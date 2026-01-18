Mark O'Connor is congratulated by Geelong teammates Mark Blicavs and Jack Henry after winning the All-Ireland final with Dingle. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG premiership defender Mark O'Connor has completed a rare double, winning his first All-Ireland club title at Croke Park on Monday morning (AEDT).

With his Cats teammates Patrick Dangerfield, Mark Blicavs and Jack Henry in attendance, O'Connor's Dingle side claimed the Gaelic football title with a nail-biting win over St Brigid's, with victory secured in the final seconds of extra time.

Drafted by the Cats a decade ago, O'Connor has played 147 AFL games - including the club's 2022 Grand Final win - but has continued to play Gaelic football during the AFL off-season.

Been all over the world but there's nowhere like the Hogan Stand steps

It got him in some hot water in 2018 when he played a match for Dingle without Geelong's permission, but the Cats have since given the Irishman their blessing to play Gaelic football around his AFL commitments.

The 29-year-old praised the Cats overnight for helping him achieve his lifelong dream.

"I really want to pay tribute to Geelong," he said.

A boyhood dream come true



Congratulations to Mark O'Connor and Dingle on winning the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship final!

"I played a few years ago without permission and got into a small bit of trouble for it. But when I explained what the club meant to me, they said 'why didn't you just ask?'

"They've been unbelievable ever since. I can say with full confidence I wouldn't still be in Australia if it wasn't for them.

"They're just different. They care about what matters to you as a person.

Mark O'Connor was supported by his AFL teammates at Croke Park on Sunday



A gang of his fellow Geelong Cats took the mammoth trip to Dublin to watch O'Connor help Dingle win their first ever All-Ireland title!



True friendship, great teammates

"It hasn't fully sunk in yet. It doesn't get any more special than this.

"If there's anything that I thought I'd ever get out of sport this is probably the one I'd choose. This is the most personal ... it's a dream."

O'Connor's victory comes after Australian and Irish officials met in late 2024 to discuss the potential return of the International Rules series.

The AFL has been open to exploring ways of bringing back the cross-code format, which was last seen in 2017.