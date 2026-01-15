Tom McCarthy is eyeing a midfield role in 2026 following a strong debut campaign last season

Tom McCarthy on his AFL debut for West Coast against Carlton in R14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Tom McCarthy is prepared to move into the Eagles' midfield in 2026 having impressed at half-back in his first season at AFL level.

McCarthy was taken with pick No.1 in last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft after dominating as a half-back for Richmond's VFL side.

And the 25-year-old transitioned smoothly into the top level, averaging 23.6 disposals in 10 games in the second half of the season, including a club record 31 touches on debut against Carlton.

But with dual premiership player Brandon Starcevich and draftee Josh Lindsay boosting West Coast's defensive stocks in the off-season, McCarthy is set to play as a midfielder this year.

"At the moment, I've been training through the midfield a lot, learning lots of new craft through the likes of (assistant coach) Luke Shuey, and learning the position a lot more," he said on Wednesday.

"I have a lot more confidence now, can get a bit bigger in the gym, feel a lot fitter now than I did this time last year. Working through the midfield a little bit more will be exciting and (I'm) feeling a lot more confident this time round.

"(I'm) not sure how it will look throughout the year; half-back is still there, but I think more midfield time this year. Hopefully in round one, I'll be in there."

Tom McCarthy at West Coast pre-season training in November, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

McCarthy is set to be joined in midfield by former No.1 pick Harley Reid, who has impressed during the pre-season so far, and veteran Elliot Yeo, who missed the entire 2025 season due to injury.

"(Reid has) put in the work," McCarthy said. "He's looking a lot stronger, a lot bigger. He's moving really well at training. I think he's picked up where he left off before he got injured. I know he had a bit of a slow start to pre-season last year, but no slow start this year. He's looking really good.

"(Yeo's) experience will help us so much. We're praying he can get back, help out the younger players and be a good mentor for us through the midfield."

Elliot Yeo and Harley Reid during the round 12 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McCarthy expects Lindsay to quickly transition into the senior side after the smooth-moving left-footer was drafted with pick 19 last November.

"I'm not sure what the team looks like round one, but he's training really well through there," he said.

"We've got Lucca Grego and Starcevich coming back there as well (and) Brady Hough. So spots are tough at the moment, which is great."