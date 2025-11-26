IT'S TIME to start preparing.
The positions to start the 2026 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.
Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.
Check out the full list below.
Defenders
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
POSITION
|
2025 AVERAGE
|
2025 GAMES
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
110.8
|
23
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
105.2
|
22
|
Connor Rozee
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF/MID
|
104.1
|
21
|
Dayne Zorko
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
101.5
|
23
|
Jack Sinclair
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
100.7
|
23
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
100.1
|
23
|
Josh Daicos
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
94.2
|
23
|
Christian Salem
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
93.0
|
23
|
Rory Laird
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
92.6
|
20
|
Bailey Dale
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
92.0
|
23
|
John Noble
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
90.9
|
23
|
Jordan Clark
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
90.2
|
23
|
Callum Mills
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
90.0
|
12
|
Karl Amon
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
88.6
|
22
|
Jayden Short
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
87.0
|
15
|
Jake Bowey
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
86.4
|
23
|
Archie Roberts
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
85.9
|
23
|
Mason Redman
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
85.8
|
19
|
Caleb Daniel
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
85.0
|
23
|
Nick Blakey
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
85.0
|
23
|
Tom McCarthy
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
83.5
|
10
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
83.0
|
23
|
Matt Roberts
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
82.7
|
18
|
Trent Rivers
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
82.4
|
23
|
Luke Ryan
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
81.9
|
23
|
Callum Wilkie
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
80.7
|
23
|
Tom Stewart
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
80.5
|
18
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
79.6
|
23
|
Liam Baker
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
79.4
|
23
|
Sam Banks
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
79.2
|
22
|
James Sicily
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
79.1
|
20
|
Liam Duggan
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
79.1
|
21
|
Colby McKercher
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
78.5
|
23
|
Miles Bergman
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
78.3
|
19
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
78.2
|
23
|
Kane Farrell
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
78.0
|
21
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
77.3
|
22
|
Jarman Impey
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
77.2
|
21
|
Bailey Williams
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/MID
|
76.8
|
23
|
Zach Guthrie
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
76.7
|
23
|
Oliver Hollands
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
76.2
|
23
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
75.7
|
23
|
Nick Haynes
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
75.7
|
23
|
Zach Reid
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
75.4
|
10
|
Josh Worrell
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
75.3
|
23
|
Ryan Maric
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
75.2
|
22
|
Andrew McGrath
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
74.9
|
23
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF/MID
|
74.2
|
20
|
Keidean Coleman
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
73.0
|
1
|
Connor Idun
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
72.7
|
23
|
Steven May
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
72.1
|
16
|
Wayne Milera
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
72.0
|
22
|
Daniel Rioli
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
71.2
|
18
|
Lawson Humphries
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
70.5
|
22
|
Josh Battle
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
70.3
|
23
|
Josh Weddle
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
69.7
|
15
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
67.1
|
22
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
67.1
|
17
|
Adam Saad
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
67.0
|
21
|
Wil Powell
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
66.9
|
23
|
Dan Houston
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
66.8
|
19
|
Tom Cole
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
66.4
|
18
|
Brayden Maynard
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
66.4
|
18
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
66.3
|
23
|
Jayden Laverde
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
65.6
|
14
|
Jack Silvagni
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
64.8
|
13
|
Mark O'Connor
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
64.5
|
22
|
Brady Hough
|
West Coast
|
DEF/MID
|
64.1
|
22
|
Lachlan Cowan
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
63.4
|
14
|
Jordan Ridley
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
63.2
|
10
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
63.1
|
23
|
Harry Perryman
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
63.0
|
23
|
Blake Hardwick
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
62.7
|
23
|
Mitch McGovern
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
62.6
|
17
|
Jaxon Prior
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
62.5
|
23
|
Harris Andrews
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
62.2
|
23
|
Angus Clarke
|
Essendon
|
DEF/MID
|
62.2
|
14
|
Sam Taylor
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
61.9
|
19
|
Jacob Weitering
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
61.5
|
23
|
Nathan Broad
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
60.9
|
22
|
Jed Bews
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
60.8
|
4
|
Luke McDonald
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
60.7
|
15
|
Jack Henry
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
60.2
|
18
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
60.0
|
23
|
Tom McDonald
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
59.5
|
17
|
Tylar Young
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
58.4
|
7
|
Daniel Turner
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
58.2
|
19
|
Oskar Baker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/MID
|
58.0
|
9
|
Noah Answerth
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
57.9
|
17
|
Ben Miller
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
57.8
|
23
|
Harry Cunningham
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
57.8
|
11
|
Connor O'Sullivan
