Marcus Windhager celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MARCUS Windhager went from worrying about his own backyard to selling the club's vision last off-season. That's why he was seated among St Kilda's decision-makers in the private room of a Carlton institution when the Saints pitched to Sam Flanders in October.

By the time Windhager sat down alongside Ross Lyon, Stephen Silvagni and Graeme Allan at Scopri Italian restaurant, the ink was still drying on the four-year contract extension he signed in September, ending months of speculation around his future.

Melbourne, North Melbourne and Essendon all chased his services during a career year that resulted in a fifth-place finish in the Trevor Barker Award. But Windhager never wanted to leave. The Saints started with a two-year offer and eventually got the job done, locking in the Next Generation Academy graduate through to free agency in 2029.

"At the end of the day, I just wanted to stick here and build out that dream of playing with those boys. I love the group here and culture here. In the end, I just wanted to be a part of that," Windhager said at St Kilda's photo day on Tuesday.

Marcus Windhager celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Around that time of year there are obviously lots of rumours floating around. Being a part of the young culture that's come through in the last five or so years, I've built great connections with a lot of those boys, including Mitch [Owens] and Nasiah [Wanganeen-Milera], who are my best mates. I think ever since I've got here, I've wanted to achieve that end goal of winning a premiership with those lads."

Windhager played his role in securing the signature of the in-demand Flanders – who was also pursued by Melbourne and Essendon, as well as Carlton – by providing a player's perspective of the environment at RSEA Park. That invite, following a winter of personal uncertainty, showed how highly rated Windhager is internally.

"I'm just all-in on getting this group to be in a successful position," Windhager said while downplaying his role in landing Flanders from Gold Coast.

"Even speaking to Robert Harvey yesterday, I think my mindset from being a young player where you worry about your own backyard a lot of the time, try and find your feet and make your way has sorted shifted to being completely passionate about this group's success. It's a good spot to be in and it's about getting as many people in that area."

Sam Flanders at Moorabbin in October 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Windhager was selected at pick No.47 in the 2021 AFL Draft after the Saints matched a bid from Geelong. He has raced to 75 appearances in four years and is a key part of the young core at Moorabbin, alongside the two other players – Wanganeen-Milera (pick No.11) and Owens (No.33) – St Kilda picked ahead of him that year.

Wanganeen-Milera's decision to remain loyal to St Kilda and re-sign for two more seasons last August not only helped lure the likes of Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni during free agency, but also helped keep Windhager in the red, white and black.

"Nas is obviously one of my best mates," he said. "His decision was a big one and was a big one for the club. I think him staying was really good for me, as we both share that desire to have success at the Saints."

Expectations at the Saints have, naturally, risen following last year's spending spree. St Kilda won four of its final five games and almost beat Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 24, but only won a total of nine times in 2025. They played one final in Lyon's first year back at the club in 2023 and expect to return to September in 2026.

OPENING ROUND

"It seems to be the talk at the moment, but it is super exciting. The four boys that we've added to our list and obviously 'Nas' staying on was huge for the club and I think the playing group as well – he is such a big part of the team," he said.

"It is an exciting feel around the club, obviously there is expectation. For us, that expectation is to play finals like every team."

Windhager beamed when Liam Ryan's name was mentioned on Tuesday. The 29-year-old relocated across the country from Perth with his young family in November after joining St Kilda on a three-year deal and has moved in with Liam Henry in Highett, just down the Nepean Highway from the club's base.

'Flyin' Ryan' was a premiership player and All-Australian small forward at West Coast – and, to the amusement of his new teammates, an iconic rug ambassador – but now joins a club with the largest cohort of First Nations players in the competition. A fact Windhager, who is of the Ben Lomond Tribe of the Plangermaireener Nation in Tasmania, believes is a drawcard for the Saints.

Brad Hill, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Marcus Windhager during St Kilda's Sir Doug Nicholls Round Indigenous Guernsey shoot at Black Rock Beach on April 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pretty special," he said. "Now obviously adding Liam Ryan - there have been a few jokes about his salesman time - the boys love him, love his energy. I think he's going to be amazing for our playing group.

"It's a great group and great bunch of fellas led by 'Hilly' [Bradley Hill], who is honestly a big brother to all of us. He is so welcoming with his time. I can't speak highly enough of him. We are very lucky we've got each other."

And St Kilda is lucky to have Windhager. He is part of the fabric of the club. He has trained at half-back and in the midfield across the summer, but expect him to follow Nick Daicos around the MCG when the Saints start the new campaign against Collingwood in Opening Round.