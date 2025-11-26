Check out the full list of players and positions for Fantasy in 2026

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TIME to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2026 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.

Check out the full list below.

Defenders

PLAYER TEAM POSITION 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda DEF 110.8 23 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 105.2 22 Connor Rozee Port Adelaide DEF/MID 104.1 21 Dayne Zorko Brisbane DEF 101.5 23 Jack Sinclair St Kilda DEF 100.7 23 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 100.1 23 Josh Daicos Collingwood DEF 94.2 23 Christian Salem Melbourne DEF 93.0 23 Rory Laird Adelaide DEF 92.6 20 Bailey Dale Western Bulldogs DEF 92.0 23 John Noble Gold Coast DEF 90.9 23 Jordan Clark Fremantle DEF 90.2 23 Callum Mills Sydney DEF 90.0 12 Karl Amon Hawthorn DEF 88.6 22 Jayden Short Richmond DEF 87.0 15 Jake Bowey Melbourne DEF 86.4 23 Archie Roberts Essendon DEF 85.9 23 Mason Redman Essendon DEF 85.8 19 Caleb Daniel North Melbourne DEF 85.0 23 Nick Blakey Sydney DEF 85.0 23 Tom McCarthy West Coast DEF 83.5 10 Jaspa Fletcher Brisbane DEF 83.0 23 Matt Roberts Sydney DEF 82.7 18 Trent Rivers Melbourne DEF 82.4 23 Luke Ryan Fremantle DEF 81.9 23 Callum Wilkie St Kilda DEF 80.7 23 Tom Stewart Geelong DEF 80.5 18 Darcy Wilmot Brisbane DEF 79.6 23 Liam Baker West Coast DEF 79.4 23 Sam Banks Richmond DEF 79.2 22 James Sicily Hawthorn DEF 79.1 20 Liam Duggan West Coast DEF 79.1 21 Colby McKercher North Melbourne DEF 78.5 23 Miles Bergman Port Adelaide DEF 78.3 19 Harry Himmelberg GWS DEF 78.2 23 Kane Farrell Port Adelaide DEF 78.0 21 Nick Vlastuin Richmond DEF 77.3 22 Jarman Impey Hawthorn DEF 77.2 21 Bailey Williams Western Bulldogs DEF/MID 76.8 23 Zach Guthrie Geelong DEF 76.7 23 Oliver Hollands Carlton DEF 76.2 23 Joel Jeffrey Gold Coast DEF 75.7 23 Nick Haynes Carlton DEF 75.7 23 Zach Reid Essendon DEF 75.4 10 Josh Worrell Adelaide DEF 75.3 23 Ryan Maric West Coast DEF 75.2 22 Andrew McGrath Essendon DEF 74.9 23 Jase Burgoyne Port Adelaide DEF/MID 74.2 20 Keidean Coleman Brisbane DEF 73.0 1 Connor Idun GWS DEF 72.7 23 Steven May Melbourne DEF 72.1 16 Wayne Milera Adelaide DEF 72.0 22 Daniel Rioli Gold Coast DEF 71.2 18 Lawson Humphries Geelong DEF 70.5 22 Josh Battle Hawthorn DEF 70.3 23 Josh Weddle Hawthorn DEF 69.7 15 Mitchell Hinge Adelaide DEF 67.1 22 Ryan Byrnes St Kilda DEF 67.1 17 Adam Saad Carlton DEF 67.0 21 Wil Powell Gold Coast DEF 66.9 23 Dan Houston Collingwood DEF 66.8 19 Tom Cole West Coast DEF 66.4 18 Brayden Maynard Collingwood DEF 66.4 18 Lachlan Bramble Western Bulldogs DEF 66.3 23 Jayden Laverde GWS DEF 65.6 14 Jack Silvagni St Kilda DEF 64.8 13 Mark O'Connor Geelong DEF 64.5 22 Brady Hough West Coast DEF/MID 64.1 22 Lachlan Cowan Carlton DEF 63.4 14 Jordan Ridley Essendon DEF 63.2 10 Bodhi Uwland Gold Coast DEF 63.1 23 Harry Perryman Collingwood DEF 63.0 23 Blake Hardwick Hawthorn DEF 62.7 23 Mitch McGovern Carlton DEF 62.6 17 Jaxon Prior Essendon DEF 62.5 23 Harris Andrews Brisbane DEF 62.2 23 Angus Clarke Essendon DEF/MID 62.2 14 Sam Taylor GWS DEF 61.9 19 Jacob Weitering Carlton DEF 61.5 23 Nathan Broad Richmond DEF 60.9 22 Jed Bews Geelong DEF 60.8 4 Luke McDonald North Melbourne DEF 60.7 15 Jack Henry Geelong DEF 60.2 18 Isaac Quaynor Collingwood DEF 60.0 23 Tom McDonald Melbourne DEF 59.5 17 Tylar Young West Coast DEF 58.4 7 Daniel Turner