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
57.5
|
22
|
Dougal Howard
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
57.3
|
3
|
Ryan Lester
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
57.3
|
22
|
Tom Brown
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
57.1
|
23
|
Aliir Aliir
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
57.0
|
22
|
Riley Bice
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
56.7
|
16
|
Mac Andrew
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
56.0
|
22
|
Lucca Grego
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
56.0
|
1
|
Sam Wicks
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
56.0
|
21
|
Sam De Koning
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
55.9
|
20
|
Tom McCartin
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
55.6
|
20
|
Dane Rampe
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
55.5
|
21
|
Karl Worner
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
55.2
|
22
|
Jack Buckley
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
55.2
|
19
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
55.1
|
23
|
Rory Lobb
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
55.1
|
23
|
Nick Coffield
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
55.0
|
4
|
Luke Trainor
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
55.0
|
21
|
Aidan Corr
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
54.9
|
10
|
Mark Keane
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
54.8
|
23
|
Max Michalanney
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
54.8
|
19
|
Judd McVee
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
54.5
|
17
|
Jack Payne
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
54.2
|
13
|
Caleb Windsor
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
53.9
|
17
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
53.8
|
23
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
53.8
|
13
|
Finn O'Sullivan
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF/MID
|
53.7
|
22
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
53.6
|
17
|
Heath Chapman
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
53.6
|
22
|
Bailey Banfield
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
53.0
|
20
|
Noah Balta
|
Richmond
|
DEF/FWD
|
52.7
|
13
|
Jacob Wehr
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF/MID
|
52.3
|
14
|
Jake Lever
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
52.3
|
8
|
Lewis Hayes
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
52.0
|
1
|
Jeremy Howe
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
51.9
|
18
|
Sam Collins
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
51.9
|
20
|
Luke Cleary
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
51.8
|
16
|
Conor Stone
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
50.9
|
7
|
Zak Johnson
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
50.4
|
9
|
Joe Fonti
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
49.7
|
16
|
Matthew Carroll
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
49.5
|
17
|
Oscar McDonald
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
49.4
|
7
|
Logan Evans
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
49.4
|
10
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
49.2
|
13
|
Billy Wilson
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
49.0
|
4
|
Riley Hardeman
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
48.1
|
17
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
West Coast
|
DEF/MID
|
48.0
|
16
|
Buku Khamis
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/FWD
|
47.7
|
14
|
Charlie Comben
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
47.7
|
20
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
47.3
|
13
|
Toby Pink
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
47.3
|
17
|
Griffin Logue
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
47.1
|
16
|
Tom Doedee
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
47.0
|
1
|
Lewis Young
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
47.0
|
13
|
Harry O'Farrell
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
47.0
|
6
|
Rhett Bazzo
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
47.0
|
7
|
Liam Stocker
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
46.8
|
17
|
Oisin Mullin
|
Geelong Cats
|
DEF/MID
|
46.6
|
22
|
Lewis Melican
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
46.0
|
17
|
Alex Pearce
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
45.9
|
15
|
James O'Donnell
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
45.8
|
22
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
45.7
|
10
|
Tobie Travaglia
|
St Kilda
|
DEF/MID
|
45.6
|
11
|
Josh Sinn
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
45.4
|
20
|
Campbell Gray
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
44.7
|
3
|
Darcy Moore
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
44.4
|
20
|
Brennan Cox
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
44.4
|
23
|
Sandy Brock
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
44.1
|
14
|
Blake Howes
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
43.8
|
12
|
Lachie Jones
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
43.1
|
18
|
Wil Dawson
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
42.6
|
5
|
Billy Frampton
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
42.4
|
14
|
Kaleb Smith
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
42.4
|
8
|
Alixzander Tauru
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
42.1
|
10
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
41.8
|
5
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
41.6
|
14
|
Harry Edwards
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
41.2
|
16
|
Tom Barrass
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
41.1
|
22
|
Cooper Simpson
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
41.0
|
3
|
Ben McKay
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
39.0
|
10
|
Lachlan Blakiston
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
38.0
|
11
|
Nick Murray
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
37.7
|
10
|
Angus Hastie
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
37.2
|
9
|
Jedd Busslinger
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
36.4
|
7
|
Leek Aleer
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
36.3
|
12
|
Jayden Nguyen
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
35.2
|
5
|
Harrison Ramm
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
35.0
|
1
|
Liam O'Connell
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
34.9
|
7
|
Reef McInnes
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
34.3
|
3
|
Brandon Walker
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
34.0
|
2
|
Joel Hamling
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
33.1
|
14
|
Jordan Boyd
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
32.7
|
3
|
Wil Parker
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
31.7
|
3
|
James Leake
|
GWS
|
DEF/FWD
|
31.7
|
3
|
Joshua Draper
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
31.5
|
11
|
Zane Duursma
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
31.0
|
10
|
Hugh Bond
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
30.0
|
4
|
Charlie Ballard
