Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TIME to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2026 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.

Check out the full list below.

Defenders

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

2025 AVERAGE

2025 GAMES

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St Kilda

DEF

110.8

23

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF

105.2

22

Connor Rozee

Port Adelaide

DEF/MID

104.1

21

Dayne Zorko

Brisbane

DEF

101.5

23

Jack Sinclair

St Kilda

DEF

100.7

23

Lachie Ash

GWS

DEF

100.1

23

Josh Daicos

Collingwood

DEF

94.2

23

Christian Salem

Melbourne

DEF

93.0

23

Rory Laird

Adelaide

DEF

92.6

20

Bailey Dale

Western Bulldogs

DEF

92.0

23

John Noble

Gold Coast

DEF

90.9

23

Jordan Clark

Fremantle

DEF

90.2

23

Callum Mills

Sydney

DEF

90.0

12

Karl Amon

Hawthorn

DEF

88.6

22

Jayden Short

Richmond

DEF

87.0

15

Jake Bowey

Melbourne

DEF

86.4

23

Archie Roberts

Essendon

DEF

85.9

23

Mason Redman

Essendon

DEF

85.8

19

Caleb Daniel

North Melbourne

DEF

85.0

23

Nick Blakey

Sydney

DEF

85.0

23

Tom McCarthy

West Coast

DEF

83.5

10

Jaspa Fletcher

Brisbane

DEF

83.0

23

Matt Roberts

Sydney

DEF

82.7

18

Trent Rivers

Melbourne

DEF

82.4

23

Luke Ryan

Fremantle

DEF

81.9

23

Callum Wilkie

St Kilda

DEF

80.7

23

Tom Stewart

Geelong

DEF

80.5

18

Darcy Wilmot

Brisbane

DEF

79.6

23

Liam Baker

West Coast

DEF

79.4

23

Sam Banks

Richmond

DEF

79.2

22

James Sicily

Hawthorn

DEF

79.1

20

Liam Duggan

West Coast

DEF

79.1

21

Colby McKercher

North Melbourne

DEF

78.5

23

Miles Bergman

Port Adelaide

DEF

78.3

19

Harry Himmelberg

GWS

DEF

78.2

23

Kane Farrell

Port Adelaide

DEF

78.0

21

Nick Vlastuin

Richmond

DEF

77.3

22

Jarman Impey

Hawthorn

DEF

77.2

21

Bailey Williams

Western Bulldogs

DEF/MID

76.8

23

Zach Guthrie

Geelong

DEF

76.7

23

Oliver Hollands

Carlton

DEF

76.2

23

Joel Jeffrey

Gold Coast

DEF

75.7

23

Nick Haynes

Carlton

DEF

75.7

23

Zach Reid

Essendon

DEF

75.4

10

Josh Worrell

Adelaide

DEF

75.3

23

Ryan Maric

West Coast

DEF

75.2

22

Andrew McGrath

Essendon

DEF

74.9

23

Jase Burgoyne

Port Adelaide

DEF/MID

74.2

20

Keidean Coleman

Brisbane

DEF

73.0

1

Connor Idun

GWS

DEF

72.7

23

Steven May

Melbourne

DEF

72.1

16

Wayne Milera

Adelaide

DEF

72.0

22

Daniel Rioli

Gold Coast

DEF

71.2

18

Lawson Humphries

Geelong

DEF

70.5

22

Josh Battle

Hawthorn

DEF

70.3

23

Josh Weddle

Hawthorn

DEF

69.7

15

Mitchell Hinge

Adelaide

DEF

67.1

22

Ryan Byrnes

St Kilda

DEF

67.1

17

Adam Saad

Carlton

DEF

67.0

21

Wil Powell

Gold Coast

DEF

66.9

23

Dan Houston

Collingwood

DEF

66.8

19

Tom Cole

West Coast

DEF

66.4

18

Brayden Maynard

Collingwood

DEF

66.4

18

Lachlan Bramble

Western Bulldogs

DEF

66.3

23

Jayden Laverde

GWS

DEF

65.6

14

Jack Silvagni

St Kilda

DEF

64.8

13

Mark O'Connor

Geelong

DEF

64.5

22

Brady Hough

West Coast

DEF/MID

64.1

22

Lachlan Cowan

Carlton

DEF

63.4

14

Jordan Ridley

Essendon

DEF

63.2

10

Bodhi Uwland

Gold Coast

DEF

63.1

23

Harry Perryman

Collingwood

DEF

63.0

23

Blake Hardwick

Hawthorn

DEF

62.7

23

Mitch McGovern

Carlton

DEF

62.6

17

Jaxon Prior

Essendon

DEF

62.5

23

Harris Andrews

Brisbane

DEF

62.2

23

Angus Clarke

Essendon

DEF/MID

62.2

14

Sam Taylor

GWS

DEF

61.9

19

Jacob Weitering

Carlton

DEF

61.5

23

Nathan Broad

Richmond

DEF

60.9

22

Jed Bews

Geelong

DEF

60.8

4

Luke McDonald

North Melbourne

DEF

60.7

15

Jack Henry

Geelong

DEF

60.2

18

Isaac Quaynor

Collingwood

DEF

60.0

23

Tom McDonald

Melbourne

DEF

59.5

17

Tylar Young

West Coast

DEF

58.4

7

Daniel Turner

Melbourne

DEF

58.2

19

Oskar Baker

Western Bulldogs

DEF/MID

58.0

9

Noah Answerth

Brisbane

DEF

57.9

17

Ben Miller

Richmond

DEF

57.8

23

Harry Cunningham

Sydney

DEF

57.8

11

Connor O'Sullivan

Geelong

DEF

57.5

22

Dougal Howard

St Kilda

DEF

57.3

3

Ryan Lester

Brisbane

DEF

57.3

22

Tom Brown

Richmond

DEF

57.1

23

Aliir Aliir

Port Adelaide

DEF

57.0

22

Riley Bice

Sydney

DEF

56.7

16