Melbourne DEF 58.2 19 Oskar Baker Western Bulldogs DEF/MID 58.0 9 Noah Answerth Brisbane DEF 57.9 17 Ben Miller Richmond DEF 57.8 23 Harry Cunningham Sydney DEF 57.8 11 Connor O'Sullivan Geelong DEF 57.5 22 Dougal Howard St Kilda DEF 57.3 3 Ryan Lester Brisbane DEF 57.3 22 Tom Brown Richmond DEF 57.1 23 Aliir Aliir Port Adelaide DEF 57.0 22 Riley Bice Sydney DEF 56.7 16 Mac Andrew Gold Coast DEF 56.0 22 Lucca Grego West Coast DEF 56.0 1 Sam Wicks Sydney DEF 56.0 21 Sam De Koning Geelong DEF 55.9 20 Tom McCartin Sydney DEF 55.6 20 Dane Rampe Sydney DEF 55.5 21 Karl Worner Fremantle DEF 55.2 22 Jack Buckley GWS DEF 55.2 19 Reuben Ginbey West Coast DEF 55.1 23 Rory Lobb Western Bulldogs DEF 55.1 23 Nick Coffield Western Bulldogs DEF 55.0 4 Luke Trainor Richmond DEF 55.0 21 Aidan Corr North Melbourne DEF 54.9 10 Mark Keane Adelaide DEF 54.8 23 Max Michalanney Adelaide DEF 54.8 19 Judd McVee Fremantle DEF 54.5 17 Jack Payne Brisbane DEF 54.2 13 Caleb Windsor Melbourne DEF 53.9 17 Anthony Caminiti St Kilda DEF 53.8 23 Jack Scrimshaw Hawthorn DEF 53.8 13 Finn O'Sullivan North Melbourne DEF/MID 53.7 22 Changkuoth Jiath Melbourne DEF 53.6 17 Heath Chapman Fremantle DEF 53.6 22 Bailey Banfield Fremantle DEF 53.0 20 Noah Balta Richmond DEF/FWD 52.7 13 Jacob Wehr Port Adelaide DEF/MID 52.3 14 Jake Lever Melbourne DEF 52.3 8 Lewis Hayes Essendon DEF 52.0 1 Jeremy Howe Collingwood DEF 51.9 18 Sam Collins Gold Coast DEF 51.9 20 Luke Cleary Western Bulldogs DEF 51.8 16 Conor Stone GWS DEF 50.9 7 Zak Johnson Essendon DEF 50.4 9 Joe Fonti GWS DEF 49.7 16 Matthew Carroll Carlton DEF 49.5 17 Oscar McDonald Fremantle DEF 49.4 7 Logan Evans Port Adelaide DEF 49.4 10 Esava Ratugolea Port Adelaide DEF 49.2 13 Billy Wilson Carlton DEF 49.0 4 Riley Hardeman North Melbourne DEF 48.1 17 Tyrell Dewar West Coast DEF/MID 48.0 16 Buku Khamis Western Bulldogs DEF/FWD 47.7 14 Charlie Comben North Melbourne DEF 47.7 20 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Port Adelaide DEF 47.3 13 Toby Pink North Melbourne DEF 47.3 17 Griffin Logue North Melbourne DEF 47.1 16 Tom Doedee Brisbane DEF 47.0 1 Lewis Young Carlton DEF 47.0 13 Harry O'Farrell Carlton DEF 47.0 6 Rhett Bazzo West Coast DEF 47.0 7 Liam Stocker St Kilda DEF 46.8 17 Oisin Mullin Geelong Cats DEF/MID 46.6 22 Lewis Melican Sydney DEF 46.0 17 Alex Pearce Fremantle DEF 45.9 15 James O'Donnell Western Bulldogs DEF 45.8 22 Brandon Starcevich West Coast DEF 45.7 10 Tobie Travaglia St Kilda DEF/MID 45.6 11 Josh Sinn Port Adelaide DEF 45.4 20 Campbell Gray Richmond DEF 44.7 3 Darcy Moore Collingwood DEF 44.4 20 Brennan Cox Fremantle DEF 44.4 23 Sandy Brock West Coast DEF 44.1 14 Blake Howes Melbourne DEF 43.8 12 Lachie Jones Port Adelaide DEF 43.1 18 Wil Dawson North Melbourne DEF 42.6 5 Billy Frampton Collingwood DEF 42.4 14 Kaleb Smith Richmond DEF 42.4 8 Alixzander Tauru St Kilda DEF 42.1 10 Harvey Gallagher Western Bulldogs DEF 41.8 5 Darcy Gardiner Brisbane DEF 41.6 14 Harry Edwards West Coast DEF 41.2 16 Tom Barrass Hawthorn DEF 41.1 22 Cooper Simpson Fremantle DEF 41.0 3 Ben McKay Essendon DEF 39.0 10 Lachlan Blakiston Essendon DEF 38.0 11 Nick Murray Adelaide DEF 37.7 10 Angus Hastie St Kilda DEF 37.2 9 Jedd Busslinger Western Bulldogs DEF 36.4 7 Leek Aleer GWS DEF 36.3 12 Jayden Nguyen Essendon DEF 35.2 5 Harrison Ramm Port Adelaide DEF 35.0 1 Liam O'Connell St Kilda DEF 34.9 7 Reef McInnes Collingwood DEF 34.3 3 Brandon Walker Fremantle DEF 34.0 2 Joel Hamling Sydney DEF 33.1 14 Jordan Boyd Carlton DEF 32.7 3 Wil Parker Collingwood