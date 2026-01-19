Key Brisbane players are recovering well from injury ahead of their crack at a third premiership

Sam Draper during a running session at Brisbane on November 24, 2025. Picture: Instagram/@brisbanelions

HIGH-PROFILE Brisbane recruits Sam Draper and Oscar Allen are on track for Opening Round debuts as they progress strongly from long-term injuries.

The pair of free agent acquisitions took part in a lengthy Monday morning training session at Brighton Homes Arena, running well and completing all drills.

Draper ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for Essendon last April, while former West Coast captain Allen had his 2025 cut short by knee surgery in June.

Both are moving freely and without restriction and are expected to be available for the Lions' pre-season matches in February and then its season opener against the Western Bulldogs on March 7.

Draper is seen as the replacement for the retired Oscar McInerney, with Allen coming into a forward line that has lost Joe Daniher (2024) and Sam Day (2025) in the past two seasons.

They're not the only Lions to be motoring following off-season surgery.

Although they wore 'no contact' fluorescent green hats in the warm weather on Monday, Jarrod Berry (shoulder), Jaspa Fletcher (shoulder), Josh Dunkley (shoulder) and Noah Answerth (Achillies) also got through a power of work and are expected to put their hand up for selection ahead of Brisbane's first match.

Keidean Coleman was another man that impressed in the two-hour session as he tries to put a wretched two years behind him.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Coleman, who was one of the Lions' best players in the 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood, missed the following season with a ruptured ACL and played just one senior game in 2025 as he battled knee and quad injuries.

The 25-year-old is in full training, with his eye-catching left-foot kicks on full display on Monday.

The only genuine injury concerns for the two-time premiers are key position players Eric Hipwood and Jack Payne, who are both recovering from knee surgeries and will miss the start of the season.