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
30.0
|
1
|
James Borlase
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
27.0
|
2
|
Jed Adams
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
27.0
|
1
|
Jackson Archer
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
27.0
|
3
|
Bo Allan
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
26.7
|
6
|
Oscar Adams
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
26.4
|
8
|
Jordon Butts
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
26.3
|
10
|
Ryan Gardner
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
26.0
|
1
|
Josh Gibcus
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
25.0
|
1
|
Matt Whitlock
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
23.5
|
2
|
Bailey Macdonald
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
18.8
|
6
|
Oscar Ryan
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
|
|
Charlie Edwards
|
Adelaide
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Darragh Joyce
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
|
|
Shadeau Brain
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
|
|
Ben Murphy
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
|
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
Brisbane
|
DEF/RUCK
|
|
|
Nic Newman
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
|
|
Matt Duffy
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
|
|
Harry Dean
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
|
|
Harry Charleson
|
Carlton
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Jakob Ryan
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
|
|
Joel Cochran
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
|
|
Tew Jiath
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
|
|
Max Kondogiannis
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jacob Farrow
|
Essendon
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Hugh Davies
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
|
|
Ollie Murphy
|
Fremantle
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lennox Hofmann
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
|
|
Cillian Burke
|
Geelong
|
DEF
|
|
|
Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|
Geelong
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Caleb Graham
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
|
|
Dylan Patterson
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
|
|
Avery Thomas
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
|
|
Cooper Bell
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Zeke Uwland
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Harrison Oliver
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Oskar Taylor
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Finnegan Davis
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
James Blanck
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
|
|
William McCabe
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
|
|
Bodie Ryan
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
|
|
Noah Mraz
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
|
|
Matt Hill
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
|
|
Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
|
|
Oscar Berry
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
|
|
Xavier Taylor
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
|
|
Ricky Mentha
|
Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Josh Goater
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
|
|
Blake Thredgold
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jacob Moss
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
|
|
Samuel Grlj
|
Richmond
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Eamonn Armstrong
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
|
|
Kobe McDonald
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
|
|
James Barrat
|
St Kilda
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Kye Fincher
|
St Kilda
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
William Edwards
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jai Serong
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
|
|
Riak Andrew
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
Sydney
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Harry Kyle
|
Sydney
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Harvey Johnston
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
|
|
Josh Lindsay
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
|
|
Michael Sellwood
|
Western
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lachie Jaques
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
|
|
Zac Walker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
|
|
Will Darcy
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Carmichael
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/MID
|
|
Midfielders
Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
POSITION
|
2025 AVERAGE
|
2025 GAMES
|
Bailey Smith
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
116.3
|
20
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
111.3
|
18
|
Jordan Dawson
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
110.2
|
23
|
Nick Daicos
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
108.1
|
23
|
Josh Dunkley
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
107.5
|
23
|
Jye Caldwell
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
103.6
|
11
|
Zach Merrett
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
102.8
|
22
|
Errol Gulden
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
102.3
|
10
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
102.2
|
23
|
Matt Rowell
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
101.2
|
23
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
101.0
|
23
|
Max Holmes
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
100.9
|
23
|
Zak Butters
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
99.9
|
20
|
Tom Liberatore
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
99.6
|
23
|
Noah Anderson
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
99.5
|
23
|
Finn Callaghan
|
GWS
|
MID
|
99.0
|
20
|
George Hewett
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
98.9
|
23
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
MID
|
97.5
|
22
|
Isaac Heeney
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
96.9
|
23
|
Ed Richards
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
96.7
|
23
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
96.5
|
23
|
Jack Steele
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
95.9
|
21
|
Will Ashcroft
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
95.5
|
23
|
Adam Cerra
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
95.1
|
19
|
Lachie Neale
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
94.6
|
20
|
Tim Taranto
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
93.9
|
21
|
Sam Walsh
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
93.1
|
14
|
Caleb Serong
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
92.4
|
23
|
Touk Miller
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
91.0
|
21
|
Jack Macrae
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
90.9
|
21
|
Clayton Oliver
|
GWS
|
MID
|
89.7
|
22
|
Ollie Wines
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
89.5
|
20
|
Patrick Cripps
