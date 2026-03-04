Take a look at who your club's captain, vice-captain and leadership group is for 2026

Clockwise (L-R): Nick Larkey; Josh Dunkley, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage; Andrew McGrath; Jai Newcombe and James Sicily with Sam Mitchell. Pictures: AFL Photos, Instagram

THERE'S a mix of fresh faces and experience in the leadership department of clubs for 2026, with six clubs making a change to their captaincy ahead of the season.

Some clubs have opted for a streamlined two-person leadership team, while others have gone for a much bigger leadership group to lead their side into battle.

Essendon, North Melbourne and St Kilda will have new captains this season, while Brisbane, West Coast and Hawthorn have new additions to their co-captaincy model.

Captain: Jordan Dawson

Vice-captains: Ben Keays, Alex Neal-Bullen

Leadership group: Reilly O'Brien, Darcy Fogarty, Isaac Cumming, Riley Thilthorpe

In: Isaac Cumming, Riley Thilthorpe

Out: Nil

Jordan Dawson will lead the Crows for a fourth consecutive season, with coach Matthew Nicks saying Dawson's reappointment reflects his on and off-field impact at the club. Isaac Cumming - in just his second season at the club - and Riley Thilthorpe have also been added to the leadership group for the first time.

Jordan Dawson during Adelaide's 2026 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage, Josh Dunkley

Leadership group: Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner, Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Oscar Allen

In: Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Oscar Allen

Out: Lachie Neale, Charlie Cameron, Brandon Starcevich, Oscar McInerney

Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage and Josh Dunkley will share the captaincy role at Brisbane in 2026. After leading the Lions with Andrews to back-to-back premierships, Lachie Neale relinquished the co-captaincy in January amid a tumultuous and public marriage breakdown. Neale doesn't feature in the Lions' extended leadership group, which includes new recruit and ex-West Coast captain Oscar Allen, along with Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner, Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft.

Brisbane co-captains Josh Dunkley, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage. Picture: Brisbane Lions

Captain: Patrick Cripps

Vice-captains: Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering

The Blues are heading into 2026 with a refreshed squad and coaching panel but the on-field leadership remains the same. Cripps heads into a fifth year as solo skipper, following two seasons as co-captain with Sam Docherty, while Walsh and Weitering remain his deputies. Walsh's new eight-year contract ensures the leadership pipeline at Ikon Park remains intact.

Captain: Darcy Moore

Vice-captains: Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard

Leadership group: Lachie Schultz, Darcy Cameron, Jamie Elliott, Isaac Quaynor

In: Lachie Schultz

Out: Dan McStay

Former Fremantle forward Lachie Schultz has been included in a relatively unchanged Magpies' leadership group this season. Darcy Moore will captain the side for a fourth season, with Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard as his deputies. Reigning Copeland Trophy winner Darcy Cameron and star goalkicker Jamie Elliott return to the leadership group for a second season, while Isaac Quaynor is in for a third straight year.

Captain: Andrew McGrath

Leadership group: Kyle Langford, Mason Redman, Nic Martin, Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell, Brayden Fiorini

In: Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell, Brayden Fiorini

Out: Zach Merrett

Former No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath takes the reins from Zach Merrett after the six-time Crichton Medal winner's failed trade move to Hawthorn. Merrett has been left out of the leadership group entirely for 2026. Kyle Langford, Mason Redman and the injured Nic Martin return for a second consecutive season, with the additions of midfield duo Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell, along with former Gold Coast player Brayden Fiorini.

Captain: Alex Pearce

Vice-captains: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

Leadership group: Jordan Clark, Jaeger O'Meara, Sam Switkowski, Hayden Young, Josh Treacy

In: Jordan Clark

Out: Nil

There's been minimal change for Fremantle, with Alex Pearce to remain captain and midfield guns Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong to be co-vice captains. However, the Dockers have gone with an increased eight-person leadership group for 2026, with All-Australian defender Jordan Clark joining the ranks. The rest of the group remains unchanged from 2025.

Captain: Patrick Dangerfield

Vice-captain: Tom Stewart

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Geelong has stuck with the same two-man leadership group that has served it so well in recent seasons, with Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart to again lead the club in 2026 as captain and vice-captain, respectively. It will be Dangerfield's fourth successive season as captain after taking over from Joel Selwood following the 2022 premiership.

Captain: Noah Anderson

Vice-captains: Touk Miller, Sam Collins

Leadership group: Matt Rowell, Ben King, Wil Powell

In: Nil

Out: Nil

The Suns' leadership group is unchanged for this season, with Noah Anderson to lead the team for a second season after guiding them to an inaugural finals berth in 2025. He will be supported by veterans Touk Miller and Sam Collins, while Matt Rowell, Ben King and Wil Powell will continue in their roles.

Captain: Toby Greene

Vice-captains: Tom Green, Connor Idun, Jack Buckley

In: Nil

Out: Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Sam Taylor, Brent Daniels

Greater Western Sydney has added three vice-captains to support skipper Toby Greene, with Tom Green, Connor Idun and Jack Buckley given greater responsibility at the club in 2026. The trio take over the vice-captaincy roles from stalwarts Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio, who stepped down to allow the younger leaders to thrive. Greene will lead the Giants for a fourth consecutive year as sole captain.