Mac Andrew

Gold Coast

DEF

56.0

22

Lucca Grego

West Coast

DEF

56.0

1

Sam Wicks

Sydney

DEF

56.0

21

Sam De Koning

Geelong

DEF

55.9

20

Tom McCartin

Sydney

DEF

55.6

20

Dane Rampe

Sydney

DEF

55.5

21

Karl Worner

Fremantle

DEF

55.2

22

Jack Buckley

GWS

DEF

55.2

19

Reuben Ginbey

West Coast

DEF

55.1

23

Rory Lobb

Western Bulldogs

DEF

55.1

23

Nick Coffield

Western Bulldogs

DEF

55.0

4

Luke Trainor

Richmond

DEF

55.0

21

Aidan Corr

North Melbourne

DEF

54.9

10

Mark Keane

Adelaide

DEF

54.8

23

Max Michalanney

Adelaide

DEF

54.8

19

Judd McVee

Fremantle

DEF

54.5

17

Jack Payne

Brisbane

DEF

54.2

13

Caleb Windsor

Melbourne

DEF

53.9

17

Anthony Caminiti

St Kilda

DEF

53.8

23

Jack Scrimshaw

Hawthorn

DEF

53.8

13

Finn O'Sullivan

North Melbourne

DEF/MID

53.7

22

Changkuoth Jiath

Melbourne

DEF

53.6

17

Heath Chapman

Fremantle

DEF

53.6

22

Bailey Banfield

Fremantle

DEF

53.0

20

Noah Balta

Richmond

DEF/FWD

52.7

13

Jacob Wehr

Port Adelaide

DEF/MID

52.3

14

Jake Lever

Melbourne

DEF

52.3

8

Lewis Hayes

Essendon

DEF

52.0

1

Jeremy Howe

Collingwood

DEF

51.9

18

Sam Collins

Gold Coast

DEF

51.9

20

Luke Cleary

Western Bulldogs

DEF

51.8

16

Conor Stone

GWS

DEF

50.9

7

Zak Johnson

Essendon

DEF

50.4

9

Joe Fonti

GWS

DEF

49.7

16

Matthew Carroll

Carlton

DEF

49.5

17

Oscar McDonald

Fremantle

DEF

49.4

7

Logan Evans

Port Adelaide

DEF

49.4

10

Esava Ratugolea

Port Adelaide

DEF

49.2

13

Billy Wilson

Carlton

DEF

49.0

4

Riley Hardeman

North Melbourne

DEF

48.1

17

Tyrell Dewar

West Coast

DEF/MID

48.0

16

Buku Khamis

Western Bulldogs

DEF/FWD

47.7

14

Charlie Comben

North Melbourne

DEF

47.7

20

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

Port Adelaide

DEF

47.3

13

Toby Pink

North Melbourne

DEF

47.3

17

Griffin Logue

North Melbourne

DEF

47.1

16

Tom Doedee

Brisbane

DEF

47.0

1

Lewis Young

Carlton

DEF

47.0

13

Harry O'Farrell

Carlton

DEF

47.0

6

Rhett Bazzo

West Coast

DEF

47.0

7

Liam Stocker

St Kilda

DEF

46.8

17

Oisin Mullin

Geelong Cats

DEF/MID

46.6

22

Lewis Melican

Sydney

DEF

46.0

17

Alex Pearce

Fremantle

DEF

45.9

15

James O'Donnell

Western Bulldogs

DEF

45.8

22

Brandon Starcevich

West Coast

DEF

45.7

10

Tobie Travaglia

St Kilda

DEF/MID

45.6

11

Josh Sinn

Port Adelaide

DEF

45.4

20

Campbell Gray

Richmond

DEF

44.7

3

Darcy Moore

Collingwood

DEF

44.4

20

Brennan Cox

Fremantle

DEF

44.4

23

Sandy Brock

West Coast

DEF

44.1

14

Blake Howes

Melbourne

DEF

43.8

12

Lachie Jones

Port Adelaide

DEF

43.1

18

Wil Dawson

North Melbourne

DEF

42.6

5

Billy Frampton

Collingwood

DEF

42.4

14

Kaleb Smith

Richmond

DEF

42.4

8

Alixzander Tauru

St Kilda

DEF

42.1

10

Harvey Gallagher

Western Bulldogs

DEF

41.8

5

Darcy Gardiner

Brisbane

DEF

41.6

14

Harry Edwards

West Coast

DEF

41.2

16

Tom Barrass

Hawthorn

DEF

41.1

22

Cooper Simpson

Fremantle

DEF

41.0

3

Ben McKay

Essendon

DEF

39.0

10

Lachlan Blakiston

Essendon

DEF

38.0

11

Nick Murray

Adelaide

DEF

37.7

10

Angus Hastie

St Kilda

DEF

37.2

9

Jedd Busslinger

Western Bulldogs

DEF

36.4

7

Leek Aleer

GWS

DEF

36.3

12

Jayden Nguyen

Essendon

DEF

35.2

5

Harrison Ramm

Port Adelaide

DEF

35.0

1

Liam O'Connell

St Kilda

DEF

34.9

7

Reef McInnes

Collingwood

DEF

34.3

3

Brandon Walker

Fremantle

DEF

34.0

2

Joel Hamling

Sydney

DEF

33.1

14

Jordan Boyd

Carlton

DEF

32.7

3

Wil Parker

Collingwood

DEF

31.7

3

James Leake

GWS

DEF/FWD

31.7

3

Joshua Draper

Fremantle

DEF

31.5

11

Zane Duursma

North Melbourne

DEF/FWD

31.0

10

Hugh Bond

Adelaide

DEF

30.0

4

Charlie Ballard

Gold Coast

DEF

30.0

1

James Borlase

Adelaide

DEF

27.0

2

Jed Adams

Melbourne

DEF

27.0

1

Jackson Archer

North Melbourne

DEF

27.0

3

Bo Allan

West Coast

DEF

26.7

6

Oscar Adams

Gold Coast

DEF

26.4

8

Jordon Butts

Adelaide

DEF

26.3

10

Ryan Gardner

Western Bulldogs

DEF

26.0

1

Josh Gibcus

Richmond

DEF

25.0

1

Matt Whitlock

North Melbourne

DEF/FWD

23.5

2

Bailey Macdonald

Hawthorn

DEF

18.8

6

Oscar Ryan

Adelaide

DEF

 

