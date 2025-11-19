NGA product Jack Ison should land at the Blues early on night two after no bids came for him in the first round of the draft

Jack Ison during the Coates Talent League Quarter Final between Sandringham and Oakleigh at Shepley Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON Next Generation Academy product Jack Ison is expected to be picked up by the Blues early on night two of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft after a bid did not come for him on Wednesday night.

The Blues entered this year's draft ready to match bids on both Ison and father-son Harry Dean but while the bid for Dean came at pick 3 on Wednesday night, Ison will have to wait another 24 hours to finally achieve his AFL dream.

Carlton has picks 28, 38 and 44 at their disposal to match the bid on Thursday night.

Other club-tied players who could receive bids on Thursday night are West Coast NGA player Tylah Williams and Sydney academy prospect Max King, while Essendon NGA player Hussien El Achkar could also get some interest.

The Swans matched a bid on Harry Kyle on Wednesday night but let fellow academy player Lachie Carmichael go to the Western Bulldogs, while the Bombers did not match a bid on NGA player Adam Sweid on Wednesday night, with the midfielder heading to Fremantle instead.

North Melbourne will have the first pick of Thursday night as they look to add to the recruitment of small forward Lachy Dovaston, who the Kangas picked up with pick 16 on Wednesday.

Some young talls are among the players expected to be drafted on night two, including SA key defender Blake Thredgold, who was somewhat surprisingly overlooked on Wednesday night, Murray Bushrangers tall forward Liam Hetherton, Sandringham Dragons tall Archie Ludowyke and Vic Metro ruck Louis Emmett.

Night two of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft will be broadcast on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app from 7pm AEDT on Thursday.