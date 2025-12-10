BRISBANE has extended the contract of lockdown defender Noah Answerth by a further two years, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2028.
Answerth, who was already contracted for 2026, has played 88 games since being taken with pick No.55 in the 2018 national draft.
His extension is a huge win for the Lions following the off-season departure of Brandon Starcevich to West Coast.
After being an integral part of Brisbane's 2024 premiership, Answerth was in some of the best form of his career last season before rupturing his Achilles in round 18, putting an early end to his campaign.
The Victorian is recovering well and said he was excited about adding to his seven years at the Lions.
"I have been lucky to have success during my time here and I am really excited to hopefully be a part of continuing that success into the future," the 26-year-old said.
"Brisbane has very much become a home for me, and I am grateful for the Lions to show faith in me after everything I've been through."
When fit, Answerth's ability to lockdown on the opposition's best small forward is a perfect complement to his more attacking minded teammates Dayne Zorko, Darcy Wilmot and Jaspa Fletcher.
Lions footy boss Danny Daly said Answerth was a much-loved person both on and off the field.
"When he plays, he is a super fierce competitor that gives his all, and around the club he is one of the most loved and respected teammates," he said.