says the 27-year-old will likely play a variety of roles in 2026.

"In terms of role, the back-end of last year he played a mixture of roles which we will probably see exactly the same going into next season," he said.

"We have got to get out on front of it and acknowledge there was a want or a desire at some point with Jy to seek some other opportunity.

"And pretty quickly he has bounced back in here, acknowledged ... and explained the situation.

"We love Jy; Jy has expressed his love for the club and what it has done for him and where he sits, so he's a Kanga and we're stoked.

North has won just 20 games in the past six seasons, finishing no higher than 16th on the ladder in that span.