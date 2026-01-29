Chad Wingard has moved into a new role at the AFL

Chad Wingard addresses players during the AFL Diversity Series Boys match between the Flying Boomerangs and World Team on September 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard has taken on a new role at the AFL, becoming the League's first national Next Generation Academy manager.

The new role was developed out of the AFL's long-running review into the NGA programs across 2024-25, with the recommendations delivered late last year and signed off at Commission level.

Having a new position that takes responsibility for the NGAs has been a priority for the League as it looks to add consistency to a system that has had many changes in access and eligibility over its decade-long existence.

The AFL brought in a range of rule amendments ahead of 2026 relating to minimum requirements clubs must meet to obtain draft concessions over players and NGA funding, earlier submission for applications, new uses of Category B rookie spots and the formal introduction of the AFLW NGA draft concessions for this year.

Wingard, who was previously working in the AFL's inclusion team as its Indigenous and social policy officer, will take on the key NGA role in liaising with clubs on nominations and qualifying criteria as well as sitting on the NGA committee, which will also include the AFL's football boss Greg Swann and head of game development Rob Auld.

The League has also committed to making an uplift in investment in the program with an increase of funding from $75,000 to $120,000 per club to support the girls NGA program.

Next Generation Academies were introduced to bring more Indigenous and multicultural players to the game, with the AFL retaining its view they are important in lifting underrepresented groups and participation levels.

Wingard, 32, played 218 games across his two-club career, retiring at the end of the 2024 season before starting at the AFL last year. He has also been involved in media roles, including on AFL.com.au's weekly The Round Ahead show.