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
88.8
|
23
|
Jack Viney
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
88.4
|
18
|
Chad Warner
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
88.1
|
23
|
Tom Atkins
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
87.8
|
23
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
87.7
|
22
|
Tom Powell
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
86.9
|
23
|
Will Day
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
86.8
|
6
|
Luke Parker
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
86.7
|
22
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
86.6
|
20
|
Jai Newcombe
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
86.4
|
23
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
86.2
|
21
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
85.8
|
16
|
Darcy Parish
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
85.3
|
3
|
Jarrod Berry
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
85.0
|
21
|
Jacob Hopper
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
84.3
|
23
|
Jack Crisp
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
84.2
|
23
|
Jake Lloyd
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
84.1
|
22
|
Jake Soligo
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
82.8
|
23
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
82.2
|
15
|
Marcus Windhager
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
82.0
|
23
|
Josh Kelly
|
GWS
|
MID
|
80.9
|
14
|
Dion Prestia
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
78.8
|
12
|
Xavier Duursma
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
78.8
|
22
|
James Rowbottom
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
78.5
|
23
|
Sam Durham
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
78.4
|
20
|
James Peatling
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
77.7
|
21
|
Ned Long
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
77.0
|
23
|
Josh Ward
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
75.9
|
22
|
Willem Drew
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
75.1
|
23
|
Ewan Mackinlay
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
75.0
|
1
|
Levi Ashcroft
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
74.4
|
23
|
Conor Nash
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
74.1
|
19
|
James Worpel
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
73.8
|
18
|
Blake Acres
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
73.7
|
19
|
Kane McAuliffe
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
73.6
|
5
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
72.7
|
23
|
Harry Morrison
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
70.9
|
20
|
Matthew Johnson
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
70.5
|
18
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
70.4
|
23
|
Ryan Angwin
|
GWS
|
MID
|
68.3
|
9
|
George Wardlaw
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
68.0
|
13
|
James Harmes
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
66.8
|
13
|
Harley Reid
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
66.7
|
19
|
Sam Davidson
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
66.1
|
19
|
Hugo Garcia
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
65.5
|
17
|
Daniel Curtin
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
65.2
|
23
|
Campbell Chesser
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
64.5
|
4
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
64.4
|
13
|
Corey Wagner
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
64.2
|
17
|
Dylan Stephens
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
63.9
|
22
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
63.2
|
13
|
Harvey Langford
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
62.7
|
22
|
Hayden Young
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
62.5
|
8
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
62.5
|
12
|
Sam Berry
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
62.4
|
17
|
Sam Clohesy
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
62.1
|
14
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
62.1
|
20
|
Alex Davies
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
62.0
|
6
|
Isaac Cumming
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
61.4
|
22
|
Hunter Clark
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
61.4
|
13
|
Elijah Hewett
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
61.0
|
20
|
Cooper Lord
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
60.0
|
21
|
Oliver Florent
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
60.0
|
16
|
Jai Culley
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
59.8
|
4
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS
|
MID
|
59.4
|
9
|
Jack Bowes
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
58.8
|
18
|
Mani Liddy
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
58.7
|
9
|
Jack Hutchinson
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
58.5
|
16
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS
|
MID
|
57.5
|
22
|
James Jordon
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
56.9
|
23
|
Neil Erasmus
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
56.8
|
15
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
56.7
|
12
|
Clay Hall
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
55.0
|
13
|
Hugh Boxshall
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
54.9
|
11
|
Lachie Weller
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
54.4
|
17
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
53.0
|
5
|
George Stevens
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
52.5
|
2
|
Xavier Lindsay
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
52.4
|
18
|
Harry Rowston
|
GWS
|
MID
|
51.9
|
10
|
Mitch Knevitt
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
51.9
|
7
|
Henry Hustwaite
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
51.5
|
4
|
Jackson Mead
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
51.3
|
20
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
49.8
|
5
|
Edward Allan
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
48.4
|
13
|
Jeremy Sharp
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
48.1
|
14
|
Christian Moraes
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
47.4
|
14
|
Will Lorenz
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
47.3
|
6
|
James Trezise
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
46.4
|
16
|
Sam Marshall
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
46.0
|
7
|
Roan Steele
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
46.0
|
3
|
Luke Nankervis
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
45.1
|
7
|
Bailey Scott
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
44.7
|
12
|
Saad El-Hawli
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
44.2
|
9
|
Lucas Camporeale
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
44.0
|
3
|
Bruce Reville
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
43.9
|
10
|
Hamish Davis
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
43.0
|
8
|
Toby McMullin
|
GWS
|
MID
|
42.3
|
11
|
Ben Jepson
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
38.0
|
1
|
Jhye Clark
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
