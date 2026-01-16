Take a closer look at the players at your club who rarely miss games

WHICH player can your club rely on the most?

Whether by good fortune, good management or good form, there's some players that just don't miss a beat and have managed remarkable runs of consecutive games.

We take a look at which players you can depend on the most at your club.

BEN KEAYS

The owner of the third-longest active streak of games in the AFL, Keays has not missed a match since his early days at the Crows. The 28-year-old missed the first round of the 2020 season but has played all 131 games since then, with his durability a vital weapon for Matthew Nicks' side. Alex Neal-Bullen also played every game in 2025, his first season at the Crows, to take his streak to 90 consecutive games. The former Demon has missed just one game in the past five seasons. - Martin Smith

DARCY WILMOT

The young Lions defender has had a dream start to his AFL career and picked up a second premiership medal before his 22nd birthday. Wilmot has also been hugely reliable and has not missed a game since he famously debuted during the 2022 finals series, playing 83 games in a row. Wilmot was one of nine Lions to play all 27 games last season, with Cam Rayner (82) also on a long run of consecutive games. Forward Charlie Cameron missed two games in 2025 but has otherwise been a constant presence for the Lions, playing 170 of 172 possible games since the start of 2019. - Martin Smith

PATRICK CRIPPS

Carlton has been hit hard by injury in recent seasons, but its skipper has remained a constant presence. Cripps has played 50 games in a row having not missed since round 19, 2023 and has missed just four of Carlton's past 133 matches. Cripps was one of just six Blues to play every game in 2025 and one of those - forward Jesse Motlop - has unfortunately fallen victim to the club's injury curse in recent weeks, suffering a serious knee injury. - Martin Smith

JACK CRISP

Will the streak ever end? Crisp broke the long-standing record of Jim Stynes in 2025 and his run continued for the rest of the year, meaning he will start the new season on a remarkable 262 consecutive games, a run that began way back in 2014. While Crisp is miles ahead of the pack, Josh Daicos (101) and Isaac Quaynor (82) also deserve a shout out for their reliability in recent years. - Martin Smith

ANDREW MCGRATH

Amid Essendon's horror injury run in 2025, new skipper McGrath continued to be a reliable selection week after week. The defender has played 72 games in a row and has not missed since round 20, 2022, with his absence then due to COVID-19. Youngster Archie Roberts has played all 27 games since his debut in late 2024, while former skipper Zach Merrett has missed just seven of Essendon's past 221 games. - Martin Smith

ANDREW BRAYSHAW

Brayshaw's availability has been as impressive as his output since Fremantle snapped him up with pick No.2 in the 2017 draft. The Dockers' midfield mainstay has played 170 out of a possible 177 games, with three of those absences coming in the aftermath of the infamous Andrew Gaff incident in 2018. Since midway through the 2021 season, Brayshaw hasn't missed a beat, compiling a run of 95 straight appearances. Remarkably, even that streak isn't the club's current benchmark, with defender Luke Ryan edging him with 107 consecutive games. - Alison O'Connor

ZACH GUTHRIE

Guthrie has transformed himself into one of the League's most dependable defenders, and while he's quietly gone about his business in the backline, he's also raked up an impressive games streak which currently sits at 92. It's a far cry from early on in his career, where the then-undersized defender managed only 20 appearances across his first four seasons. Gryan Miers' run of 76 consecutive games came to an end early last season after he was concussed in the Easter Monday clash with Hawthorn, while veteran midfielder Tom Atkins has played in 118 of the Cats' past 124 matches. - Alison O'Connor

MATT ROWELL

Reliable in more ways than one, Rowell has played 104 consecutive games and hasn't missed a match since midway through his second season, a remarkable run given his combative style and early injury setbacks. An explosive start to his career was halted by a shoulder injury in 2020 before a knee issue early in 2021, but since then the brutish onballer hasn't missed a beat. Now 24, he is coming off a Brownlow Medal-winning campaign, polling the second-most votes in history and earning his first All-Australian blazer. Midfield partner Noah Anderson isn't far behind, sitting on an impressive 85-game streak. - Alison O'Connor

