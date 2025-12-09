The AFL is pleased to announce that tickets for 2026 Opening Round will go on sale today

Hunter Clark in action during St Kilda's clash with Collingwood in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that tickets for 2026 Opening Round will go on sale today from 10am (local venue time) today, inviting fans to Get In On It as footy returns for another memorable season.

With the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture announced in November, Opening Round continues to grow as a must-see fixture on the AFL calendar.

2026 Opening Round is bookended by blockbuster clashes beginning in Sydney, with superstar forward Charlie Curnow set to take on his former side when the Sydney Swans host Carlton at the SCG on Thursday night.

On Friday night, Gold Coast SUNS will host 2025 runners-up Geelong, with the SUNS to unveil their newest recruit Christian Petracca at People First Stadium before the action shifts back to Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Saturday afternoon when the GWS GIANTS and Hawthorn go head-to-head following last season’s epic elimination final.

The round will culminate across Queensland and Melbourne, with reigning premiers Brisbane to unfurl their premiership flag in front of a packed home crowd on Saturday night at the Gabba as they launch their 2026 title defence against the Western Bulldogs, before the spotlight turns to the MCG for the first-ever Sunday night Opening Round match in Melbourne on the eve of the Labour Day public holiday.

Timed to coincide with the global buzz and international spotlight of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne will come alive when the Saints unveil a host of new recruits against Collingwood.

Touk Miller and Tom Liberatore in action during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said Opening Round will capture the emotion of footy fans across the country to kickstart the season.

“Footy is back and Opening Round is about more than just about what happens on-field, it’s about capturing that feeling and excitement that the best game in the world is back,” Dillon said.

“To bring a marquee Sunday night game to Melbourne on the eve of a public holiday for the first time is exciting, the city will be buzzing, and it is a huge opportunity to leverage the global visitation from the Grand Prix, welcome new fans, and insert the AFL into the conversation on one of the biggest weekends on Melbourne’s sporting calendar.

“With record participation in 2025 and growth across the country, the game has never been stronger. Footy is unique and means something different to everyone and the opening 11 days of the season is where that feeling comes alive again.”



Since its introduction, Opening Round has played a key role in growing awareness and participation across the country, particularly in the northern states, while continuing to reaffirm Aussie Rules’ place as Australia’s game.

With national participation reaching a record-breaking 625,000 this year, growth across Australia’s northern states continues to soar. New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory surpassed 78,000 registered participants in 2025 to mark a new record for the region – a 10 per cent increase since 2024 and nearly 25 per cent higher than pre-COVID participation levels.

The record participation rate in the state and territory comes as the AFL reintroduces its Play Your Way voucher initiative, designed to support Sydney families and ease the cost of AFL registration fees.

The vouchers are available to redeem now ahead of the 2026 community football season and will grant Western Sydney families $100 off registration fees for children participating in NAB AFL Auskick, NAB AFL Superkick and junior community footy (under 13s and younger).

Families Sydney-wide can redeem $50 off registration fees for all new and returning children to the NAB AFL Auskick and NAB AFL Superkick programs, or for children transitioning from NAB AFL Auskick, NAB AFL Superkick or an AFL Connect program to play junior community footy.

To redeem the Play Your Way voucher in Greater Sydney for the 2026 community football season, visit play.afl/PlayYourWayVouchers

Nationally, more than a quarter of all participants now come from Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, with both regions recording double-digit growth this year (15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively). Queensland has surged beyond 91,000 participants, now ranking second nationally behind Victoria.

Don't wait for footy to be back. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, December 10.



10am (local venue time) – Club Members

12pm (local venue time)– AFL Reserve (MCG only)

2pm (local venue time) – General Public