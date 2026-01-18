As the NFL playoffs get underway, Mitch Owens will be keeping a closer eye than most

Mitch Owens in action during the match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025; and (inset) Tory Taylor in action for Chicago Bears. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

AS THE Chicago Bears' run into Super Bowl contention has continued in the NFL, back in Melbourne there's an AFL club that has kept a closer eye on their chances than most.

St Kilda's Mitchito Owens is the first cousin of Bears punter Tory Taylor, who has enjoyed a breakout season with the NFL side and will again feature on Monday as the Bears face the LA Rams in the divisional playoffs.

Last year during Taylor's off-season, he spent some sessions with the Saints doing goalkicking and kicking practice, even sharing some tips with Owens, one of the key cogs in St Kilda's future.

Not sure you will see a better punt all week than this beauty from Tory Taylor pic.twitter.com/NT5Rqh5KPZ — Dave (@davebfr) December 21, 2025

"A lot of the boys found out we were related when he came into the club, but before then not too many knew about it to be honest. I think it will surprise a few people that we're family," Owens told AFL.com.au.

"We're a very close family and we always had Christmas together growing up and with a big family that was always fun.

"We text a bit and he came down to the Saints last year and he was keen to get into some goalkicking stuff. When he was over at our place for a family dinner, I chatted to him for hours about goalkicking and he actually came down for two or three sessions. I didn't give him any tips, but he gave me a few."

Taylor, 28, grew up in Melbourne and played Australian Football as a junior before eyeing a punting career. That culminated by being selected with pick No.122 in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears, continuing the history of Australians turning their hands - and their feet - to the American code.

Mitchito Owens (left), his cousin Tory Taylor (centre) and Mitchito's brother Tomo (right) in their younger days. Picture: Supplied

The dream wasn't initially the dream, though, with Owens, who is six years younger than Taylor, recalling his time playing Aussie Rules too.

"He had a game just down the road at Beaumaris because he played for Mornington. I was pretty young but I remember him having a shot from close and missing. That's my memory of him playing footy," Owens said.

"I just remember him being a typical local league footballer then he told us he was starting Prokick and the next thing you know, he's off to play for Iowa University. Obviously as it goes on he had an unreal few years there and to get drafted was pretty cool to see."

NFL games can dominate TV screens inside AFL clubs and the Saints are no different, but Owens said he is still getting to know the intricacies of his cousin's sport.

Tory Taylor in action for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Picture: Chicago Bears

"I look at the scores, I still don't really know what's going on. I need to start getting my head around it, the boys have been telling me to get NFL Fantasy and I'll learn it all that way. I do watch his highlights and look out for the scores," he said.

It goes both ways, with Taylor, a Richmond fan, attending some Saints games last season when back in Australia, including coming into the rooms post-game after one clash.

As Taylor's NFL season reaches its pointy end, Owens and the Saints are preparing for an improved 2026 campaign. The club's recruiting spree, plus internal growth from players in Owens' demographic, has it eyeing a return to the finals.

Owens' end to 2025 came early due to a hamstring injury but he has had a full summer program as competitive hit-outs inch closer.

"It's been good, we've all been training very hard. Having the long off-season helped and I got to work over the break and the hamstring feels good, I've been out of rehab since October and I'm feeling good, fit and strong," he said.