Dan Curtin playing for Adelaide during the 2025 season and (inset) being stretched off at West Lakes on Monday. Pictures: AFL Photos/X

ADELAIDE young gun Dan Curtin has avoided a dreaded season-ending knee injury, but could still miss the start of the 2026 season.

The full extent of the 20-year-old's setback is yet to be determined, after Curtin hurt his knee in a wrestling drill during pre-season training on Monday.

But the Crows confirmed Curtin has dislocated his kneecap, and the recovery is expected to be at least six weeks.

Adelaide's round-one game is away against Collingwood on March 14, giving Curtin nearly eight weeks for rehabilitation.

Curtin, who was selected at No.8 in the 2023 AFL Draft, enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, playing 25 games largely on the wing in his second season and finishing second in the AFL Rising Award behind Fremantle's Murphy Reid.

The 197cm utility had been earmarked for a greater midfield role in 2026 but Monday's injury casts his immediate playing future into significant doubt.

The Crows had last week praised Curtin's development over summer and flagged he is expected to be given some more time on the ball this season.

"We'd like to think so," Crows coaching director Murray Davis said.

Dan Curtin in action during Adelaide's clash with Collingwood in the 2025 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos First Qualifying Final match between the Adelaide Crows and the Collingwood Magpies at Adelaide Oval on September 04, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos)

"Dan has done a lot of work in developing his physical capabilities but also learning his craft. He's got some players alongside him to learn from and that will be something we'll look to explore."

Curtin isn't the only AFL star to have suffered a knee injury this pre-season, with Carlton forward Jesse Motlop and North Melbourne defender Jackson Archer ruled out with ACL injuries.

The bad news from the Blues and Kangaroos came as clubs return to official pre-season training after the Christmas-New Year break.

Luckless Hawthorn midfielder Will Day will also miss the start of the season, with a return timeline yet to be determined, after dislocating his right shoulder last week.