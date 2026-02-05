The Traders chat through the AFL Fantasy midfielders to pick in Classic and Draft

Darcy Parish during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOCKING in a captain each week is important in AFL Fantasy and often the best can be midfielders.

Last season Bailey Smith was the highest averaging player and therefore he's the most expensive in 2026. He dropped his FWD status and is now MID-only due to the role that saw him hit career-high numbers in his first year as a Cat.

The top end is elite. We've got Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos, Jordan Dawson, Errol Gulden … the list goes on.

These are the type of players you can bank on week in, week out and are the perfect players to hand your captaincy to for the all-important double points.

You need to select eight on-field midfielders in Fantasy Classic. It's a value game and there will be plenty of coaches looking to find the next 100-plus player. Zak Butters is popular as he went at 99.9 last season. The value of a discounted Darcy Parish has many interested while draftees will fill the last two to three slots with Jagga Smith the key selection.

Zak Butters in action during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy Draft coaches usually lock away a midfielder in their first or second pick. You can throw a blanket over the best, but make sure you get one in those first couple of rounds. There are, however, some sneaky targets for later in drafts.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie cover the key players to consider across both formats in their latest podcast.

Episode guide

0:30 - Roy's Rollin' 22

4:00 - Premium midfielders

5:40 - Value midfielders

17:20 - Cash cow midfielders

22:15 - Draft options

28:10 - Questions from social media