CONNOR IDUN

A key member of the Giants' defence, Idun continues to show his durability year on year. The athletic defender has played the past 75 games for the Giants, but his consistency extends well beyond that stretch. Since the start of the 2021 season, Idun has missed just seven games, playing 114 of a possible 121. But he isn't the only model of reliability in the Giants' defence, with Harry Himmelberg on his own streak of 64 consecutive games. - Alison O'Connor

BLAKE HARDWICK

Another season has come and gone, and once again the Hawks' 'Mr Reliable' was there every week. Since 2018, Hardwick has missed just three matches, featuring in 178 of a possible 181 games. His durability has been particularly striking in recent years, having not missed a game since 2021, a run that now stretches to 101 consecutive appearances. While that streak sets the standard at the Hawks, forward Dylan Moore isn't far behind, currently sitting on an impressive run of 96 straight games himself. - Alison O'Connor

TRENT RIVERS

Rivers has steadily evolved into one of the Demons' most trusted and valuable contributors since being drafted in 2019. A premiership defender, the West Australian has taken his game to another level over the past two seasons with an expanded midfield role. But it isn't only his versatility that makes him one of the Demons' most reliable assets - Rivers hasn't missed a match in three seasons, compiling 79 consecutive appearances since midway through 2022 and cementing his status as one of the Dees' most reliable performers. - Alison O'Connor

TOM POWELL

A former first-round pick, Powell has been a steady presence throughout the Kangaroos' rebuilding phase. Now cemented as a key cog in North's midfield, the 23-year-old has underlined his reliability with a streak of 49 consecutive appearances dating back to late 2023. He's not alone in setting the standard for durability at Arden Street either, with former-Dog Caleb Daniel also delivering week-to-week by not missing a game in his debut season at the Roos. - Alison O'Connor

WILLEM DREW

Port can always count on Drew, who hasn't missed a game over the past five seasons. His remarkable streak sits at 119 consecutive appearances - the equal-fourth longest active streak in the League. More than just a reliable presence, Drew has become a vital piece of the Power's elite onball brigade and has earned the respect of his teammates, winning the Fos Williams Medal as the club's best team man for three consecutive years. - Alison O'Connor

BEN MILLER

In a young squad that has had plenty of injuries in recent years, Miller has been a reliable presence down back and has played 44 games in a row, having not missed since round one, 2024. Fellow defender Nathan Broad has also been a steady presence down back and has played 80 of a possible 86 games since the start of 2022. - Martin Smith

CAL WILKIE

The Saints defender's incredible run of 155 games is the second longest active streak in the competition. Remarkably, Wilkie hasn't missed a match since making his debut in 2019. Now 29 years old, he is the epitome of reliability and consistency, having finished in the top two of the Trevor Barker Award as the Saints' best and fairest for four straight seasons, including claiming the honour in 2024. Ruck Rowan Marshall is also on an impressive run of his own, having clocked up 85 games on the trot. - Alison O'Connor

NICK BLAKEY

One of Dean Cox's most trusted on-field weapons, Blakey has also been a model of durability with his current streak of 87 consecutive games stretching back to midway through the 2022 season. Drafted in 2018 as a Swans Academy graduate, the 25-year-old has become a key part of the club's backline thanks to his pace, elite kicking and intercepting ability. The Swans are certainly getting bang for buck with Blakey, who is among the League's longest contracted players having signed until the end of 2031. Midfielder James Jordon is on an impressive run of his own, clocking up 50 games on the trot. - Alison O'Connor

REUBEN GINBEY

Despite West Coast's injury and form woes in recent seasons, one young gun has been a rare beacon of reliability. WA product Ginbey has strung together 46 consecutive games to be a pillar in the Eagles' rebuilding side. The 21-year-old played 17 games straight in his debut season in 2023 before a hamstring injury cut his run short, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning in round one the following season. - Alison O'Connor

BAILEY DALE

Since locking down his place in the Bulldogs' best side, Dale has been the epitome of durability and consistency. The two-time All-Australian hasn't missed a match since the beginning of 2021, with his active streak now sitting at 119. Drafted in 2014, Dale managed just 59 appearances across his first six seasons but his career has since surged after cementing himself as a cornerstone of the Bulldogs' defence. Teammate Bailey Williams isn’t far behind, sitting on 90 consecutive games. - Alison O'Connor