37.7
|
7
|
James Tunstill
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
30.7
|
3
|
Chayce Jones
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
23.8
|
5
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
23.0
|
1
|
Jack Carroll
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
21.0
|
3
|
Luke Beecken
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
10.0
|
1
|
Reece Torrent
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
|
|
Daniel Annable
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
|
|
Koby Evans
|
Brisbane
|
MID
|
|
|
Jagga Smith
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
|
|
Ben Camporeale
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
|
|
Jack Ison
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
|
|
Angus Anderson
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
|
|
Harry DeMattia
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
|
|
Sam Swadling
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
|
|
Tyan Prindable
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
|
|
Nik Cox
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
|
|
Dyson Sharp
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
|
|
Toby Whan
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
|
|
Adam Sweid
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
|
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
|
|
Nicholas Driscoll
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
|
|
Harley Barker
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
|
|
Hunter Holmes
|
Geelong
|
MID
|
|
|
Zak Evans
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Jai Murray
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Beau Addinsall
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Koby Coulson
|
Gold Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Jack Ough
|
GWS
|
MID
|
|
|
Cody Anderson
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
|
|
Oliver Greeves
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
|
|
Jack Dalton
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
|
|
Matthew LeRay
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
|
|
Riley Onley
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
|
|
Luke Urquhart
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
|
|
Will Brodie
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
|
|
Benny Barrett
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
|
|
Josh Lai
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
|
|
Jack Watkins
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
|
|
Patrick Retschko
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
|
|
Josh Smillie
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
|
|
Samuel Cumming
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
|
|
Noah Roberts-Thompson
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
|
|
Paddy Dow
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
|
|
Jevan Phillipou
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
|
|
Billy Cootee
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
|
|
Elliot Yeo
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Willem Duursma
|
West Coast
|
MID
|
|
|
Luke Kennedy
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
|
Rucks
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
POSITION
|
2025 AVERAGE
|
2025 GAMES
|
Max Gawn
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
113.3
|
23
|
Tim English
|
Western Bulldogs
|
RUCK
|
110.7
|
23
|
Brodie Grundy
|
Sydney
|
RUCK
|
107.0
|
22
|
Rowan Marshall
|
St Kilda
|
RUCK
|
105.8
|
23
|
Tristan Xerri
|
North Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
105.0
|
20
|
Darcy Cameron
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK
|
102.0
|
23
|
Luke Jackson
|
Fremantle
|
RUCK
|
94.9
|
20
|
Lloyd Meek
|
Hawthorn
|
RUCK
|
93.3
|
22
|
Jarrod Witts
|
Gold Coast
|
RUCK
|
92.4
|
22
|
Toby Nankervis
|
Richmond
|
RUCK
|
91.1
|
22
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
Adelaide
|
RUCK
|
90.9
|
23
|
Tom De Koning
|
St Kilda
|
RUCK
|
84.7
|
22
|
Sam Draper
|
Brisbane
|
RUCK/FWD
|
82.0
|
5
|
Jordon Sweet
|
Port Adelaide
|
RUCK
|
81.4
|
19
|
Matt Flynn
|
West Coast
|
RUCK
|
78.7
|
18
|
Mark Blicavs
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
70.9
|
22
|
Kieren Briggs
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
70.4
|
19
|
Marc Pittonet
|
Carlton
|
RUCK
|
70.3
|
7
|
Darcy Fort
|
Brisbane
|
RUCK
|
69.2
|
17
|
Jake Riccardi
|
GWS
|
RUCK/FWD
|
68.2
|
19
|
Rhys Stanley
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
64.4
|
18
|
Sean Darcy
|
Fremantle
|
RUCK
|
64.3
|
16
|
Nicholas Madden
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
63.3
|
3
|
Ned Reeves
|
Hawthorn
|
RUCK
|
63.0
|
1
|
Nick Bryan
|
Essendon
|
RUCK
|
57.8
|
4
|
Dante Visentini
|
Port Adelaide
|
RUCK
|
53.9
|
8
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
West Coast
|
RUCK/FWD
|
52.6
|
16
|
Ned Moyle
|
Gold Coast
|
RUCK
|
51.7
|
3
|
Peter Ladhams
|
Sydney
|
RUCK/FWD
|
50.9
|
10
|
Vigo Visentini
|
Essendon
|
RUCK
|
49.5
|
2
|
Max Heath
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK/FWD
|
43.8
|
4
|
Mason Cox
|
Fremantle
|
RUCK/FWD
|
42.8
|
8
|
Samson Ryan
|
Richmond
|
RUCK
|
42.0
|
2
|
Liam Reidy
|
Carlton
|
RUCK/FWD
|
37.0
|
1
|
Ivan Soldo
|
Port Adelaide
|
RUCK/FWD
|
26.0
|
1
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
North Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
3.0
|
1
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
Adelaide
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
Brisbane
|
DEF/RUCK
|
|
|
Iliro Smit
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Alex Condon
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Zac McCarthy
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Kayle Gerreyn
|
Essendon
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Aiden Riddle
|
Fremantle
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Toby Conway
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Mitchell Edwards
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Jacob Molier
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Joe Pike
|
Geelong
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Max Knobel
|
Gold Coast
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Logan Smith
|
GWS
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Jaime Uhr-Henry
|
Hawthorn
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Aidan Schubert
|
Hawthorn
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Tom Campbell
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Kalani White
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Taylor Goad
|
North Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown
|
Richmond
|
RUCK
|
|
|
William Green
|
Sydney
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Harry Barnett
|
West Coast
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
West Coast
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Smith
|
Western Bulldogs
|
RUCK
|
|
|
Louis Emmett
|
Western Bulldogs
|
RUCK
|
|
Forwards
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
POSITION
|
2025 AVERAGE
|
2025 GAMES
|
Harry Sheezel
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
109.2
|
23
|
Nic Martin
|
Essendon
|
MID/FWD
|
97.4
|
16
|
Gryan Miers
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
93.8
