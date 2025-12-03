Cillian Bourke poses for a photo during the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has confirmed the signing of Irish teenager Cillian Bourke as a Category B rookie.

Bourke has signed a two-year deal with the Bombers, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old got his chance to impress at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine in October, while he was named the under-20 player of the year for County Offaly.

"It's pretty special to be here, and I can't wait to further experience the professional AFL life," Bourke said.

"I first got involved in AFL around July last year. I was contacted to do a couple of sessions in Dublin with some boys who had links to Australia, and after some testing everything started to fall into place.

"It's been great getting to know the boys and get stuck into main training. I'm an athletic player and can cover the field up and down, and I've got good leg speed and I back myself to be solid on both feet.

Cillian Bourke in action at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really looking forward to pushing forward and hopefully becoming one of the Ireland success stories."

Essendon GM of list and recruiting Matt Rosa said Bourke would add plenty at the Bombers.

"It's awesome to be bringing Cillian aboard to kick off his career as an AFL player,” Rosa said.

"From his tryouts abroad and his efforts at the Combine this year, Cillian really stood out to our recruiting team as someone who could transition to footy well and provide a great point of difference for us.

"His speed, power and agility are obvious high-end traits, but his foot skills and the ability to read the Gaelic game as well as he does will give him a good base to work with.

"We're super excited to welcome him into the program. The boys will be quick to get around him and make him feel at home."