Brady Hough in action during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast will sweat on the fitness of defender Brady Hough after the important youngster suffered a right ankle injury at training on Thursday.

Hough landed awkwardly during a marking drill and immediately clutched at his right ankle, staying down momentarily before he was helped from the ground by two trainers.

The 22-year-old is an important member of the Eagles' back six and has also shown the ability to move up the ground and play on a wing or in the midfield, playing 75 games in four seasons.

He has featured in 45 of the team's past 46 games and grown as an emerging leader in the young group, finishing fifth in the John Worsfold Medal last year and regularly shutting down the opposition's best small forwards during a bright start to his career.

The setback happened late in Thursday's session at Mineral Resources Park as the Eagles build towards their match simulation against Fremantle on February 21.

In a positive sign, gun recruit Brandon Starcevich was put through his paces and completed blocks of the session as he manages a knee issue.

Brandon Starcevich after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Starcevich pushed himself during agility work and groundball drills, joining teammates for ball movement and skills work but sitting out the more combative drills.

The dual Brisbane premiership defender also worked one-on-one with a trainer on his marking and joined teammates for a running block at the end of the session as he pushes to be available for the season-opener against Gold Coast on March 15 at People First Stadium.

Newly installed co-captain Liam Baker looked untroubled after his return to main training last week, moving well after recovering from a minor leg complaint.

Liam Baker during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Exciting midfielder Elijah Hewett was on light duties after leaving training last week with a calf complaint, completing handball work with ruck teammate Bailey Williams (groin) on the sidelines.

Dual club champion Elliot Yeo was managed on Thursday, completing stair climbs in the grandstand while draftee Sam Allen continued his recovery from an ACL injury by running laps.

Defender Reuben Ginbey, who has joined the Eagles' leadership group, continues to impress and shapes as an AFL Origin option for Western Australia, working on his marking with Geelong dual premiership hero Harry Taylor.