Clay Hall says Harley Reid has returned to pre-season in noticeably improved shape and could be set to explode in 2026

Harley Reid during 2025-26 pre-season training. Picture: West Coast Eagles/Instagram

AN "UNREAL" Harley Reid could be set to explode in his third season if his pre-season form is any indication, according to West Coast teammate Clay Hall.

Hall said Reid's renewed focus on his conditioning and work rate had stood out over the summer, while he also praised No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma and last year's mid-season recruit Tom McCarthy as other pre-season standouts.

Reid has returned in noticeably improved shape this off-season and Hall says he looks ominous ahead of the 2026 campaign.

"To see him come back in the shape he has this year, he's earned a lot of respect," Hall said on Wednesday.

"It's taken a bit of learning for him, it doesn't come naturally to everyone, but to see the effort he's putting in to his diet, his fitness, even some of his defensive running through this pre-season has been just unreal so far."

McCarthy is set for a move into the Eagles' midfield in 2026 after an impressive debut season across half-back.

Taken with pick No.1 in last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft following a standout VFL stint at Richmond, the 25-year-old made an immediate impact at the top level, highlighted by a club-record 31 touches on debut against Carlton.

But with premiership Lion Brandon Starcevich and first round draft pick Josh Lindsay bolstering the side's defensive depth, McCarthy looms as a midfield option moving forward.

Hall said McCarthy's development over the past 12 months had been extraordinary, describing his pre-season jump as "unbelievable".

Tom McCarthy at West Coast pre-season training in November, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

"He's a bit of a freak, really. To watch where he's come from (in) local footy, VFL footy, get drafted, play a couple of WAFL games - in the span of a year it has been a ridiculous step for him," Hall said.

"Even coming in mid-season and start stringing some good footy together was unbelievable. But now to see the jump he's taken this pre-season.

"He's just such a clean player, and that doesn't come from luck, it comes from a lot of reps."

Meanwhile, last year's No.1 pick Willem Duursma is among a group including Hall and second-year Eagle Hamish Davis battling for wing roles this season.

The 18-year-old's athleticism and versatility has been evident since landing at the club, but Hall said his off-field application had been just as impressive.

"'Duurs' has come in and I don't want to set the bar too high for him because he hasn't even played an AFL game yet, but the way he's applying himself in training, asking questions, attacking his gym to try to put on some more size has been great so far," Hall said.

"There's a great competitiveness for that wing spot.

"We're all striving for the same goal. Which is just to be as competitive as we can this year and see where that takes us."

Willem Duursma after being selected by West Coast with the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast will play an unofficial match simulation against Fremantle on February 21 before their AAMI Community Series practice game against Port Adelaide on March 1.

The Eagles' premiership campaign will kick off on the road, travelling to play Gold Coast on March 15.