DEF 31.7 3 James Leake GWS DEF/FWD 31.7 3 Joshua Draper Fremantle DEF 31.5 11 Zane Duursma North Melbourne DEF/FWD 31.0 10 Hugh Bond Adelaide DEF 30.0 4 Charlie Ballard Gold Coast DEF 30.0 1 James Borlase Adelaide DEF 27.0 2 Jed Adams Melbourne DEF 27.0 1 Jackson Archer North Melbourne DEF 27.0 3 Bo Allan West Coast DEF 26.7 6 Oscar Adams Gold Coast DEF 26.4 8 Jordon Butts Adelaide DEF 26.3 10 Ryan Gardner Western Bulldogs DEF 26.0 1 Josh Gibcus Richmond DEF 25.0 1 Matt Whitlock North Melbourne DEF/FWD 23.5 2 Bailey Macdonald Hawthorn DEF 18.8 6 Oscar Ryan Adelaide DEF Charlie Edwards Adelaide DEF/MID Darragh Joyce Brisbane DEF Shadeau Brain Brisbane DEF Ben Murphy Brisbane DEF Zane Zakostelsky Brisbane DEF/RUCK Nic Newman Carlton DEF Matt Duffy Carlton DEF Harry Dean Carlton DEF Harry Charleson Carlton DEF/MID Jakob Ryan Collingwood DEF Joel Cochran Collingwood DEF Tew Jiath Collingwood DEF Max Kondogiannis Essendon DEF Jacob Farrow Essendon DEF/MID Hugh Davies Fremantle DEF Ollie Murphy Fremantle DEF Lennox Hofmann Geelong DEF Jake Kolodjashnij Geelong DEF Cillian Burke Geelong DEF Keighton Matofai-Forbes Geelong DEF/FWD Caleb Graham Gold Coast DEF Dylan Patterson Gold Coast DEF Avery Thomas Gold Coast DEF Cooper Bell Gold Coast DEF/FWD Zeke Uwland Gold Coast DEF/MID Harrison Oliver GWS DEF Oskar Taylor GWS DEF Finnegan Davis GWS DEF James Blanck Hawthorn DEF William McCabe Hawthorn DEF Bodie Ryan Hawthorn DEF Noah Mraz Hawthorn DEF Matt Hill Hawthorn DEF Andy Moniz-Wakefield Melbourne DEF Oscar Berry Melbourne DEF Xavier Taylor Melbourne DEF Ricky Mentha Melbourne DEF/FWD Josh Goater North Melbourne DEF Blake Thredgold North Melbourne DEF Jacob Moss Port Adelaide DEF Samuel Grlj Richmond DEF/MID Eamonn Armstrong St Kilda DEF Kobe McDonald St Kilda DEF James Barrat St Kilda DEF/FWD Kye Fincher St Kilda DEF/MID William Edwards Sydney DEF Jai Serong Sydney DEF Riak Andrew Sydney DEF Patrick Snell Sydney DEF/FWD Harry Kyle Sydney DEF/MID Harvey Johnston West Coast DEF Josh Lindsay West Coast DEF Michael Sellwood Western DEF Lachie Jaques Western Bulldogs DEF Zac Walker Western Bulldogs DEF Will Darcy Western Bulldogs DEF/FWD Lachlan Carmichael Western Bulldogs DEF/MID

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

PLAYER TEAM POSITION 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES Bailey Smith Geelong MID 116.3 20 Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs MID 111.3 18 Jordan Dawson Adelaide MID 110.2 23 Nick Daicos Collingwood MID 108.1 23 Josh Dunkley Brisbane MID 107.5 23 Jye Caldwell Essendon MID 103.6 11 Zach Merrett Essendon MID 102.8 22 Errol Gulden Sydney MID 102.3 10 Hugh McCluggage Brisbane MID 102.2 23 Matt Rowell Gold Coast MID 101.2 23 Andrew Brayshaw Fremantle MID 101.0 23 Max Holmes Geelong MID 100.9 23 Zak Butters Port Adelaide MID 99.9 20 Tom Liberatore Western Bulldogs MID 99.6 23 Noah Anderson Gold Coast MID 99.5 23 Finn Callaghan GWS MID 99.0 20 George Hewett Carlton MID 98.9 23 Tom Green GWS MID 97.5 22 Isaac Heeney Sydney MID 96.9 23 Ed Richards Western Bulldogs MID 96.7 23 Matthew Kennedy Western Bulldogs MID 96.5 23 Jack Steele Melbourne MID 95.9 21 Will Ashcroft Brisbane MID 95.5 23 Adam Cerra Carlton MID 95.1 19 Lachie Neale Brisbane MID 94.6 20 Tim Taranto Richmond MID 93.9 21 Sam Walsh Carlton MID 93.1 14 Caleb Serong Fremantle MID 92.4 23 Touk Miller Gold Coast MID 91.0 21 Jack Macrae St Kilda MID 90.9 21 Clayton Oliver GWS MID 89.7 22 Ollie Wines Port Adelaide MID 89.5 20 Patrick Cripps Carlton MID 88.8 23 Jack