 

Charlie Edwards

Adelaide

DEF/MID

 

 

Darragh Joyce

Brisbane

DEF

 

 

Shadeau Brain

Brisbane

DEF

 

 

Ben Murphy

Brisbane

DEF

 

 

Zane Zakostelsky

Brisbane

DEF/RUCK

 

 

Nic Newman

Carlton

DEF

 

 

Matt Duffy

Carlton

DEF

 

 

Harry Dean

Carlton

DEF

 

 

Harry Charleson

Carlton

DEF/MID

 

 

Jakob Ryan

Collingwood

DEF

 

 

Joel Cochran

Collingwood

DEF

 

 

Tew Jiath

Collingwood

DEF

 

 

Max Kondogiannis

Essendon

DEF

 

 

Jacob Farrow

Essendon

DEF/MID

 

 

Hugh Davies

Fremantle

DEF

 

 

Ollie Murphy

Fremantle

DEF

 

 

Lennox Hofmann

Geelong

DEF

 

 

Jake Kolodjashnij

Geelong

DEF

 

 

Cillian Burke

Geelong

DEF

 

 

Keighton Matofai-Forbes

Geelong

DEF/FWD

 

 

Caleb Graham

Gold Coast

DEF

 

 

Dylan Patterson

Gold Coast

DEF

 

 

Avery Thomas

Gold Coast

DEF

 

 

Cooper Bell

Gold Coast

DEF/FWD

 

 

Zeke Uwland

Gold Coast

DEF/MID

 

 

Harrison Oliver

GWS

DEF

 

 

Oskar Taylor

GWS

DEF

 

 

Finnegan Davis

GWS

DEF

 

 

James Blanck

Hawthorn

DEF

 

 

William McCabe

Hawthorn

DEF

 

 

Bodie Ryan

Hawthorn

DEF

 

 

Noah Mraz

Hawthorn

DEF

 

 

Matt Hill

Hawthorn

DEF

 

 

Andy Moniz-Wakefield

Melbourne

DEF

 

 

Oscar Berry

Melbourne

DEF

 

 

Xavier Taylor

Melbourne

DEF

 

 

Ricky Mentha

Melbourne

DEF/FWD

 

 

Josh Goater

North Melbourne

DEF

 

 

Blake Thredgold

North Melbourne

DEF

 

 

Jacob Moss

Port Adelaide

DEF

 

 

Samuel Grlj

Richmond

DEF/MID

 

 

Eamonn Armstrong

St Kilda

DEF

 

 

Kobe McDonald

St Kilda

DEF

 

 

James Barrat

St Kilda

DEF/FWD

 

 

Kye Fincher

St Kilda

DEF/MID

 

 

William Edwards

Sydney

DEF

 

 

Jai Serong

Sydney

DEF

 

 

Riak Andrew

Sydney

DEF

 

 

Patrick Snell

Sydney

DEF/FWD

 

 

Harry Kyle

Sydney

DEF/MID

 

 

Harvey Johnston

West Coast

DEF

 

 

Josh Lindsay

West Coast

DEF

 

 

Michael Sellwood

Western

DEF

 

 

Lachie Jaques

Western Bulldogs

DEF

 

 

Zac Walker

Western Bulldogs

DEF

 

 

Will Darcy

Western Bulldogs

DEF/FWD

 

 

Lachlan Carmichael

Western Bulldogs

DEF/MID

 

 