|
21
|
Christian Petracca
|
Gold Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
90.4
|
23
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
88.1
|
20
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
87.3
|
20
|
Izak Rankine
|
Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
87.2
|
22
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
83.6
|
23
|
Zac Bailey
|
Brisbane
|
MID/FWD
|
83.5
|
22
|
Jy Simpkin
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
83.1
|
21
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
82.9
|
23
|
Jack Graham
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
82.7
|
18
|
Sam Darcy
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
82.2
|
17
|
Sam Draper
|
Brisbane
|
RUCK/FWD
|
82.0
|
5
|
Dylan Moore
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
81.8
|
23
|
Toby Greene
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
81.0
|
21
|
Ben Keays
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
79.3
|
23
|
Justin McInerney
|
Sydney
|
MID/FWD
|
78.6
|
17
|
Harry McKay
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
78.3
|
12
|
Lachie Schultz
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
76.6
|
14
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
75.3
|
22
|
Bradley Hill
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
74.5
|
22
|
Ed Langdon
|
Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
74.2
|
23
|
Jack Gunston
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
74.1
|
20
|
Peter Wright
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
73.9
|
19
|
Jack Ross
|
Richmond
|
MID/FWD
|
73.1
|
23
|
Jack Martin
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
73.0
|
10
|
Aaron Naughton
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
71.8
|
23
|
Joel Freijah
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID/FWD
|
71.3
|
23
|
Paul Curtis
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
71.0
|
19
|
Cam Rayner
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
70.1
|
23
|
Shai Bolton
|
Fremantle
|
MID/FWD
|
70.0
|
22
|
Adam Treloar
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID/FWD
|
69.8
|
4
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
69.4
|
23
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
69.3
|
23
|
Mason Wood
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
68.7
|
21
|
Kade Chandler
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
68.7
|
23
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
Gold Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
68.3
|
21
|
Sam Flanders
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
68.3
|
21
|
Jake Riccardi
|
GWS
|
RUCK/FWD
|
68.2
|
19
|
Connor Macdonald
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
68.0
|
21
|
Jamie Elliott
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
67.8
|
23
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
Collingwood
|
MID/FWD
|
66.9
|
21
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
Carlton
|
MID/FWD
|
66.2
|
6
|
Ryley Sanders
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID/FWD
|
66.1
|
21
|
Max Hall
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
66.1
|
23
|
Charlie Curnow
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
65.8
|
18
|
Rhylee West
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
65.6
|
23
|
Joe Richards
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
65.3
|
22
|
Jesse Hogan
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
65.3
|
15
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
64.2
|
16
|
Darcy Wilson
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
63.7
|
18
|
Cooper Sharman
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
63.6
|
21
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
63.6
|
20
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
63.4
|
22
|
Tim Kelly
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
63.3
|
20
|
Josh Treacy
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
62.7
|
23
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
62.5
|
22
|
Josh Rachele
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
62.5
|
13
|
Ben Long
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
62.2
|
22
|
Darcy Jones
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
62.1
|
22
|
Tom Papley
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
62.0
|
11
|
Tyson Stengle
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
61.7
|
21
|
Taylor Walker
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
61.5
|
21
|
Zac Williams
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
61.3
|
19
|
Shannon Neale
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
61.3
|
22
|
Jy Farrar
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
61.2
|
6
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
61.1
|
22
|
Jake Waterman
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
60.9
|
8
|
Mitch Owens
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
60.4
|
19
|
Cooper Trembath
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
60.3
|
3
|
Jordan Croft
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
60.0
|
2
|
Mabior Chol
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
59.8
|
21
|
Aaron Cadman
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
59.4
|
23
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
59.3
|
22
|
Sam Butler
|
Hawthorn
|
MID/FWD
|
59.0
|
3
|
Michael Frederick
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
58.8
|
23
|
Francis Evans
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
58.7
|
10
|
Brody Mihocek
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
58.7
|
20
|
Nick Larkey
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
58.6
|
17
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
58.6
|
22
|
Seth Campbell
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
58.4
|
22
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
58.4
|
20
|
Jamie Cripps
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
58.2
|
21
|
Callum Brown
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
57.9
|
21
|
Logan Morris
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
57.7
|
22
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
57.6
|
22
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
Richmond
|
MID/FWD
|
57.6
|
16
|
Liam Ryan
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
57.1
|
20
|
Archie Perkins
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
57.0
|
21
|
Braeden Campbell
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
56.6
|
23
|
Daniel McStay
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
56.6
|
18
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
56.5
|
22
|
Toby Bedford
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
56.2
|
22
|
Will Hayward
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
55.8
|
21
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
55.7
|
20
|
Murphy Reid
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
55.4
|
23
|
Will Graham
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
55.3
|
8
|
Sam Switkowski
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
55.1
|
17
|
Eric Hipwood
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
54.9
|
22
|
Patrick Voss
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
54.8
|
19
|
Jake Melksham
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