Viney Melbourne MID 88.4 18 Chad Warner Sydney MID 88.1 23 Tom Atkins Geelong MID 87.8 23 Luke Davies-Uniacke North Melbourne MID 87.7 22 Tom Powell North Melbourne MID 86.9 23 Will Day Hawthorn MID 86.8 6 Luke Parker North Melbourne MID 86.7 22 Scott Pendlebury Collingwood MID 86.6 20 Jai Newcombe Hawthorn MID 86.4 23 Steele Sidebottom Collingwood MID 86.2 21 Brayden Fiorini Essendon MID 85.8 16 Darcy Parish Essendon MID 85.3 3 Jarrod Berry Brisbane MID 85.0 21 Jacob Hopper Richmond MID 84.3 23 Jack Crisp Collingwood MID 84.2 23 Jake Lloyd Sydney MID 84.1 22 Jake Soligo Adelaide MID 82.8 23 Jason Horne-Francis Port Adelaide MID 82.2 15 Marcus Windhager St Kilda MID 82.0 23 Josh Kelly GWS MID 80.9 14 Dion Prestia Richmond MID 78.8 12 Xavier Duursma Essendon MID 78.8 22 James Rowbottom Sydney MID 78.5 23 Sam Durham Essendon MID 78.4 20 James Peatling Adelaide MID 77.7 21 Ned Long Collingwood MID 77.0 23 Josh Ward Hawthorn MID 75.9 22 Willem Drew Port Adelaide MID 75.1 23 Ewan Mackinlay Port Adelaide MID 75.0 1 Levi Ashcroft Brisbane MID 74.4 23 Conor Nash Hawthorn MID 74.1 19 James Worpel Geelong MID 73.8 18 Blake Acres Carlton MID 73.7 19 Kane McAuliffe Richmond MID 73.6 5 Oliver Dempsey Geelong MID 72.7 23 Harry Morrison Hawthorn MID 70.9 20 Matthew Johnson Fremantle MID 70.5 18 Massimo D'Ambrosio Hawthorn MID 70.4 23 Ryan Angwin GWS MID 68.3 9 George Wardlaw North Melbourne MID 68.0 13 James Harmes Western Bulldogs MID 66.8 13 Harley Reid West Coast MID 66.7 19 Sam Davidson Western Bulldogs MID 66.1 19 Hugo Garcia St Kilda MID 65.5 17 Daniel Curtin Adelaide MID 65.2 23 Campbell Chesser Carlton MID 64.5 4 Nathan O'Driscoll Fremantle MID 64.4 13 Corey Wagner Fremantle MID 64.2 17 Dylan Stephens North Melbourne MID 63.9 22 Jaeger O'Meara Fremantle MID 63.2 13 Harvey Langford Melbourne MID 62.7 22 Hayden Young Fremantle MID 62.5 8 Cam Mackenzie Hawthorn MID 62.5 12 Sam Berry Adelaide MID 62.4 17 Sam Clohesy Gold Coast MID 62.1 14 Angus Sheldrick Sydney MID 62.1 20 Alex Davies Gold Coast MID 62.0 6 Isaac Cumming Adelaide MID 61.4 22 Hunter Clark St Kilda MID 61.4 13 Elijah Hewett West Coast MID 61.0 20 Cooper Lord Carlton MID 60.0 21 Oliver Florent Carlton MID 60.0 16 Jai Culley Melbourne MID 59.8 4 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 59.4 9 Jack Bowes Geelong MID 58.8 18 Mani Liddy Port Adelaide MID 58.7 9 Jack Hutchinson West Coast MID 58.5 16 Xavier O'Halloran GWS MID 57.5 22 James Jordon Sydney MID 56.9 23 Neil Erasmus Fremantle MID 56.8 15 Hugo Ralphsmith Richmond MID 56.7 12 Clay Hall West Coast MID 55.0 13 Hugh Boxshall St Kilda MID 54.9 11 Lachie Weller Gold Coast MID 54.4 17 Lachlan Sholl Adelaide MID 53.0 5 George Stevens Geelong MID 52.5 2 Xavier Lindsay Melbourne MID 52.4 18 Harry Rowston GWS MID 51.9 10 Mitch Knevitt Geelong MID 51.9 7 Henry Hustwaite Hawthorn MID 51.5 4 Jackson Mead Port Adelaide MID 51.3 20 Elijah Tsatas Essendon MID 49.8 5 Edward Allan Collingwood MID 48.4 13 Jeremy Sharp Fremantle MID 48.1 14 Christian Moraes Port Adelaide MID 47.4 14 Will Lorenz Port Adelaide MID 47.3 6 James Trezise Richmond MID 46.4 16 Sam Marshall Brisbane MID 46.0 7 Roan Steele Collingwood MID 46.0 3 Luke Nankervis Adelaide MID 45.1 7 Bailey Scott North Melbourne MID 44.7 12 Saad El-Hawli Essendon MID 44.2 9 Lucas Camporeale Carlton MID 44.0 3 Bruce Reville Brisbane MID 43.9 10 Hamish Davis West Coast MID 43.0 8 Toby McMullin GWS MID 42.3 11 Ben Jepson Gold Coast MID 38.0 1 Jhye Clark Geelong MID 37.7 7 James Tunstill Brisbane MID 30.7 3 Chayce Jones