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

2025 AVERAGE

2025 GAMES

Bailey Smith

Geelong

MID

116.3

20

Marcus Bontempelli

Western Bulldogs

MID

111.3

18

Jordan Dawson

Adelaide

MID

110.2

23

Nick Daicos

Collingwood

MID

108.1

23

Josh Dunkley

Brisbane

MID

107.5

23

Jye Caldwell

Essendon

MID

103.6

11

Zach Merrett

Essendon

MID

102.8

22

Errol Gulden

Sydney

MID

102.3

10

Hugh McCluggage

Brisbane

MID

102.2

23

Matt Rowell

Gold Coast

MID

101.2

23

Andrew Brayshaw

Fremantle

MID

101.0

23

Max Holmes

Geelong

MID

100.9

23

Zak Butters

Port Adelaide

MID

99.9

20

Tom Liberatore

Western Bulldogs

MID

99.6

23

Noah Anderson

Gold Coast

MID

99.5

23

Finn Callaghan

GWS

MID

99.0

20

George Hewett

Carlton

MID

98.9

23

Tom Green

GWS

MID

97.5

22

Isaac Heeney

Sydney

MID

96.9

23

Ed Richards

Western Bulldogs

MID

96.7

23

Matthew Kennedy

Western Bulldogs

MID

96.5

23

Jack Steele

Melbourne

MID

95.9

21

Will Ashcroft

Brisbane

MID

95.5

23

Adam Cerra

Carlton

MID

95.1

19

Lachie Neale

Brisbane

MID

94.6

20

Tim Taranto

Richmond

MID

93.9

21

Sam Walsh

Carlton

MID

93.1

14

Caleb Serong

Fremantle

MID

92.4

23

Touk Miller

Gold Coast

MID

91.0

21

Jack Macrae

St Kilda

MID

90.9

21

Clayton Oliver

GWS

MID

89.7

22

Ollie Wines

Port Adelaide

MID

89.5

20

Patrick Cripps

Carlton

MID

88.8

23

Jack Viney

Melbourne

MID

88.4

18

Chad Warner

Sydney

MID

88.1

23

Tom Atkins

Geelong

MID

87.8

23

Luke Davies-Uniacke

North Melbourne

MID

87.7

22

Tom Powell

North Melbourne

MID

86.9

23

Will Day

Hawthorn

MID

86.8

6

Luke Parker

North Melbourne

MID

86.7

22

Scott Pendlebury

Collingwood

MID

86.6

20

Jai Newcombe

Hawthorn

MID

86.4

23

Steele Sidebottom

Collingwood

MID

86.2

21

Brayden Fiorini

Essendon

MID

85.8

16

Darcy Parish

Essendon

MID

85.3

3

Jarrod Berry

Brisbane

MID

85.0

21

Jacob Hopper

Richmond

MID

84.3

23

Jack Crisp

Collingwood

MID

84.2

23

Jake Lloyd

Sydney

MID

84.1

22

Jake Soligo

Adelaide

MID

82.8

23

Jason Horne-Francis

Port Adelaide

MID

82.2

15

Marcus Windhager

St Kilda

MID

82.0

23

Josh Kelly

GWS

MID

80.9

14

Dion Prestia

Richmond

MID

78.8

12

Xavier Duursma

Essendon

MID

78.8

22

James Rowbottom

Sydney

MID

78.5

23

Sam Durham

Essendon

MID

78.4

20

James Peatling

Adelaide

MID

77.7

21

Ned Long

Collingwood

MID

77.0

23

Josh Ward

Hawthorn

MID

75.9

22

Willem Drew

Port Adelaide

MID

75.1

23

Ewan Mackinlay

Port Adelaide

MID

75.0

1

Levi Ashcroft

Brisbane

MID

74.4

23

Conor Nash

Hawthorn

MID

74.1

19

James Worpel

Geelong

MID

73.8

18

Blake Acres

Carlton

MID

73.7

19

Kane McAuliffe

Richmond

MID

73.6

5

Oliver Dempsey

Geelong

MID

72.7

23

Harry Morrison

Hawthorn

MID

70.9

20

Matthew Johnson

Fremantle

MID

70.5

18

Massimo D'Ambrosio

Hawthorn

MID

70.4

23

Ryan Angwin

GWS

MID

68.3

9

George Wardlaw

North Melbourne

MID

68.0

13

James Harmes

Western Bulldogs

MID

66.8

13

Harley Reid

West Coast

MID

66.7

19

Sam Davidson

Western Bulldogs

MID

66.1

19

Hugo Garcia

St Kilda

MID

65.5

17

Daniel Curtin

Adelaide

MID

65.2

23

Campbell Chesser

Carlton

MID

64.5

4

Nathan O'Driscoll

Fremantle

MID

64.4

13

Corey Wagner

Fremantle

MID

64.2

17

Dylan Stephens

North Melbourne

MID

63.9

22

Jaeger O'Meara

Fremantle

MID

63.2

13

Harvey Langford

Melbourne

MID

62.7

22

Hayden Young

Fremantle

MID

62.5

8

Cam Mackenzie

Hawthorn

MID

62.5

12

Sam Berry

Adelaide

MID

62.4

17

Sam Clohesy

Gold Coast

MID

62.1

14

Angus Sheldrick

Sydney

MID

62.1

20

Alex Davies

Gold Coast

MID

62.0

6

Isaac Cumming

Adelaide

MID

61.4

22

Hunter Clark

St Kilda

MID

61.4

13

Elijah Hewett

West Coast

MID

61.0

20

Cooper Lord

Carlton

MID

60.0

21

Oliver Florent

Carlton

MID

60.0

16

Jai Culley

Melbourne

MID

59.8

4

Stephen Coniglio

GWS

MID

59.4

9

Jack Bowes

Geelong

MID

58.8

18

Mani Liddy

Port Adelaide

MID

58.7

9

Jack Hutchinson

West Coast

MID

58.5

16

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS

MID

57.5

22

James Jordon

Sydney

MID

56.9

23

Neil Erasmus

Fremantle

MID

56.8

15

Hugo Ralphsmith

Richmond

MID

56.7

12

Clay Hall

West Coast

MID

55.0

13

Hugh Boxshall

St Kilda

MID

54.9

11

Lachie Weller

Gold Coast

MID

54.4

17

Lachlan Sholl

Adelaide

MID

53.0

5

George Stevens

Geelong

MID

52.5

2

Xavier Lindsay

Melbourne

MID

52.4

18

Harry Rowston

GWS

MID

51.9

10

Mitch Knevitt

Geelong

MID

51.9

7

Henry Hustwaite

Hawthorn

MID

51.5

4

Jackson Mead

Port Adelaide

MID

51.3

20

Elijah Tsatas

Essendon

MID

49.8

5

Edward Allan

Collingwood

MID

48.4

13

Jeremy Sharp

Fremantle

MID

48.1

14

Christian Moraes

Port Adelaide

MID

47.4

14

Will Lorenz

Port Adelaide

MID

47.3

6

James Trezise

Richmond

MID

46.4

16

Sam Marshall

Brisbane

MID

46.0

7

Roan Steele

Collingwood

MID

46.0

3

Luke Nankervis

Adelaide

MID

45.1

7

Bailey Scott

North Melbourne

MID

44.7

12

Saad El-Hawli

Essendon

MID

44.2

9

Lucas Camporeale

Carlton

MID

44.0

3

Bruce Reville

Brisbane

MID

43.9

10

Hamish Davis

West Coast

MID

43.0

8

Toby McMullin

GWS

MID

42.3

11

Ben Jepson

Gold Coast

MID

38.0

1

Jhye Clark

Geelong

MID

37.7

7

James Tunstill

Brisbane

MID

30.7

3

Chayce Jones

Adelaide

MID

23.8

5

Harry Schoenberg

West Coast

MID

23.0

1

Jack Carroll

St Kilda

MID

21.0

3

Luke Beecken

Brisbane

MID

10.0

1

Reece Torrent

Brisbane

MID

 

 

Daniel Annable

Brisbane

MID

 

 

Koby Evans

Brisbane

MID

 

 

Jagga Smith

Carlton

MID

 

 

Ben Camporeale

Carlton

MID

 

 

Jack Ison

Carlton

MID

 

 

Angus Anderson

Collingwood

MID

 

 

Harry DeMattia

Collingwood

MID

 

 

Sam Swadling

Collingwood

MID

 

 

