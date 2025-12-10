Noah Answerth will remain at Brisbane until at least the end of 2028

Noah Answerth celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba on May 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has extended the contract of lockdown defender Noah Answerth by a further two years, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2028.

Answerth, who was already contracted for 2026, has played 88 games since being taken with pick No.55 in the 2018 national draft.

His extension is a huge win for the Lions following the off-season departure of Brandon Starcevich to West Coast.

After being an integral part of Brisbane's 2024 premiership, Answerth was in some of the best form of his career last season before rupturing his Achilles in round 18, putting an early end to his campaign.

Noah Answerth in seen on crutches after Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Victorian is recovering well and said he was excited about adding to his seven years at the Lions.

"I have been lucky to have success during my time here and I am really excited to hopefully be a part of continuing that success into the future," the 26-year-old said.

"Brisbane has very much become a home for me, and I am grateful for the Lions to show faith in me after everything I've been through."

When fit, Answerth's ability to lockdown on the opposition's best small forward is a perfect complement to his more attacking minded teammates Dayne Zorko, Darcy Wilmot and Jaspa Fletcher.

Noah Answerth celebrates with the premiership cup and fans after the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions footy boss Danny Daly said Answerth was a much-loved person both on and off the field.

"When he plays, he is a super fierce competitor that gives his all, and around the club he is one of the most loved and respected teammates," he said.