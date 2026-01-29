Liam Baker has been elevated into the co-captaincy role with Liam Duggan

Liam Baker during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast will again have two skippers in 2026, with Liam Baker joining Liam Duggan in the role.

While Duggan enters the co-captaincy role for a third season, Baker has been elevated to lead alongside him following the departure of Oscar Allen to Brisbane at the end of last season.

The duo were voted into the roles by the playing group and endorsed by the football department, becoming the third pairing of players to co-captain the Eagles.

It's a huge nod for Baker in just his second season at the club after crossing from Richmond at the end of the 2024 season.

However, the 28-year-old will miss the Eagles' first hitout of 2026 after copping a one-match ban for rough conduct in the final round of last season.

"Leading the largest and youngest squad in the AFL, co-captaincy will allow both players to mentor their teammates in the most effective way and to also fulfill the off-field duties that captaincy demands, whilst still focusing on their individual preparation and performance," West Coast footy boss John Worsfold said.

"They will complement each other's leadership styles to guide the team's commitment to achieving its shared ambition of doing what it takes to win our next premiership."

More to come