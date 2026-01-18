Zak Butters is a lock, and with more midfield time promised for Miles Bergman, is he one of the better bargain picks?

Miles Bergman and Zak Butters during the round 16 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, June 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Port Adelaide.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 15th

Top three averaging players: Connor Rozee (104.1), Zak Butters (99.9), Ollie Wines (89.5)

Biggest price increase: Will Lorenz (+$182,000)

Biggest price drop: Logan Evans (-$172,000)

List changes

IN

Will Brodie (trade, Fremantle), Corey Durdin (trade, Carlton), Jack Watkins (Rookie Draft), Jacob Wehr (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)

OUT

Rory Atkins (retired), Travis Boak (retired), Ryan Burton (delisted), Lachlan Charleson (delisted), Jeremy Finlayson (delisted), Hugh Jackson (delisted), Jed McEntee (delisted), Willie Rioli jnr (retired), Dylan Williams (delisted)

Fixture watch

Hold on to your hat - it doesn't get any better than this!

Without an early bye, the Power hit the ground running with a dream run to open the season. They meet the Kangaroos, Essendon, West Coast and St Kilda in their first four games and based on last year's data, this should result in plenty of points.

This is commonly known as a 'Green Mile' on Cal's Scale of Hardness, and it doesn't happen often and when it does, it's certainly something worth chasing.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lock them in

What is there not to like about Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) as a starting option in 2026? Not only does he have the dream draw to start and he's under-priced based on the 106 he averaged in 2024.

He averaged 102 after the bye and had a season-high 152 in the last game of the home and away season.

The only red flag is the fact that Butters did, and will again attract the attention of taggers, and when this happened last year ... he struggled.

Track their pre-season

Is Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) a better Fantasy scorer as a midfielder or defender?

It was in round five when Rozee made the change to defence in a move that provided Fantasy coaches with an instant reward. He flourished in his new role, and it will be very interesting to see where the Power line him up in 2026.

But to answer the initial question ... Rozee averaged 100 when he attended 50 per cent or more of the centre-bounces last year, and 107 when he attended 50 per cent or less.

Connor Rozee in action during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"More midfield time" is apparently on the cards for Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000). As a midfielder last year, Bergman was Fantasy gold and if that's the case in 2026, he could be the bargain we all need in our backlines.

We know he can score ... but can Jacob Wehr (DEF/MID, $548,000) get a game at his new club? Wehr has been with the Giants for four seasons but struggled to crack their best 22. He managed 14 games last season and wore the vest on four occasions. His best game came in round five where he scored 97, and on that day, he filled the stat lines with 20 disposals, six marks and five tackles. 100 per cent he can score, but where will he fit into the Power's line-up?

Bargain basement

After five years at Gold Coast, Will Brodie (MID, $457,000) made his way to Fremantle. In his first year at the club, Brodie had a sensational season averaging 95 and played alongside Brayshaw and Serong as the key midfielders in the team. Then something changed.

He only managed five games the next year and spent all of 2025 in the WAFL where he averaged 82, but had some great scores along the way with 129 and 110.

He is now at his third club and back with Josh Carr. Due to not playing last year, Brodie is discounted and now priced at an average of 44, which makes him definitely a name to monitor this pre-season.

Draft sleeper

Even I'll admit this is a stretch, but Jack Lukosius (FWD, $585,000) only managed seven games last year as he battled multiple injuries throughout the season. It was a frustrating season with his new club and Lukosius finished the year with an average of 47, a long way down from the 61 and 72 he had previously at Gold Coast.

His best game came in round 19 against the Hawks where he scored 84 from 14 disposals and six tackles.

Lukosius is now fit and firing this pre-season and if he can stay healthy, we can move his name up our draft order and grab him with a late pick.

Custom stat star

Rucks score points before the ball hits the ground. Hitouts are a huge part of AFL Fantasy and Jordon Sweet (RUCK, $854,000) is one of the best – in fact he ranked fourth in the League last year with 37 a game. That's 37 points basically for free.

Sweet averaged 81 last year and at the age of 27 this big man still has plenty to offer.

Jordon Sweet and Reilly O'Brien compete in the ruck during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

"There's soooo many" – stop it Roy, there isn't!

Look, there are a few that we want to avoid here but let's roll with the veteran and Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (MID, $938,000). Wines played 20 games last year, hitting triple figures on four occasions. He's a picture of consistency but the champion is entering his 14th season and not hitting the heights he once did.