Adelaide MID 23.8 5 Harry Schoenberg West Coast MID 23.0 1 Jack Carroll St Kilda MID 21.0 3 Luke Beecken Brisbane MID 10.0 1 Reece Torrent Brisbane MID Daniel Annable Brisbane MID Koby Evans Brisbane MID Jagga Smith Carlton MID Ben Camporeale Carlton MID Jack Ison Carlton MID Angus Anderson Collingwood MID Harry DeMattia Collingwood MID Sam Swadling Collingwood MID Tyan Prindable Collingwood MID Nik Cox Essendon MID Dyson Sharp Essendon MID Toby Whan Fremantle MID Adam Sweid Fremantle MID Tanner Bruhn Geelong MID Nicholas Driscoll Geelong MID Harley Barker Geelong MID Hunter Holmes Geelong MID Zak Evans Gold Coast MID Jai Murray Gold Coast MID Beau Addinsall Gold Coast MID Koby Coulson Gold Coast MID Jack Ough GWS MID Cody Anderson Hawthorn MID Oliver Greeves Hawthorn MID Jack Dalton Hawthorn MID Matthew LeRay Hawthorn MID Riley Onley Melbourne MID Luke Urquhart North Melbourne MID Will Brodie Port Adelaide MID Benny Barrett Port Adelaide MID Josh Lai Port Adelaide MID Jack Watkins Port Adelaide MID Patrick Retschko Richmond MID Josh Smillie Richmond MID Samuel Cumming Richmond MID Noah Roberts-Thompson Richmond MID Paddy Dow St Kilda MID Jevan Phillipou Sydney MID Billy Cootee Sydney MID Elliot Yeo West Coast MID Willem Duursma West Coast MID Luke Kennedy Western Bulldogs MID

Rucks

PLAYER TEAM POSITION 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES Max Gawn Melbourne RUCK 113.3 23 Tim English Western Bulldogs RUCK 110.7 23 Brodie Grundy Sydney RUCK 107.0 22 Rowan Marshall St Kilda RUCK 105.8 23 Tristan Xerri North Melbourne RUCK 105.0 20 Darcy Cameron Collingwood RUCK 102.0 23 Luke Jackson Fremantle RUCK 94.9 20 Lloyd Meek Hawthorn RUCK 93.3 22 Jarrod Witts Gold Coast RUCK 92.4 22 Toby Nankervis Richmond RUCK 91.1 22 Reilly O'Brien Adelaide RUCK 90.9 23 Tom De Koning St Kilda RUCK 84.7 22 Sam Draper Brisbane RUCK/FWD 82.0 5 Jordon Sweet Port Adelaide RUCK 81.4 19 Matt Flynn West Coast RUCK 78.7 18 Mark Blicavs Geelong RUCK 70.9 22 Kieren Briggs GWS RUCK 70.4 19 Marc Pittonet Carlton RUCK 70.3 7 Darcy Fort Brisbane RUCK 69.2 17 Jake Riccardi GWS RUCK/FWD 68.2 19 Rhys Stanley Geelong RUCK 64.4 18 Sean Darcy Fremantle RUCK 64.3 16 Nicholas Madden GWS RUCK 63.3 3 Ned Reeves Hawthorn RUCK 63.0 1 Nick Bryan Essendon RUCK 57.8 4 Dante Visentini Port Adelaide RUCK 53.9 8 Bailey J. Williams West Coast RUCK/FWD 52.6 16 Ned Moyle Gold Coast RUCK 51.7 3 Peter Ladhams Sydney RUCK/FWD 50.9 10 Vigo Visentini Essendon RUCK 49.5 2 Max Heath Melbourne RUCK/FWD 43.8 4 Mason Cox Fremantle RUCK/FWD 42.8 8 Samson Ryan Richmond RUCK 42.0 2 Liam Reidy Carlton RUCK/FWD 37.0 1 Ivan Soldo Port Adelaide RUCK/FWD 26.0 1 Callum Coleman-Jones North Melbourne RUCK 3.0 1 Lachlan McAndrew Adelaide RUCK Zane Zakostelsky Brisbane DEF/RUCK Iliro Smit Collingwood RUCK Alex Condon Collingwood RUCK Oscar Steene Collingwood RUCK/FWD Zac McCarthy Collingwood RUCK/FWD Kayle Gerreyn Essendon RUCK Aiden Riddle Fremantle RUCK Toby Conway Geelong RUCK Mitchell Edwards Geelong RUCK Jacob Molier Geelong RUCK Joe Pike Geelong RUCK Max Knobel Gold Coast RUCK Logan Smith GWS RUCK Jaime Uhr-Henry Hawthorn RUCK Aidan Schubert Hawthorn RUCK/FWD Tom Campbell Melbourne RUCK Kalani White Melbourne RUCK/FWD Taylor Goad North Melbourne RUCK Oliver Hayes-Brown Richmond RUCK William Green Sydney RUCK Harry Barnett West Coast RUCK Cooper Duff-Tytler West Coast RUCK/FWD Lachlan Smith Western Bulldogs RUCK Louis Emmett Western Bulldogs RUCK

Forwards

