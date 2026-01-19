Clubs are weighing up tactical tweaks and selection strategies as they work through a suite of new rule changes ahead of the season

Jordon Sweet and Rhys Stanley compete in a ruck contest during the match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS are weighing up using the new fifth player on the interchange bench as a 'pseudo substitute' as teams work through strategies for the League's batch of rule changes heading into this season.

The additional interchange position came after strong opposition against the tactical substitute, with clubs now able to name teams of 23 players, including five on the interchange bench.

AFL.com.au spoke with multiple club coaches and officials to get a sense of their plans for the new rules, with the possibility of leaving a player on the bench until later in the game – like the previous incarnation of the substitute rule – in strong considerations for clubs.

But compared to the previous substitute rule that meant a player had to be taken out of the game to have the sub activated into the match, the 23rd player would add flexibility if original plans change.

"We're going through everything at the moment – all the options and iterations – to see how we might use that fifth player," one coach said. "Holding over that player until you want to use them, and just using four until then, is definitely in that discussion."

"Another midfielder on there would mean less game time and spreading the rotations over more players is logistically too hard during a game," said another coach. "We might look to hold someone back each quarter or have a designated player who we want to get 60 per cent game time into who works better with that impact."

While there was a view that the extra position would make it easier for clubs to select a second ruckman, clubs spoken to by AFL.com.au were unsure that would come to fruition.

Jeremy Howe on the bench during the R24 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's dependent on personnel, but the five on the bench will make things hard. If you've got key forwards who are good second rucks, that's what it comes down to. If you don't, you might need a second as that fifth player," said one coach.

Another coach said they would look to use more power through the midfield or forward line as their fifth player ahead of trying to pick a second ruckman.

Clubs were made aware of a suite of rule changes in October last year, including goalsquare starting positions, last disposal rules, centre ball-up contests, kick-in times, ruck nominations, the stand rule and shrugging in the tackle.

Most clubs have waited until January to load up on their training sessions with AFL umpires to work through the machinations of all of the rules, with different tactics, trends and plans already emerging.

Umpires will be able to restart play without a nominated ruck being present, bringing the game in line with AFLW rules. That means they won't wait as long for the nominated ruckmen to get to contests, meaning taller, bigger-bodied midfielders like Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps, Josh Dunkley and Ollie Wines, could take on second-ruck duties to be ready for those scenarios.

Ollie Wines and Buku Khamis compete in the ruck during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Throwing it up quicker around the ground will throw a few out and bring more chaos," a coach said. "Some might also take on the Geelong approach of having a forward be a designated ruckman inside-50 which they did well."

A stronger enforcement of the stand rule is expected to be glaring in pre-season matches and intra club games as players come to grips with the tighter interpretation.

This season players within five metres of a mark or a free kick when it is paid, which is inside the protected area, will have to stand and can't back out to move outside of that zone.

Collingwood had led the charge on a player curling in from the side to man the mark and then a player who was just inside the protected zone backing out to fill the next area, but the change has been designed to see the game move even quicker.

"This is going to be the toughest one," a coach said. "It's gone back to being stricter and the consequence is so great given it's a 50-metre penalty. The players will have to make some really quick decisions that if they go in to spoil a marking contest and don't get there, then they'll have to stand."

Clubs spoken to by AFL.com.au were not perturbed about the last disposal rule, which will see a free kick being awarded when the ball crosses the line from a disposal between the 50m arcs, knowing that was largely being paid for insufficient intent last year already.

However, they do expect to see players build some craft and smarts around the rule as seen in the AFLW - for example, ensuring the ball is touched before it goes out if a teammate's handball is drifting toward the boundary, or, in the reverse scenario, protecting the space when an opponent's disposal is heading that way.

Coaches and clubs are also leaning on sessions with umpires in coming weeks to give them more clarity on the ruck contests at centre ball-ups, with competing rucks now unable to cross the centre line before engaging with their opponent.

This has been introduced to protect the future of jumping rucks in the game, but clubs say there is still some grey area to the rules around first point of contact and what will constitute a free kick.

"You can take the opposition ruckman's space as long as you don't cross the line so you can still jump early. But as long as it doesn't turn into just 'Who is the highest jumper?'," a coach said.

Another said the next month would give the best indication, with the AFL likely to provide more examples on new rules once match simulations are played.