54.5
|
19
|
Beau McCreery
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
54.2
|
17
|
Joel Amartey
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
54.1
|
8
|
Sam Lalor
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
54.1
|
11
|
Brad Close
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
54.0
|
23
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
53.7
|
16
|
Jade Gresham
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
53.6
|
19
|
Nate Caddy
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
53.5
|
17
|
Jake Stringer
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
53.5
|
14
|
Riley Garcia
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID/FWD
|
53.5
|
8
|
Charlie Cameron
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
53.3
|
21
|
Max Ramsden
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
53.3
|
4
|
Billy Dowling
|
Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
53.0
|
1
|
Noah Balta
|
Richmond
|
DEF/FWD
|
52.7
|
13
|
Jordan De Goey
|
Collingwood
|
MID/FWD
|
52.7
|
9
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
West Coast
|
RUCK/FWD
|
52.6
|
16
|
Tom Lynch
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
52.5
|
16
|
Hayden McLean
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
52.3
|
19
|
Jack Higgins
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
52.0
|
23
|
Tim Membrey
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
51.8
|
21
|
Archer May
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
51.3
|
7
|
Harvey Thomas
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
51.2
|
17
|
Jack Darling
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
51.1
|
22
|
Peter Ladhams
|
Sydney
|
RUCK/FWD
|
50.9
|
10
|
Taj Hotton
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
50.9
|
7
|
Jesse Motlop
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
50.8
|
23
|
Ben King
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
50.3
|
23
|
Harrison Jones
|
Essendon
|
MID/FWD
|
50.0
|
7
|
Lachlan Gulbin
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
50.0
|
1
|
Kyle Langford
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
49.9
|
9
|
Nick Watson
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
49.9
|
22
|
Oscar Allen
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
49.8
|
12
|
Corey Warner
|
Sydney
|
MID/FWD
|
49.4
|
14
|
Tyler Brockman
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
49.3
|
20
|
Finn Maginness
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
48.9
|
13
|
Connor Budarick
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
48.2
|
17
|
Harrison Petty
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
48.1
|
19
|
Jobe Shanahan
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
47.9
|
9
|
Buku Khamis
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/FWD
|
47.7
|
14
|
Brent Daniels
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
47.7
|
6
|
Brodie Kemp
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
47.6
|
5
|
Jack Lukosius
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
47.3
|
7
|
Jack Buller
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
47.2
|
9
|
Caiden Cleary
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
47.2
|
12
|
Isaac Kako
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
47.0
|
23
|
Kai Lohmann
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
46.3
|
14
|
Cooper Harvey
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
46.3
|
7
|
Jack Williams
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
46.2
|
13
|
Bobby Hill
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
46.1
|
14
|
Flynn Young
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
45.6
|
8
|
Luke Pedlar
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
45.6
|
7
|
Mitch Lewis
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
45.5
|
6
|
William Hayes
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
45.0
|
2
|
Matthew Owies
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
43.9
|
16
|
Lachlan Sullivan
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
43.9
|
14
|
Max Heath
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK/FWD
|
43.8
|
4
|
Jacob Konstanty
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
43.6
|
23
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
43.4
|
19
|
Ethan Read
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
43.2
|
19
|
Calsher Dear
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
42.9
|
8
|
Mason Cox
|
Fremantle
|
RUCK/FWD
|
42.8
|
8
|
Jack Whitlock
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
42.8
|
4
|
Matt Guelfi
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
42.4
|
12
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
42.4
|
20
|
Zac Fisher
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
42.3
|
7
|
Henry Smith
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
42.0
|
2
|
Cody Angove
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
42.0
|
4
|
Ashton Moir
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
41.9
|
9
|
Maurice Rioli
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
41.5
|
13
|
Jack Henderson
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
41.4
|
5
|
Oliver Henry
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
41.0
|
15
|
Jye Amiss
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
41.0
|
23
|
Zac Taylor
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
40.9
|
15
|
Corey Durdin
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
40.5
|
16
|
Charlie Spargo
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
40.2
|
10
|
Thomas Edwards
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
40.0
|
2
|
Joe Berry
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
39.6
|
12
|
Dan Butler
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
38.8
|
6
|
Hudson O'Keeffe
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
38.4
|
5
|
Jed Walter
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
37.9
|
16
|
Max Gruzewski
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
37.9
|
7
|
Thomas Sims
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
37.5
|
11
|
Liam Reidy
|
Carlton
|
RUCK/FWD
|
37.0
|
1
|
Isaiah Dudley
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
36.7
|
15
|
Nick Holman
|
Gold Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
36.7
|
16
|
Isaac Keeler
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
36.6
|
11
|
Steely Green
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
36.3
|
18
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
35.9
|
7
|
Taylor Adams
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
35.8
|
4
|
Finnbar Maley
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
35.7
|
7
|
Archer Reid
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
35.7
|
14
|
Liam McMahon
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
35.3
|
7
|
Jonty Faull
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
35.3
|
16
|
Tom Gross
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
34.9
|
8
|
Oliver Wiltshire
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
34.5
|
2
|
Noah Long
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
34.2
|
10
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
33.8
|
9
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
33.2
|
12
|
Tom Hanily