PLAYER TEAM POSITION 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES Harry Sheezel North Melbourne MID/FWD 109.2 23 Nic Martin Essendon MID/FWD 97.4 16 Gryan Miers Geelong FWD 93.8 21 Christian Petracca Gold Coast MID/FWD 90.4 23 Shaun Mannagh Geelong FWD 88.1 20 Kysaiah Pickett Melbourne MID/FWD 87.3 20 Izak Rankine Adelaide MID/FWD 87.2 22 Jeremy Cameron Geelong FWD 83.6 23 Zac Bailey Brisbane MID/FWD 83.5 22 Jy Simpkin North Melbourne MID/FWD 83.1 21 Riley Thilthorpe Adelaide FWD 82.9 23 Jack Graham West Coast MID/FWD 82.7 18 Sam Darcy Western Bulldogs FWD 82.2 17 Sam Draper Brisbane RUCK/FWD 82.0 5 Dylan Moore Hawthorn FWD 81.8 23 Toby Greene GWS FWD 81.0 21 Ben Keays Adelaide FWD 79.3 23 Justin McInerney Sydney MID/FWD 78.6 17 Harry McKay Carlton FWD 78.3 12 Lachie Schultz Collingwood FWD 76.6 14 Jack Ginnivan Hawthorn FWD 75.3 22 Bradley Hill St Kilda MID/FWD 74.5 22 Ed Langdon Melbourne MID/FWD 74.2 23 Jack Gunston Hawthorn FWD 74.1 20 Peter Wright Essendon FWD 73.9 19 Jack Ross Richmond MID/FWD 73.1 23 Jack Martin Geelong FWD 73.0 10 Aaron Naughton Western Bulldogs FWD 71.8 23 Joel Freijah Western Bulldogs MID/FWD 71.3 23 Paul Curtis North Melbourne FWD 71.0 19 Cam Rayner Brisbane FWD 70.1 23 Shai Bolton Fremantle MID/FWD 70.0 22 Adam Treloar Western Bulldogs MID/FWD 69.8 4 Alex Neal-Bullen Adelaide FWD 69.4 23 Mitch Georgiades Port Adelaide FWD 69.3 23 Mason Wood St Kilda MID/FWD 68.7 21 Kade Chandler Melbourne FWD 68.7 23 Bailey Humphrey Gold Coast MID/FWD 68.3 21 Sam Flanders St Kilda FWD 68.3 21 Jake Riccardi GWS RUCK/FWD 68.2 19 Connor Macdonald Hawthorn FWD 68.0 21 Jamie Elliott Collingwood FWD 67.8 23 Patrick Lipinski Collingwood MID/FWD 66.9 21 Matthew Cottrell Carlton MID/FWD 66.2 6 Ryley Sanders Western Bulldogs MID/FWD 66.1 21 Max Hall St Kilda FWD 66.1 23 Charlie Curnow Sydney FWD 65.8 18 Rhylee West Western Bulldogs FWD 65.6 23 Joe Richards Port Adelaide FWD 65.3 22 Jesse Hogan GWS FWD 65.3 15 Sam Powell-Pepper Port Adelaide FWD 64.2 16 Darcy Wilson St Kilda MID/FWD 63.7 18 Cooper Sharman St Kilda FWD 63.6 21 Patrick Dangerfield Geelong FWD 63.6 20 Bayley Fritsch Melbourne FWD 63.4 22 Tim Kelly West Coast MID/FWD 63.3 20 Josh Treacy Fremantle FWD 62.7 23 Callum Ah Chee Adelaide FWD 62.5 22 Josh Rachele Adelaide FWD 62.5 13 Ben Long Gold Coast FWD 62.2 22 Darcy Jones GWS FWD 62.1 22 Tom Papley Sydney FWD 62.0 11 Tyson Stengle Geelong FWD 61.7 21 Taylor Walker Adelaide FWD 61.5 21 Zac Williams Carlton FWD 61.3 19 Shannon Neale Geelong FWD 61.3 22 Jy Farrar Gold Coast FWD 61.2 6 Tom Sparrow Melbourne FWD 61.1 22 Jake Waterman West Coast FWD 60.9 8 Mitch Owens St Kilda FWD 60.4 19 Cooper Trembath North Melbourne FWD 60.3 3 Jordan Croft Western Bulldogs FWD 60.0 2 Mabior Chol Hawthorn FWD 59.8 21 Aaron Cadman GWS FWD 59.4 23 Darcy Fogarty Adelaide FWD 59.3 22 Sam Butler Hawthorn MID/FWD 59.0 3 Michael Frederick Fremantle FWD 58.8 23 Francis Evans Carlton FWD 58.7 10 Brody Mihocek Melbourne FWD 58.7 20 Nick Larkey North Melbourne FWD 58.6 17 Ben Ainsworth Carlton FWD 58.6 22 Seth Campbell Richmond FWD 58.4 22 Rhyan Mansell Richmond FWD 58.4 20 Jamie Cripps West Coast FWD 58.2 21 Callum Brown GWS FWD 57.9 21 Logan Morris Brisbane FWD 57.7 22 Cameron Zurhaar North Melbourne FWD 57.6 22 Tyler Sonsie Richmond MID/FWD 57.6 16 Liam Ryan St Kilda FWD 57.1 20 Archie Perkins Essendon FWD 57.0 21 Braeden Campbell Sydney FWD 56.6 23 Daniel McStay Collingwood FWD 56.6 18 Darcy Byrne-Jones Port Adelaide FWD 56.5 22 Toby Bedford GWS MID/FWD 56.2 22 Will Hayward Carlton FWD 55.8 21 Lachie Fogarty Carlton FWD 55.7 20 Murphy Reid Fremantle FWD 