Tyan Prindable

Collingwood

MID

 

 

Nik Cox

Essendon

MID

 

 

Dyson Sharp

Essendon

MID

 

 

Toby Whan

Fremantle

MID

 

 

Adam Sweid

Fremantle

MID

 

 

Tanner Bruhn

Geelong

MID

 

 

Nicholas Driscoll

Geelong

MID

 

 

Harley Barker

Geelong

MID

 

 

Hunter Holmes

Geelong

MID

 

 

Zak Evans

Gold Coast

MID

 

 

Jai Murray

Gold Coast

MID

 

 

Beau Addinsall

Gold Coast

MID

 

 

Koby Coulson

Gold Coast

MID

 

 

Jack Ough

GWS

MID

 

 

Cody Anderson

Hawthorn

MID

 

 

Oliver Greeves

Hawthorn

MID

 

 

Jack Dalton

Hawthorn

MID

 

 

Matthew LeRay

Hawthorn

MID

 

 

Riley Onley

Melbourne

MID

 

 

Luke Urquhart

North Melbourne

MID

 

 

Will Brodie

Port Adelaide

MID

 

 

Benny Barrett

Port Adelaide

MID

 

 

Josh Lai

Port Adelaide

MID

 

 

Jack Watkins

Port Adelaide

MID

 

 

Patrick Retschko

Richmond

MID

 

 

Josh Smillie

Richmond

MID

 

 

Samuel Cumming

Richmond

MID

 

 

Noah Roberts-Thompson

Richmond

MID

 

 

Paddy Dow

St Kilda

MID

 

 

Jevan Phillipou

Sydney

MID

 

 

Billy Cootee

Sydney

MID

 

 

Elliot Yeo

West Coast

MID

 

 

Willem Duursma

West Coast

MID

 

 

Luke Kennedy

Western Bulldogs

MID

 

 

Rucks

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

2025 AVERAGE

2025 GAMES

Max Gawn

Melbourne

RUCK

113.3

23

Tim English

Western Bulldogs

RUCK

110.7

23

Brodie Grundy

Sydney

RUCK

107.0

22

Rowan Marshall

St Kilda

RUCK

105.8

23

Tristan Xerri

North Melbourne

RUCK

105.0

20

Darcy Cameron

Collingwood

RUCK

102.0

23

Luke Jackson

Fremantle

RUCK

94.9

20

Lloyd Meek

Hawthorn

RUCK

93.3

22

Jarrod Witts

Gold Coast

RUCK

92.4

22

Toby Nankervis

Richmond

RUCK

91.1

22

Reilly O'Brien

Adelaide

RUCK

90.9

23

Tom De Koning

St Kilda

RUCK

84.7

22

Sam Draper

Brisbane

RUCK/FWD

82.0

5

Jordon Sweet

Port Adelaide

RUCK

81.4

19

Matt Flynn

West Coast

RUCK

78.7

18

Mark Blicavs

Geelong

RUCK

70.9

22

Kieren Briggs

GWS

RUCK

70.4

19

Marc Pittonet

Carlton

RUCK

70.3

7

Darcy Fort

Brisbane

RUCK

69.2

17

Jake Riccardi

GWS

RUCK/FWD

68.2

19

Rhys Stanley

Geelong

RUCK

64.4

18

Sean Darcy

Fremantle

RUCK

64.3

16

Nicholas Madden

GWS

RUCK

63.3

3

Ned Reeves

Hawthorn

RUCK

63.0

1

Nick Bryan

Essendon

RUCK

57.8

4

Dante Visentini

Port Adelaide

RUCK

53.9

8

Bailey J. Williams

West Coast

RUCK/FWD

52.6

16

Ned Moyle

Gold Coast

RUCK

51.7

3

Peter Ladhams

Sydney

RUCK/FWD

50.9

10

Vigo Visentini

Essendon

RUCK

49.5

2

Max Heath

Melbourne

RUCK/FWD

43.8

4

Mason Cox

Fremantle

RUCK/FWD

42.8

8

Samson Ryan

Richmond

RUCK

42.0

2

Liam Reidy

Carlton

RUCK/FWD

37.0

1

Ivan Soldo

Port Adelaide

RUCK/FWD

26.0

1

Callum Coleman-Jones

North Melbourne

RUCK

3.0

1

Lachlan McAndrew

Adelaide

RUCK

 

 

Zane Zakostelsky

Brisbane

DEF/RUCK

 

 

Iliro Smit

Collingwood

RUCK

 

 

Alex Condon

Collingwood

RUCK

 

 

Oscar Steene

Collingwood

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Zac McCarthy

Collingwood

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Kayle Gerreyn

Essendon

RUCK

 

 

Aiden Riddle

Fremantle

RUCK

 

 

Toby Conway

Geelong

RUCK

 

 

Mitchell Edwards

Geelong

RUCK

 

 

Jacob Molier

Geelong

RUCK

 

 

Joe Pike

Geelong

RUCK

 

 

Max Knobel

Gold Coast

RUCK

 

 

Logan Smith

GWS

RUCK

 

 

Jaime Uhr-Henry

Hawthorn

RUCK

 

 

Aidan Schubert

Hawthorn

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Tom Campbell

Melbourne

RUCK

 

 

Kalani White

Melbourne

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Taylor Goad

North Melbourne

RUCK

 

 

Oliver Hayes-Brown

Richmond

RUCK

 

 

William Green

Sydney

RUCK

 

 

Harry Barnett

West Coast

RUCK

 

 

Cooper Duff-Tytler

West Coast

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Lachlan Smith

Western Bulldogs

RUCK

 

 

Louis Emmett

Western Bulldogs

RUCK

 

 

