John Noble says Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan have raised the bar at training in their first pre-season at the club

FOUR weeks from Gold Coast's first practice match, running defender John Noble could not be more impressed by the progression of the club's two high-profile off-season recruits.

Twelve months ago, Noble and Daniel Rioli were the new kids on the block, and now the former Magpie is watching on in admiration of Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan as they integrate to a new state and club.

"Trac's leadership stands for itself, he's a really successful player in his own right," Noble said.

"He's bringing his experiences across and helping our group step forward with our standards.

''Marra' (Ugle-Hagan) has been thrown in the deep end and is cracking in. He's instinctual and bringing boys with him.

"I couldn't ask for more from those two."

After 212 games in 11 seasons at Melbourne, Petracca sought a fresh start with a move to the Suns and has not missed a beat since heading north, while Ugle-Hagan has turned heads with his fitness after missing last season.

Gold Coast completed an open session that exceeded two hours in front of hordes of supporters at People First Stadium on Thursday.

They integrated a full ground match simulation in conditions that exceeded 30 degrees.

"There is an adjustment period," Noble said.

"It is different to Melbourne obviously with the fluctuation of weather down there.

"I think it's better for your fitness. I know I was surprised when I came here how fit these boys were.

"It is an adjustment period that probably takes a couple of months to get used to it."

John Noble during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns have almost their entire list to choose from, aside from key defender Charlie Ballard who is in the late stages of recovery from a knee reconstruction, ahead of facing St Kilda on February 19 and Brisbane on February 26 in their pre-season hitouts.