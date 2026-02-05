Nick Larkey says he admires how Jy Simpkin carried himself through last year's personal struggles while captaining the Roos

Nick Larkey and Jy Simpkin after North Melbourne's loss to Carlton in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INCOMING North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey has paid tribute to his predecessor Jy Simpkin, saying there was no awkwardness to their succession.

Larkey has taken over as captain at the Kangaroos after Simpkin unsuccessfully tried to leave in last year's trade period.

While the key forward sat next to coach Alastair Clarkson at Thursday's team photo, Simpkin symbolically was at the end of their row.

In his first media conference as skipper, Larkey said he is good friends with Simpkin and admired how he carried himself through last year's personal struggles.

"The thing I admired most was he didn't let how he was feeling last year ... permeate through the group or affect the group," Larkey said.

"I found that really admirable, how you can suppress how you're feeling, not let it affect how everyone else might feel.

"So when he wanted to explore if there was anything different ... it wasn't a huge surprise to me.

"Then he knew ... I don't think he would have wanted the (captaincy) title."

Jy Simpkin (centre) with George Wardlaw and Finn O'Sullivan after North Melbourne's match against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Larkey said it was important that he thanked Simpkin at a team pre-season camp.

"He hasn't captained through easy times at all. Being the face of a club that's struggling on the field, it's as tough as any role," he said.

"He's done a great job. I just hope he can flourish this year with the weight off his shoulders.

"It (captaincy transition) wasn't awkward at all."

North last played finals in 2016 and finished 16th last season with only five wins and a draw.

But Larkey is optimistic, saying they have ramped up their pre-season.

He notes Hawthorn made a dramatic jump two years ago, riding its increased confidence to reach the 2025 preliminary final.

"We've really tried to 'up' the level with everything we do. It's noticeable that young core group of players and the guys who have been on the fringe are really stepping up," Larkey said.

"That's why I'm bullish on it.

"That Hawthorn side a couple of years ago didn't look too flash ... and then all of a sudden they just seemed to get that confidence about themselves, a couple of wins.

"These little 'diamonds in the rough' on their list ... have turned into really good-quality AFL players."

Larkey added there was a strong feeling at Arden St that last year showed they are on the right track.

"Last year was not ideal, win-loss, but we internally all realise and feel we improved more than the win-loss ratio showed," he said.

"We had a lot more close games."