Forwards

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

2025 AVERAGE

2025 GAMES

Harry Sheezel

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

109.2

23

Nic Martin

Essendon

MID/FWD

97.4

16

Gryan Miers

Geelong

FWD

93.8

21

Christian Petracca

Gold Coast

MID/FWD

90.4

23

Shaun Mannagh

Geelong

FWD

88.1

20

Kysaiah Pickett

Melbourne

MID/FWD

87.3

20

Izak Rankine

Adelaide

MID/FWD

87.2

22

Jeremy Cameron

Geelong

FWD

83.6

23

Zac Bailey

Brisbane

MID/FWD

83.5

22

Jy Simpkin

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

83.1

21

Riley Thilthorpe

Adelaide

FWD

82.9

23

Jack Graham

West Coast

MID/FWD

82.7

18

Sam Darcy

Western Bulldogs

FWD

82.2

17

Sam Draper

Brisbane

RUCK/FWD

82.0

5

Dylan Moore

Hawthorn

FWD

81.8

23

Toby Greene

GWS

FWD

81.0

21

Ben Keays

Adelaide

FWD

79.3

23

Justin McInerney

Sydney

MID/FWD

78.6

17

Harry McKay

Carlton

FWD

78.3

12

Lachie Schultz

Collingwood

FWD

76.6

14

Jack Ginnivan

Hawthorn

FWD

75.3

22

Bradley Hill

St Kilda

MID/FWD

74.5

22

Ed Langdon

Melbourne

MID/FWD

74.2

23

Jack Gunston

Hawthorn

FWD

74.1

20

Peter Wright

Essendon

FWD

73.9

19

Jack Ross

Richmond

MID/FWD

73.1

23

Jack Martin

Geelong

FWD

73.0

10

Aaron Naughton

Western Bulldogs

FWD

71.8

23

Joel Freijah

Western Bulldogs

MID/FWD

71.3

23

Paul Curtis

North Melbourne

FWD

71.0

19

Cam Rayner

Brisbane

FWD

70.1

23

Shai Bolton

Fremantle

MID/FWD

70.0

22

Adam Treloar

Western Bulldogs

MID/FWD

69.8

4

Alex Neal-Bullen

Adelaide

FWD

69.4

23

Mitch Georgiades

Port Adelaide

FWD

69.3

23

Mason Wood

St Kilda

MID/FWD

68.7

21

Kade Chandler

Melbourne

FWD

68.7

23

Bailey Humphrey

Gold Coast

MID/FWD

68.3

21

Sam Flanders

St Kilda

FWD

68.3

21

Jake Riccardi

GWS

RUCK/FWD

68.2

19

Connor Macdonald

Hawthorn

FWD

68.0

21

Jamie Elliott

Collingwood

FWD

67.8

23

Patrick Lipinski

Collingwood

MID/FWD

66.9

21

Matthew Cottrell

Carlton

MID/FWD

66.2

6

Ryley Sanders

Western Bulldogs

MID/FWD

66.1

21

Max Hall

St Kilda

FWD

66.1

23

Charlie Curnow

Sydney

FWD

65.8

18

Rhylee West

Western Bulldogs

FWD

65.6

23

Joe Richards

Port Adelaide

FWD

65.3

22

Jesse Hogan

GWS

FWD

65.3

15

Sam Powell-Pepper

Port Adelaide

FWD

64.2

16

Darcy Wilson

St Kilda

MID/FWD

63.7

18

Cooper Sharman

St Kilda

FWD

63.6

21

Patrick Dangerfield

Geelong

FWD

63.6

20

Bayley Fritsch

Melbourne

FWD

63.4

22

Tim Kelly

West Coast

MID/FWD

63.3

20

Josh Treacy

Fremantle

FWD

62.7

23

Callum Ah Chee

Adelaide

FWD

62.5

22

Josh Rachele

Adelaide

FWD

62.5

13

Ben Long

Gold Coast

FWD

62.2

22

Darcy Jones

GWS

FWD

62.1

22

Tom Papley

Sydney

FWD

62.0

11

Tyson Stengle

Geelong

FWD

61.7

21

Taylor Walker

Adelaide

FWD

61.5

21

Zac Williams

Carlton

FWD

61.3

19

Shannon Neale

Geelong

FWD

61.3

22

Jy Farrar

Gold Coast

FWD

61.2

6

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

FWD

61.1

22

Jake Waterman

West Coast

FWD

60.9

8

Mitch Owens

St Kilda

FWD

60.4

19

Cooper Trembath

North Melbourne

FWD

60.3

3

Jordan Croft

Western Bulldogs

FWD

60.0

2

Mabior Chol

Hawthorn

FWD

59.8

21

Aaron Cadman

GWS

FWD

59.4

23

Darcy Fogarty

Adelaide

FWD

59.3

22

Sam Butler

Hawthorn

MID/FWD

59.0

3

Michael Frederick

Fremantle

FWD

58.8

23

Francis Evans

Carlton

FWD

58.7

10

Brody Mihocek

Melbourne

FWD

58.7

20

Nick Larkey

North Melbourne

FWD

58.6

17

Ben Ainsworth

Carlton

FWD

58.6

22

Seth Campbell

Richmond

FWD

58.4

22

Rhyan Mansell

Richmond

FWD

58.4

20

Jamie Cripps

West Coast

FWD

58.2

21

Callum Brown

GWS

FWD

57.9

21

Logan Morris

Brisbane

FWD

57.7

22

Cameron Zurhaar

North Melbourne

FWD

57.6

22

Tyler Sonsie

Richmond

MID/FWD

57.6

16

Liam Ryan

St Kilda

FWD

57.1

20

Archie Perkins

Essendon

FWD

57.0

21

Braeden Campbell

Sydney

FWD

56.6

23

Daniel McStay

Collingwood

FWD

56.6

18

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Port Adelaide

FWD

56.5

22

Toby Bedford

GWS

MID/FWD

56.2

22

Will Hayward

Carlton

FWD

55.8

21

Lachie Fogarty

Carlton

FWD

55.7

20

Murphy Reid

Fremantle

FWD

55.4

23

Will Graham

Gold Coast

FWD

55.3

8

Sam Switkowski

Fremantle

FWD

55.1

17

Eric Hipwood

Brisbane

FWD

54.9

22

