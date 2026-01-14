Will Day is helped from the ground after injuring his shoulder (inset) and at Hawthorn training in 2024. Pictures: X/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Will Day has suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation as his horror run with injury continued on Thursday.

Day was filmed being helped from Hawthorn's training track with his right arm being supported by his training jumper and a member of the club's medical staff.

Concerns for Will Day as he leaves training with a shoulder concern.@aflratings pic.twitter.com/8B6h3pgSnP — aflratings.com.au (@aflratings) January 14, 2026

The Hawks believe the midfielder has dislocated his shoulder, but the full extent of the injury is yet to be determined.

Day broke his right collarbone against Richmond late in the 2024 season.

On Monday, AFL.com.au reported the 24-year-old had impressed in the first week back at training following the Christmas break.

Day finished last year with the rehab group after his 2025 campaign was restricted to just six appearances due to two bone stress injuries in his right foot, following the initial injury at the start of 2024.

Will Day leaves the field with a collarbone injury during Hawthorn's clash with Richmond in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He missed the Hawks' progression to the preliminary final – he also missed the 2024 finals series due to the collarbone injury and is yet to play in September – after re-injuring his troublesome foot in just his second game back last August.

Surgery wasn't required and the navicular bone is in the clear, but three bone stress issues in a little more than 18 months have stalled the career of one of the emerging superstar midfielders.

More to come ...