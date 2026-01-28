Eric Hipwood is hopeful of returning from a knee injury in the second half of the season

Eric Hipwood waves to the crowd during a Brisbane captain's run at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ERIC Hipwood says recovery from a second knee surgery is "slow", with the Brisbane forward hopeful of playing in the second half of 2026.

Hipwood suffered a partial tear of his right ACL late in the home and away season before undergoing surgery in September.

It followed a ruptured ACL in his left knee in 2021 that cost him 10 months on the sidelines.

"It's going slow," Hipwood said on Wednesday morning at the Lions' pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

"It's tedious, but that's part of a long-term injury."

The 28-year-old missed Brisbane's finals campaign, and ultimately a second premiership, paving the way for teenager Ty Gallop to live the fairytale in just his sixth career game.

Charlie Cameron and Ty Gallop celebrate a goal during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG: Picture: AFL Photos

With former West Coast skipper Oscar Allen joining during the off-season, Gallop again looks set to be part of a three-tall forward line alongside Logan Morris while Hipwood recovers.

The Brisbane Academy product said he was hopeful of returning "mid to late season", but understood setbacks were part of the recovery process and nothing was set in stone.

"I'm almost halfway through the rehab, which is nice," he said.

"I've been able to work really hard in the gym and get a lot stronger, which is good."

The other injury concern for the two-time premiers is full-back Jack Payne, also on the way back from knee surgery, although he is expected to be available very close to the season start.