Patrick Voss

Fremantle

FWD

54.8

19

Jake Melksham

Melbourne

FWD

54.5

19

Beau McCreery

Collingwood

FWD

54.2

17

Joel Amartey

Sydney

FWD

54.1

8

Sam Lalor

Richmond

FWD

54.1

11

Brad Close

Geelong

FWD

54.0

23

Jacob van Rooyen

Melbourne

FWD

53.7

16

Jade Gresham

Essendon

FWD

53.6

19

Nate Caddy

Essendon

FWD

53.5

17

Jake Stringer

GWS

FWD

53.5

14

Riley Garcia

Western Bulldogs

MID/FWD

53.5

8

Charlie Cameron

Brisbane

FWD

53.3

21

Max Ramsden

Hawthorn

FWD

53.3

4

Billy Dowling

Adelaide

MID/FWD

53.0

1

Noah Balta

Richmond

DEF/FWD

52.7

13

Jordan De Goey

Collingwood

MID/FWD

52.7

9

Bailey J. Williams

West Coast

RUCK/FWD

52.6

16

Tom Lynch

Richmond

FWD

52.5

16

Hayden McLean

Sydney

FWD

52.3

19

Jack Higgins

St Kilda

FWD

52.0

23

Tim Membrey

Collingwood

FWD

51.8

21

Archer May

Essendon

FWD

51.3

7

Harvey Thomas

GWS

FWD

51.2

17

Jack Darling

North Melbourne

FWD

51.1

22

Peter Ladhams

Sydney

RUCK/FWD

50.9

10

Taj Hotton

Richmond

FWD

50.9

7

Jesse Motlop

Carlton

FWD

50.8

23

Ben King

Gold Coast

FWD

50.3

23

Harrison Jones

Essendon

MID/FWD

50.0

7

Lachlan Gulbin

Gold Coast

FWD

50.0

1

Kyle Langford

Essendon

FWD

49.9

9

Nick Watson

Hawthorn

FWD

49.9

22

Oscar Allen

Brisbane

FWD

49.8

12

Corey Warner

Sydney

MID/FWD

49.4

14

Tyler Brockman

West Coast

FWD

49.3

20

Finn Maginness

Hawthorn

FWD

48.9

13

Connor Budarick

Western Bulldogs

FWD

48.2

17

Harrison Petty

Melbourne

FWD

48.1

19

Jobe Shanahan

West Coast

FWD

47.9

9

Buku Khamis

Western Bulldogs

DEF/FWD

47.7

14

Brent Daniels

GWS

FWD

47.7

6

Brodie Kemp

Carlton

FWD

47.6

5

Jack Lukosius

Port Adelaide

FWD

47.3

7

Jack Buller

Collingwood

FWD

47.2

9

Caiden Cleary

Sydney

FWD

47.2

12

Isaac Kako

Essendon

FWD

47.0

23

Kai Lohmann

Brisbane

FWD

46.3

14

Cooper Harvey

North Melbourne

FWD

46.3

7

Jack Williams

West Coast

FWD

46.2

13

Bobby Hill

Collingwood

FWD

46.1

14

Flynn Young

Carlton

FWD

45.6

8

Luke Pedlar

Adelaide

FWD

45.6

7

Mitch Lewis

Hawthorn

FWD

45.5

6

William Hayes

Collingwood

FWD

45.0

2

Matthew Owies

West Coast

FWD

43.9

16

Lachlan Sullivan

Collingwood

FWD

43.9

14

Max Heath

Melbourne

RUCK/FWD

43.8

4

Jacob Konstanty

North Melbourne

FWD

43.6

23

Laitham Vandermeer

Western Bulldogs

FWD

43.4

19

Ethan Read

Gold Coast

FWD

43.2

19

Calsher Dear

Hawthorn

FWD

42.9

8

Mason Cox

Fremantle

RUCK/FWD

42.8

8

Jack Whitlock

Port Adelaide

FWD

42.8

4

Matt Guelfi

Essendon

FWD

42.4

12

Lachlan McNeil

Western Bulldogs

FWD

42.4

20

Zac Fisher

North Melbourne

FWD

42.3

7

Henry Smith

Brisbane

FWD

42.0

2

Cody Angove

GWS

FWD

42.0

4

Ashton Moir

Carlton

FWD

41.9

9

Maurice Rioli

Richmond

FWD

41.5

13

Jack Henderson

Melbourne

FWD

41.4

5

Oliver Henry

Geelong

FWD

41.0

15

Jye Amiss

Fremantle

FWD

41.0

23

Zac Taylor

Adelaide

FWD

40.9

15

Corey Durdin

Port Adelaide

FWD

40.5

16

Charlie Spargo

North Melbourne

FWD

40.2

10

Thomas Edwards

Essendon

FWD

40.0

2

Joe Berry

Port Adelaide

FWD

39.6

12

Dan Butler

St Kilda

FWD

38.8

6

Hudson O'Keeffe

Carlton

FWD

38.4

5

Jed Walter

Gold Coast

FWD

37.9

16

Max Gruzewski

GWS

FWD

37.9

7

Thomas Sims

Richmond

FWD

37.5

11

Liam Reidy

Carlton

RUCK/FWD

37.0

1

Isaiah Dudley

Fremantle

FWD

36.7

15

Nick Holman

Gold Coast

MID/FWD

36.7

16

Isaac Keeler

St Kilda

FWD

36.6

11

Steely Green

Richmond

FWD

36.3

18

Mattaes Phillipou

St Kilda

FWD

35.9

7

Taylor Adams

Sydney

FWD

35.8

4

Finnbar Maley

Adelaide

FWD

35.7

7

Archer Reid

West Coast

FWD

35.7

14

Liam McMahon

Essendon

FWD

35.3

7

Jonty Faull

Richmond

FWD

35.3

16

Tom Gross

West Coast

MID/FWD

34.9

8

Oliver Wiltshire

Geelong

FWD

34.5

2

Noah Long

West Coast

FWD

34.2

10

Koltyn Tholstrup

Melbourne

FWD

33.8

9

Robert Hansen Jr

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

33.2

12

Tom Hanily

Sydney

FWD

33.1

8

Ty Gallop

Brisbane

FWD

33.0

2

Archer Day-Wicks

Essendon

FWD

33.0

5

Jesse Dattoli

Sydney

FWD

33.0

3

Harry Armstrong

Richmond

FWD

32.4

8

Tom Cochrane

Port Adelaide

FWD

32.0

3

James Leake

GWS

DEF/FWD

31.7

3

Zac Banch

North Melbourne

FWD

31.5

4

Zane Duursma