55.4 23 Will Graham Gold Coast FWD 55.3 8 Sam Switkowski Fremantle FWD 55.1 17 Eric Hipwood Brisbane FWD 54.9 22 Patrick Voss Fremantle FWD 54.8 19 Jake Melksham Melbourne FWD 54.5 19 Beau McCreery Collingwood FWD 54.2 17 Joel Amartey Sydney FWD 54.1 8 Sam Lalor Richmond FWD 54.1 11 Brad Close Geelong FWD 54.0 23 Jacob van Rooyen Melbourne FWD 53.7 16 Jade Gresham Essendon FWD 53.6 19 Nate Caddy Essendon FWD 53.5 17 Jake Stringer GWS FWD 53.5 14 Riley Garcia Western Bulldogs MID/FWD 53.5 8 Charlie Cameron Brisbane FWD 53.3 21 Max Ramsden Hawthorn FWD 53.3 4 Billy Dowling Adelaide MID/FWD 53.0 1 Noah Balta Richmond DEF/FWD 52.7 13 Jordan De Goey Collingwood MID/FWD 52.7 9 Bailey J. Williams West Coast RUCK/FWD 52.6 16 Tom Lynch Richmond FWD 52.5 16 Hayden McLean Sydney FWD 52.3 19 Jack Higgins St Kilda FWD 52.0 23 Tim Membrey Collingwood FWD 51.8 21 Archer May Essendon FWD 51.3 7 Harvey Thomas GWS FWD 51.2 17 Jack Darling North Melbourne FWD 51.1 22 Peter Ladhams Sydney RUCK/FWD 50.9 10 Taj Hotton Richmond FWD 50.9 7 Jesse Motlop Carlton FWD 50.8 23 Ben King Gold Coast FWD 50.3 23 Harrison Jones Essendon MID/FWD 50.0 7 Lachlan Gulbin Gold Coast FWD 50.0 1 Kyle Langford Essendon FWD 49.9 9 Nick Watson Hawthorn FWD 49.9 22 Oscar Allen Brisbane FWD 49.8 12 Corey Warner Sydney MID/FWD 49.4 14 Tyler Brockman West Coast FWD 49.3 20 Finn Maginness Hawthorn FWD 48.9 13 Connor Budarick Western Bulldogs FWD 48.2 17 Harrison Petty Melbourne FWD 48.1 19 Jobe Shanahan West Coast FWD 47.9 9 Buku Khamis Western Bulldogs DEF/FWD 47.7 14 Brent Daniels GWS FWD 47.7 6 Brodie Kemp Carlton FWD 47.6 5 Jack Lukosius Port Adelaide FWD 47.3 7 Jack Buller Collingwood FWD 47.2 9 Caiden Cleary Sydney FWD 47.2 12 Isaac Kako Essendon FWD 47.0 23 Kai Lohmann Brisbane FWD 46.3 14 Cooper Harvey North Melbourne FWD 46.3 7 Jack Williams West Coast FWD 46.2 13 Bobby Hill Collingwood FWD 46.1 14 Flynn Young Carlton FWD 45.6 8 Luke Pedlar Adelaide FWD 45.6 7 Mitch Lewis Hawthorn FWD 45.5 6 William Hayes Collingwood FWD 45.0 2 Matthew Owies West Coast FWD 43.9 16 Lachlan Sullivan Collingwood FWD 43.9 14 Max Heath Melbourne RUCK/FWD 43.8 4 Jacob Konstanty North Melbourne FWD 43.6 23 Laitham Vandermeer Western Bulldogs FWD 43.4 19 Ethan Read Gold Coast FWD 43.2 19 Calsher Dear Hawthorn FWD 42.9 8 Mason Cox Fremantle RUCK/FWD 42.8 8 Jack Whitlock Port Adelaide FWD 42.8 4 Matt Guelfi Essendon FWD 42.4 12 Lachlan McNeil Western Bulldogs FWD 42.4 20 Zac Fisher North Melbourne FWD 42.3 7 Henry Smith Brisbane FWD 42.0 2 Cody Angove GWS FWD 42.0 4 Ashton Moir Carlton FWD 41.9 9 Maurice Rioli Richmond FWD 41.5 13 Jack Henderson Melbourne FWD 41.4 5 Oliver Henry Geelong FWD 41.0 15 Jye Amiss Fremantle FWD 41.0 23 Zac Taylor Adelaide FWD 40.9 15 Corey Durdin Port Adelaide FWD 40.5 16 Charlie Spargo North Melbourne FWD 40.2 10 Thomas Edwards Essendon FWD 40.0 2 Joe Berry Port Adelaide FWD 39.6 12 Dan Butler St Kilda FWD 38.8 6 Hudson O'Keeffe Carlton FWD 38.4 5 Jed Walter Gold Coast FWD 37.9 16 Max Gruzewski GWS FWD 37.9 7 Thomas Sims Richmond FWD 37.5 11 Liam Reidy Carlton RUCK/FWD 37.0 1 Isaiah Dudley Fremantle FWD 36.7 15 Nick Holman Gold Coast MID/FWD 36.7 16 Isaac Keeler St Kilda FWD 36.6 11 Steely Green Richmond FWD 36.3 18 Mattaes Phillipou St Kilda FWD 35.9 7 Taylor Adams Sydney FWD 35.8 4 Finnbar Maley Adelaide FWD 35.7 7 Archer Reid West Coast FWD 35.7 14 Liam McMahon Essendon FWD 35.3 7 Jonty Faull Richmond FWD 35.3 16 Tom Gross West Coast MID/FWD 34.9 8 Oliver Wiltshire Geelong FWD 34.5 2 Noah Long West Coast FWD 