Captains: Jai Newcombe, James Sicily

In: Jai Newcombe

Out: Dylan Moore

Hawthorn enters a new era in 2026 with Jai Newcombe joining James Sicily as co-captain of the club, continuing Newcombe's rapid rise in the game since being picked up by the Hawks in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft. While Sicily is entering his fourth season as skipper, Newcombe has been elevated to share the top job for the first time in the club's history.

Captain: Max Gawn

Vice-captain: Jack Viney

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Experienced duo Max Gawn and Jack Viney will lead the Demons in 2026, marking the seventh year that the pair will take the reins together. Gawn, who was first named as captain in 2020, will once again be the club's sole skipper, with Jack Viney in the role of vice-captain. Alongside Gawn and Viney will be a select group of emerging and experienced leaders who will support the pair.

Captain: Nick Larkey

Vice-captain: Harry Sheezel

Leadership group: Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tristan Xerri, Cam Zurhaar and Charlie Comben

In: Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tristan Xerri, Cam Zurhaar and Charlie Comben

Out: Jy Simpkin

Key forward Nick Larkey will captain the Kangaroos in 2026, with young gun Harry Sheezel the sole vice-captain. Larkey succeeds midfielder Jy Simpkin, who led the side for the last three seasons, including two as co-captain alongside veteran Luke McDonald in 2023-24. The Roos have appointed a new-look leadership group, including first-timers Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tristan Xerri, Cam Zurhaar and Charlie Comben.

Captain: Connor Rozee

Vice-captains: Zak Butters, Willem Drew

In: Nil

Out: Sam Powell-Pepper

Connor Rozee takes the reins for a third straight season, and will be supported by midfield mates Zak Butters and Willem Drew. After two years in the leadership group, Drew has been elevated to a vice-captain role for 2026. Although not in an "official" leadership group, Mitch Georgiades, Aliir Aliir, Jack Lukosius and Miles Bergman will take on additional responsibilities this season to support the captains. Sam Powell-Pepper comes out as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Captain: Toby Nankervis

Vice-captain: Tim Taranto

Leadership group: Tom Lynch, Jayden Short, Nathan Broad, Jack Ross

In: Jack Ross

Out: Nil

Toby Nankervis will lead Richmond for a fifth consecutive season, and the third as the Tigers' standalone skipper. Reigning Jack Dyer medallist Tim Taranto has been elevated to the vice-captain role, while the club's 2026 leadership group includes Nathan Broad, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short and Jack Ross who joins Richmond's leadership group for the first time.

Captains: Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair

Leadership group: Mason Wood, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Marcus Windhager, Mitch Owens

In: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Marcus Windhager, Mitch Owens

Out: Jack Steele, Dan Butler

Callum Wilkie and Jack Sinclair have been appointed co-captains of St Kilda following Jack Steele's move to Melbourne in the off-season. Wilkie and Sinclair will be supported by a six-man leadership group that includes breakout star Nasiah Wanganeen-Mileram, Mason Wood, Marcus Windhager and Mitch Owens. Wanganeen-Milera, Windhager and Owens are all first-time leaders.

Callum Wilkie, Ross Lyon and Jack Sinclair on St Kilda photo day ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Callum Mills

Vice-captain: Isaac Heeney

In: Isaac Heeney

Out: Nil

The Swans have elevated superstar Isaac Heeney into the role of vice-captain to support standalone skipper Callum Mills in 2026. It's Mills' third season as sole captain after taking the reins in 2024, following two seasons as a co-captain. The Swans didn't have a vice-captain last season, instead opting to rotate the captaincy when Mills wasn't playing.

Captains: Liam Baker, Liam Duggan

Leadership group: Jake Waterman, Jack Graham, Reuben Ginbey, Matt Flynn, Brandon Starcevich

In: Reuben Ginbey, Matt Flynn, Brandon Starcevich

Out: Oscar Allen, Jeremy McGovern

West Coast will again have two skippers in 2026, with Liam Baker joining Liam Duggan in the role. While Duggan enters the co-captaincy role for a third season, Baker has been elevated to lead alongside him following the departure of Oscar Allen to Brisbane at the end of last season. Joining the co‑captains in the 2026 leadership group are Jake Waterman, Jack Graham, Reuben Ginbey, Matt Flynn and Brandon Starcevich.

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli

Vice-captains: Aaron Naughton, Ed Richards

Leadership group: Rhylee West, Matt Kennedy, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Dale, Cody Weightman

In: Rhylee West, Matt Kennedy

Out: Nil

Superstar Marcus Bontempelli will take charge for a sixth straight season, with Aaron Naughton and Ed Richards elevated to the vice-captains role. Veteran Tom Liberatore steps down as VC after two seasons but the 33-year-old will remain in the leadership group. Rhylee West and Matt Kennedy have been added for 2026, alongside Cody Weightman and Bailey Dale.