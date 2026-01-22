Hawthorn will have two skippers in 2026 with a rising midfield gun joining James Sicily in the role

Jai Newcombe celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with Adelaide in the 2025 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will enter a new era in 2026 with Jai Newcombe joining James Sicily as co-captain for 2026.

While Sicily enters his fourth season as skipper, Newcombe has been elevated to share the top job for the first time in the club's history.

The appointment continues the 24-year-old's rapid rise, already establishing himself as one of the competition's premier midfielders.

Since being drafted at No.2 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Newcombe has played 102 games for the Hawks, claiming the club champion award in 2024 after finishing runner-up in the previous two seasons.

"I am incredibly humbled and privileged to be appointed as co-captain of Hawthorn alongside James, who has been a great mentor to me since I joined the club," Newcombe said.

"Being a Hawks supporter my whole life, it has always been a dream of mine to lead the club, and I am committed to getting the best out of myself and my teammates as we continue to hunt the club's next premiership."

Sicily said he was thrilled to share the role with one of his "great mates".

"Being co-captains allows us to share the load and gives greater opportunity for Jai to lead the club," Sicily said.

"I couldn’t be prouder of Jai's development as a leader since he joined the club, and we are both extremely passionate about the direction we are headed as we strive for the ultimate success."

James Sicily walks up the race during the preliminary final between Geelong and Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In a club statement, the Hawks said the co-captain model would leverage both Sicily and Newcombe's complementary strengths.

"Both men have been clear leaders within our club and we feel this is an opportunity for both of them to take our club forward as we set our sights on the 2026 season," Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said.

"James has done an exceptional job over the past few years. This co-captaincy model allows Jai to hone his own leadership skills as the club captain alongside James.

"Jai’s development both on and off the field has been incredibly impressive to watch over the past few years."