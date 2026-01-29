Jarrod Witts believes the new rules will have benefits across the board for ruckmen

Jarrod Witts and Luke Jackson in action during Gold Coast's clash with Fremantle in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Jarrod Witts believes the new ruck rules will have a "little bit for everyone" as he continues to understand the new interpretations over the pre-season.

The AFL changed seven rules at the conclusion of last season, including at the centre bounce where rucks will now be unable to cross the centre line before engaging with their opponents.

The League hopes this will encourage more jumping from rucks with the ball now being thrown up, and more predictable.

Umpires now also have the authority to restart play around the ground without a nominated ruck being present, in an attempt to speed up the game and limit congestion.

Gold Coast trained at People First Stadium on Thursday morning, with AFL umpires on hand to adjudicate during small bursts of match simulation.

Witts, who stands 209cm, was opposed to Ned Moyle and said he now had a greater understanding of how the rules would be implemented.

"I can definitely understand it," he said.

"From what I heard today from the umpires, and what we worked through, there's going to be a little bit in it for everyone.

"We’re still figuring it out, it's going to take some reps and more match simulation to get an absolute plan and idea, but I think today was a positive step forward.

"It feels to me no matter what type of ruckman you are, you're going to get a look at it if you've got good craft."

Witts will have arguably one of the best midfields in the competition at his feet in 2026, with Christian Petracca joining captain Noah Anderson, Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell and former skipper Touk Miller in the middle of the ground.

The veteran said his combination with Petracca was slowly coming along.

Christian Petracca during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on January 27, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"We work on that most training sessions," he said.

"Just understanding where he likes the ball, where his strengths are, where we can help him out and get the ball in his hands.

"Obviously, that's what we want. He's a classy player when he's got the footy.

"We’ve got a lot more threats. It'll be hard to just pin down one or two guys because we’ve got some depth in there."