North Melbourne

DEF/FWD

31.0

10

Aidan Johnson

Melbourne

FWD

30.8

5

Harry Sharp

Melbourne

FWD

30.6

18

Liam Henry

St Kilda

FWD

30.3

6

Brayden Cook

Adelaide

MID/FWD

30.0

3

Ollie Lord

Port Adelaide

FWD

29.4

15

Sid Draper

Adelaide

MID/FWD

29.3

10

Matthew Jefferson

Melbourne

FWD

28.7

7

Rhys Unwin

Essendon

FWD

28.7

3

Josaia Delana

GWS

FWD

28.0

3

Josh Dolan

Western Bulldogs

FWD

27.5

11

Jake Rogers

Gold Coast

FWD

27.3

9

Lance Collard

St Kilda

FWD

27.3

12

Cooper Hynes

Western Bulldogs

FWD

27.1

8

Malcolm Rosas

Sydney

FWD

26.8

4

Conor McKenna

Brisbane

FWD

26.0

5

Ivan Soldo

Port Adelaide

RUCK/FWD

26.0

1

Jacob Newton

West Coast

FWD

24.0

2

Matt Whitlock

North Melbourne

DEF/FWD

23.5

2

Will McLachlan

Brisbane

FWD

23.3

6

Leonardo Lombard

Gold Coast

FWD

23.0

4

Jasper Alger

Richmond

FWD

22.5

4

Liam Fawcett

Richmond

FWD

22.0

1

Alex Dodson

St Kilda

FWD

22.0

1

Malakai Champion

West Coast

FWD

20.5

2

Arthur Jones

Western Bulldogs

MID/FWD

20.0

4

Charlie West

Collingwood

FWD

19.0

1

Deven Robertson

West Coast

FWD

15.5

4

Bailey Laurie

Melbourne

FWD

12.0

1

Mykelti Lefau

Richmond

FWD

11.0

1

Toby Murray

Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Tyler Welsh

Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Mitchell Marsh

Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Archie Ludowyke

Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Luke Lloyd

Brisbane

FWD

 

 

Lincoln McCarthy

Brisbane

FWD

 

 

Cody Curtin

Brisbane

FWD

 

 

Tai Hayes

Brisbane

MID/FWD

 

 

Rob Monahan

Carlton

FWD

 

 

Talor Byrne

Carlton

MID/FWD

 

 

Harvey Harrison

Collingwood

FWD

 

 

Jai Saxena

Collingwood

FWD

 

 

Noah Howes

Collingwood

FWD

 

 

Oscar Steene

Collingwood

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Zac McCarthy

Collingwood

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Hussien El Achkar

Essendon

FWD

 

 

Sullivan Robey

Essendon

MID/FWD

 

 

Sam Sturt

Fremantle

FWD

 

 

Jaren Carr

Fremantle

FWD

 

 

Charlie Nicholls

Fremantle

FWD

 

 

Ryda Luke

Fremantle

FWD

 

 

Tobyn Murray

Fremantle

FWD

 

 

Leon Kickett

Fremantle

MID/FWD

 

 

Keighton Matofai-Forbes

Geelong

DEF/FWD

 

 

Jay Polkinghorne

Geelong

FWD

 

 

Jesse Mellor

Geelong

FWD

 

 

Cooper Bell

Gold Coast

DEF/FWD

 

 

Elliott Himmelberg

Gold Coast

FWD

 

 

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Gold Coast

FWD

 

 

Caleb Lewis

Gold Coast

FWD

 

 

Asher Eastham

Gold Coast

FWD

 

 

Phoenix Gothard

GWS

FWD

 

 

Nathan Wardius

GWS

FWD

 

 

Oliver Hannaford

GWS

MID/FWD

 

 

Riley Hamilton

GWS

MID/FWD

 

 

Cameron Nairn

Hawthorn

MID/FWD

 

 

Aidan Schubert

Hawthorn

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Ricky Mentha

Melbourne

DEF/FWD

 

 

Shane McAdam

Melbourne

FWD

 

 

Luker Kentfield

Melbourne

FWD

 

 

Latrelle Pickett

Melbourne

FWD

 

 

Thomas Matthews

Melbourne

FWD

 

 

Kalani White

Melbourne

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Brayden George

North Melbourne

FWD

 

 

Lachy Dovaston

North Melbourne

FWD

 

 

River Stevens

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

 

 

Hugo Mikunda

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

 

 

Todd Marshall

Port Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Xavier Walsh

Port Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Tom Anastasopoulos

Port Adelaide

FWD

 

 

Judson Clarke

Richmond

FWD

 

 

Zane Peucker

Richmond

MID/FWD

 

 

James Barrat

St Kilda

DEF/FWD

 

 

Max King

St Kilda

FWD

 

 

Patrick Said

St Kilda

MID/FWD

 

 

Charlie Banfield

St Kilda

MID/FWD

 

 

Patrick Snell

Sydney

DEF/FWD

 

 

Ned Bowman

Sydney

FWD

 

 

Logan McDonald

Sydney

FWD

 

 

Noah Chamberlain

Sydney

FWD

 

 

Liam Hetherton

Sydney

FWD

 

 

Max King

Sydney

FWD

 

 

Fred Rodriguez

West Coast

FWD

 

 

Sam Allen

West Coast

MID/FWD

 

 

Tylah Williams

West Coast

MID/FWD

 

 

Finlay Macrae

West Coast

MID/FWD

 

 

Cooper Duff-Tytler

West Coast

RUCK/FWD

 

 

Will Darcy

Western Bulldogs

DEF/FWD

 

 

Cody Weightman

Western Bulldogs

FWD

 

 

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.