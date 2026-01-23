Sam Powell-Pepper has gone under the knife to reduce discomfort in his left knee

Sam Powell-Pepper after injuring his knee during Port Adelaide's loss to Brisbane in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper has undergone another minor knee procedure as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

The 28-year-old ruptured the ACL in his left knee last July, having ruptured the ACL in his right knee early in the 2024 season.

On Friday, the Power said Powell-Pepper had undergone an arthroscopy to reduce discomfort, but added the latest procedure will not greatly impact his return to play timeline.

"On return from Christmas break, Powell-Pepper was experiencing irritation as he increased the intensity of his end-stage rehab, with some scar tissue identified as the likely predominant cause of the issue," the club said.

Sam Powell-Pepper during Port Adelaide's captain's run at Alberton Oval on June 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"In consultation with a surgeon, it was decided a clean out of scar tissue was necessary to resolve the discomfort, push towards end stage and return to training in this phase of rehab.

"The procedure is not uncommon for athletes recovering from an ACL injury, and Powell-Pepper's return to play timeline is not expected to be greatly impacted."

Powell-Pepper had been a consistent selection since being drafted with pick 18 in the 2016 draft, playing 139 of a possible 157 games in his first seven seasons at the club.

But the consecutive ACL injuries has seen him play just 19 games in the past two years and he faces another long stint on the sidelines in 2026.

He is contracted until the end of the 2029 season having signed a new four-year deal in late 2024.