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
33.1
|
8
|
Ty Gallop
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
33.0
|
2
|
Archer Day-Wicks
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
33.0
|
5
|
Jesse Dattoli
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
33.0
|
3
|
Harry Armstrong
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
32.4
|
8
|
Tom Cochrane
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
32.0
|
3
|
James Leake
|
GWS
|
DEF/FWD
|
31.7
|
3
|
Zac Banch
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
31.5
|
4
|
Zane Duursma
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
31.0
|
10
|
Aidan Johnson
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
30.8
|
5
|
Harry Sharp
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
30.6
|
18
|
Liam Henry
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
30.3
|
6
|
Brayden Cook
|
Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
30.0
|
3
|
Ollie Lord
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
29.4
|
15
|
Sid Draper
|
Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
29.3
|
10
|
Matthew Jefferson
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
28.7
|
7
|
Rhys Unwin
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
28.7
|
3
|
Josaia Delana
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
28.0
|
3
|
Josh Dolan
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
27.5
|
11
|
Jake Rogers
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
27.3
|
9
|
Lance Collard
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
27.3
|
12
|
Cooper Hynes
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
27.1
|
8
|
Malcolm Rosas
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
26.8
|
4
|
Conor McKenna
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
26.0
|
5
|
Ivan Soldo
|
Port Adelaide
|
RUCK/FWD
|
26.0
|
1
|
Jacob Newton
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
24.0
|
2
|
Matt Whitlock
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
23.5
|
2
|
Will McLachlan
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
23.3
|
6
|
Leonardo Lombard
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
23.0
|
4
|
Jasper Alger
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
22.5
|
4
|
Liam Fawcett
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
22.0
|
1
|
Alex Dodson
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
22.0
|
1
|
Malakai Champion
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
20.5
|
2
|
Arthur Jones
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID/FWD
|
20.0
|
4
|
Charlie West
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
19.0
|
1
|
Deven Robertson
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
15.5
|
4
|
Bailey Laurie
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
12.0
|
1
|
Mykelti Lefau
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
11.0
|
1
|
Toby Murray
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tyler Welsh
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Archie Ludowyke
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Luke Lloyd
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
|
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
|
|
Cody Curtin
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tai Hayes
|
Brisbane
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Rob Monahan
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
|
|
Talor Byrne
|
Carlton
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Harvey Harrison
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jai Saxena
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
|
|
Noah Howes
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Zac McCarthy
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Hussien El Achkar
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
|
|
Sullivan Robey
|
Essendon
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Sam Sturt
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jaren Carr
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
|
|
Charlie Nicholls
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
|
|
Ryda Luke
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tobyn Murray
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
|
|
Leon Kickett
|
Fremantle
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|
Geelong
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Jay Polkinghorne
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jesse Mellor
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
|
|
Cooper Bell
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
|
|
Caleb Lewis
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
|
|
Asher Eastham
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
|
|
Phoenix Gothard
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Nathan Wardius
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Hannaford
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Riley Hamilton
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Cameron Nairn
|
Hawthorn
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Aidan Schubert
|
Hawthorn
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Ricky Mentha
|
Melbourne
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Shane McAdam
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
Luker Kentfield
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
Latrelle Pickett
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
Thomas Matthews
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
Kalani White
|
Melbourne
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Brayden George
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
Lachy Dovaston
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
|
|
River Stevens
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Hugo Mikunda
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Todd Marshall
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Xavier Walsh
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tom Anastasopoulos
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
|
|
Judson Clarke
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
|
|
Zane Peucker
|
Richmond
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
James Barrat
|
St Kilda
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Max King
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
|
|
Patrick Said
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Charlie Banfield
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
Sydney
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Ned Bowman
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
|
|
Logan McDonald
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
|
|
Noah Chamberlain
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
|
|
Liam Hetherton
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
|
|
Max King
|
Sydney
|
FWD
|
|
|
Fred Rodriguez
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
|
|
Sam Allen
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Tylah Williams
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Finlay Macrae
|
West Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
West Coast
|
RUCK/FWD
|
|
|
Will Darcy
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Cody Weightman
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
|
