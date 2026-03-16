Sydney has apologised for omitting a specific reference to the Jewish community in its pre-game tribute to victims of the Bondi terror attack

Matthew Pavlich before the pre-game ceremony at Sydney v Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY CEO Matthew Pavlich has taken "full responsibility" for the removal of direct references to the Jewish community from the club's pre-match tribute to the victims of the Bondi terror attack in Opening Round.

The Swans have come under scrutiny for the speech Pavlich delivered before the Sydney v Carlton match at the SCG on March 5.

The address paid tribute to victims of the Bondi terrorist attack but did not directly mention the Jewish community, with references removed from an earlier version of the script.

On Monday, Pavlich and the Swans took responsibility for changing the script.

"I own it as CEO, that's on me, I take full responsibility," Pavlich said.

"To be really clear, we worked on it internally, we sent that to the AFL, we also worked on it from there, and ended up doing what we did."

Sydney and Carlton players pay tribute to victims of the Bondi terror attack before Sydney v Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He re-iterated that there was no directive or instruction from the AFL to remove or change the reference to the Jewish community.

Earlier on Monday, the Swans said in a statement that the "script change was made within our club in a genuine effort to use inclusive language by referring to the 'whole community'. Noting that the focus of the script was to recognise those people present on field on the night. This included members of the Jewish Community, community heroes and first responders.

"We acknowledge that was an error of judgement and again we apologise."

On Monday, Liberal senator James Paterson referred the AFL to the anti-semitism royal commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the script change.

Senator Paterson has asked former High Court judge Virginia Bell, who is leading the royal commission, to request the AFL preserve all documents and communications relating to the matter, including any correspondence with the Swans.

The issue was first raised on Friday by media commentator and Swans great Gerard Healy, who claimed the initial script was changed to remove the word "Jew" and references to the Jewish community.

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Swans chairman Andrew Pridham apologised for the omission on Saturday night at a function before the round clash against Brisbane.

"This was not intentional. We apologise for this omission. It was a Sydney Swans initiative, and a Swans-led event, and we take full responsibility," he said.

"The tribute was a genuine attempt to show compassion to everyone impacted by the terrible events on 14 December, and most of all the Jewish community."

On Saturday, AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said he did not "know the ins and outs of scripts" while reinforcing his and the AFL's support for the Jewish community.

FULL SYDNEY SWANS STATEMENT

The Sydney Swans initiated a pre-game Bondi Tribute to honour the lives lost in the terror attack and to stand with the Jewish Community.

As we mentioned on Saturday night, in statements from both our Chairman and CEO, we were made aware that our on-field tribute neglected to specifically name the Jewish Community. We apologised for this omission and have taken full responsibility for it.

The tribute was a heartfelt attempt to show compassion to everyone impacted by the terrible events on 14 December, and most of all the Jewish Community.

As we stated the day after the attack, our football club stands with the Jewish Community.

There was no directive or instruction from the AFL to remove or change the reference to the Jewish Community in the script.

That script change was made within our Club in a genuine effort to use inclusive language by referring to the ‘whole community’. Noting that the focus of the script was to recognise those people present on field on the night. This included members of the Jewish Community, community heroes and first responders.

We acknowledge that was an error of judgement and again we apologise.