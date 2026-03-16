Latrelle Pickett, Dustin Martin and Toby Greene. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a stunning debut goal with the call to match: Latrelle Pickett, very nearly, brought the house down.

Pickett's first ever AFL major encapsulated everything great about Melbourne on Sunday. It was exciting, lively and full of fun. But was it the best first goal kicked by a player in recent memory?

In the first edition of a new series 'Riley Ranks …', AFL.com.au’s Riley Beveridge takes a look at the most memorable maiden AFL goals across recent history to determine the best of the best.

8. Shannon Hurn (Round 5, 2006)

West Coast's super-boot showed flashes of his lethal right foot from his very first game. Receiving a dinked pass from Tyson Stenglein, Hurn wheeled around and launched a long-range bomb from nearly 60m out. Not only did he flush it the full distance, but Hurn also sailed the effort right over the goal umpire's hat and nearly over the fence behind the goal as well. It would be one of only 50 that Hurn would kick across his career, but it showcased his biggest weapon from the outset.

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7. Murphy Reid (Round 1, 2025)

It hadn't looked like being Reid's afternoon when he lined up a set-shot from 50m out, tucked deep against the boundary on his debut. But then, with a moment of magic, he baulked past the man on the mark, steadied and drilled through an absolutely beauty. Just six minutes later and he had four goals to his name, such was the manner in which his first in senior footy sparked a flurry of Freo attacks. What a way to make a name for yourself, in a season where Reid would go on to claim the Telstra AFL Rising Star Award.

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6. Toby Greene (Round 12, 2012)

Given how prolific Greene has become across his AFL career, it's remarkable to think that it took the now-Giants captain until his ninth game to eventually break his duck. But it was worth the wait. Snagging a loose handball from Jon Patton, the electric Greene gathered cleanly and wriggled away from a tackle. He then brilliantly baulked his way beyond a smother attempt, before keeping his composure when it mattered and snapping truly from 30m out.

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5. Eddie Betts (Round 1, 2005)

Given the way Betts' first goal transpired, it wouldn't have been surprising to figure he'd soon have a pocket named after him at the Adelaide Oval. In his first ever game, the Carlton livewire sprinted through a stoppage, touched a Lance Whitnall knockdown to his advantage and then gathered cleanly. He then swung a brilliant, bending snap from deep inside the right-forward pocket that eventually floated through for a beauty. It would be the first of 640 AFL goals for Betts, most of them similarly special.

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4. Latrelle Pickett (Round 1, 2026)

From the moment Pickett marked 80m from his goal, you could tell something special was brewing. Indeed, it was. The new Melbourne excitement machine didn't break stride as he took three bounces, veered his run to evade two potential tacklers, audaciously broke inward to outpace a third, then kept his cool to snap truly while still dashing at full speed. It was a terrific moment at the MCG, sparking a memorable Melbourne upset in the process.

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3. Dustin Martin (Round 2, 2010)

Everything about this goal screamed 'Dusty'. Except it didn't look like 'Dusty', given he was wearing No.36 and wasn't yet covered in his trademark tattoos. This would be the goal that sparked one of the greatest careers in modern football. It also perfectly typified the player Martin would quickly become. Receiving an outlet handball from Jake King, Martin sold a bit of candy and side-stepped into space. He then steadied, kept his composure and slotted home a typically assured finish on the run from 40m out.

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2. Nic Naitanui (Round 13, 2009)

Naitanui built his career around being one of the most exciting and athletic players in the game, and he showcased all of his outrageous natural ability in kicking his first ever AFL goal. Hawthorn's Jordan Lewis had dropped a mark inside his own goalsquare when Naitanui made him pay. He quickly closed on his opponent, smothering his rushed kick from the last line of defence. Still tucked deep alongside the goal line, he collected the loose ball, spun, then shrugged Lewis' reactive tackle attempt. He feigned a cheeky handball on the outside to buy himself some space, cutting back to the inside so he could squeeze his shot home from an acute angle. It was a miraculous effort, but summed up the type of thrilling player Naitanui would soon become renowned as.

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1. David Zaharakis (Round 5, 2009)

What more can you say? One point down, the last kick of the game, Anzac Day, in the wet, against the old enemy. Zaharakis marks, plays on, and slams it through from 50m out. The forgotten storyline from the 'Zaharakis, Zaharakis!' moment was that it was the Essendon favourite's first goal in senior footy. Playing in just his fourth ever AFL match, Zaharakis had never slotted one through until that pivotal point in time. It was a moment that etched his name into footy folklore forever, not just at Essendon but around the competition as well. And with good reason.