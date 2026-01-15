Former Bomber and Giant Dylan Shiel has joined St Kilda in a development coach role

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SIX YEARS on from turning down St Kilda for Essendon, Dylan Shiel has finally joined the Saints.

This time, it's as a development coach, rather than as a prized trade acquisition.

Shiel, who retired at the end of the 2025 season after 234 games with Greater Western Sydney and the Bombers, will work alongside the Saints' VFL coach Brendon Goddard, as well as with AFL midfield coach Robert Harvey.

St Kilda footy boss Lenny Hayes said he was excited for Shiel to begin his coaching career at the Saints.

"We’re really pleased to have a person of Dylan's character and experience joining our program," Hayes said.

"Dylan's relentless pursuit of excellence - as a player and now a coach - sets a standard we want across our entire club and one which will help our driven group of young midfielders get better every day.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Dylan, his wife Georgie and daughters Sloane and Blaire to the Saints family."