34.2 10 Koltyn Tholstrup Melbourne FWD 33.8 9 Robert Hansen Jr North Melbourne MID/FWD 33.2 12 Tom Hanily Sydney FWD 33.1 8 Ty Gallop Brisbane FWD 33.0 2 Archer Day-Wicks Essendon FWD 33.0 5 Jesse Dattoli Sydney FWD 33.0 3 Harry Armstrong Richmond FWD 32.4 8 Tom Cochrane Port Adelaide FWD 32.0 3 James Leake GWS DEF/FWD 31.7 3 Zac Banch North Melbourne FWD 31.5 4 Zane Duursma North Melbourne DEF/FWD 31.0 10 Aidan Johnson Melbourne FWD 30.8 5 Harry Sharp Melbourne FWD 30.6 18 Liam Henry St Kilda FWD 30.3 6 Brayden Cook Adelaide MID/FWD 30.0 3 Ollie Lord Port Adelaide FWD 29.4 15 Sid Draper Adelaide MID/FWD 29.3 10 Matthew Jefferson Melbourne FWD 28.7 7 Rhys Unwin Essendon FWD 28.7 3 Josaia Delana GWS FWD 28.0 3 Josh Dolan Western Bulldogs FWD 27.5 11 Jake Rogers Gold Coast FWD 27.3 9 Lance Collard St Kilda FWD 27.3 12 Cooper Hynes Western Bulldogs FWD 27.1 8 Malcolm Rosas Sydney FWD 26.8 4 Conor McKenna Brisbane FWD 26.0 5 Ivan Soldo Port Adelaide RUCK/FWD 26.0 1 Jacob Newton West Coast FWD 24.0 2 Matt Whitlock North Melbourne DEF/FWD 23.5 2 Will McLachlan Brisbane FWD 23.3 6 Leonardo Lombard Gold Coast FWD 23.0 4 Jasper Alger Richmond FWD 22.5 4 Liam Fawcett Richmond FWD 22.0 1 Alex Dodson St Kilda FWD 22.0 1 Malakai Champion West Coast FWD 20.5 2 Arthur Jones Western Bulldogs MID/FWD 20.0 4 Charlie West Collingwood FWD 19.0 1 Deven Robertson West Coast FWD 15.5 4 Bailey Laurie Melbourne FWD 12.0 1 Mykelti Lefau Richmond FWD 11.0 1 Toby Murray Adelaide FWD Tyler Welsh Adelaide FWD Mitchell Marsh Adelaide FWD Archie Ludowyke Adelaide FWD Luke Lloyd Brisbane FWD Lincoln McCarthy Brisbane FWD Cody Curtin Brisbane FWD Tai Hayes Brisbane MID/FWD Rob Monahan Carlton FWD Talor Byrne Carlton MID/FWD Harvey Harrison Collingwood FWD Jai Saxena Collingwood FWD Noah Howes Collingwood FWD Oscar Steene Collingwood RUCK/FWD Zac McCarthy Collingwood RUCK/FWD Hussien El Achkar Essendon FWD Sullivan Robey Essendon MID/FWD Sam Sturt Fremantle FWD Jaren Carr Fremantle FWD Charlie Nicholls Fremantle FWD Ryda Luke Fremantle FWD Tobyn Murray Fremantle FWD Leon Kickett Fremantle MID/FWD Keighton Matofai-Forbes Geelong DEF/FWD Jay Polkinghorne Geelong FWD Jesse Mellor Geelong FWD Cooper Bell Gold Coast DEF/FWD Elliott Himmelberg Gold Coast FWD Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Gold Coast FWD Caleb Lewis Gold Coast FWD Asher Eastham Gold Coast FWD Phoenix Gothard GWS FWD Nathan Wardius GWS FWD Oliver Hannaford GWS MID/FWD Riley Hamilton GWS MID/FWD Cameron Nairn Hawthorn MID/FWD Aidan Schubert Hawthorn RUCK/FWD Ricky Mentha Melbourne DEF/FWD Shane McAdam Melbourne FWD Luker Kentfield Melbourne FWD Latrelle Pickett Melbourne FWD Thomas Matthews Melbourne FWD Kalani White Melbourne RUCK/FWD Brayden George North Melbourne FWD Lachy Dovaston North Melbourne FWD River Stevens North Melbourne MID/FWD Hugo Mikunda North Melbourne MID/FWD Todd Marshall Port Adelaide FWD Xavier Walsh Port Adelaide FWD Tom Anastasopoulos Port Adelaide FWD Judson Clarke Richmond FWD Zane Peucker Richmond MID/FWD James Barrat St Kilda DEF/FWD Max King St Kilda FWD Patrick Said St Kilda MID/FWD Charlie Banfield St Kilda MID/FWD Patrick Snell Sydney DEF/FWD Ned Bowman Sydney FWD Logan McDonald Sydney FWD Noah Chamberlain Sydney FWD Liam Hetherton Sydney FWD Max King Sydney FWD Fred Rodriguez West Coast FWD Sam Allen West Coast MID/FWD Tylah Williams West Coast MID/FWD Finlay Macrae West Coast MID/FWD Cooper Duff-Tytler West Coast RUCK/FWD Will Darcy Western Bulldogs DEF/FWD Cody Weightman Western Bulldogs FWD

