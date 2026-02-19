Ross Lyon has questioned Chris Fagan's 'motivations' after his Brisbane counterpart's comments over the Saints' recruiting spree

Ross Lyon looks on during the R16 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has hit back at his Brisbane counterpart Chris Fagan's views that the Saints' 2025 recruiting spree was a "danger for the game".

Speaking exclusively to AFL.com.au, Lyon questioned Fagan's "motivations" and highlighted the ability of Brisbane being able to add a captain of a rival club in Oscar Allen, and another big-name free agent in Sam Draper, as well as gain access to "the No.1-rated player (in the national draft)", Dan Annable, in the player acquisition period after securing a second consecutive premiership.

"I could be wrong but in my 13 years of senior coaching [Lyon has actually coached 16 years], I don't think I've ever commented on a specific opposition player in a derogatory sense," Lyon said.

"I can't control what other people do, I can only control what I do. I'm aware that our CEO (Carl Dilena) responded not to Chris but in general terms about what the market dictates. And the coin has flipped. You know what is really ironic? Tony Lockett, Barry Hall (ex-St Kilda players who were recruited to Sydney) getting paid whatever percentage of the salary cap.

"That is interesting. Lachie Neale, who I know really well, and I know the figure he went on (from Fremantle, where Lyon was coach, to Brisbane) when the salary cap was $12.5 million. I think you need to look at percentage terms. Once you hear $1.5m, $1.7m, $1.2m … we know people offered Nas (Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, who stayed at St Kilda for $2m a season) more money. There were people who offered seven years and more (money).

"I know Carl spoke to the operating environment which dictates the market and its supply and demand and restrictions and access to talent. Free agency being introduced. I'm not perfect in this, but overseas, I think the NFL and NBA don't let them go to the top four clubs. But Tom Lynch goes to the reigning premier in the Tigers. When Brisbane's list could be in decline they go and get the captain from West Coast and the No.1 player from Essendon as free agents. And then have arguably the No.1-rated player (in the national draft) go at what was, it pick 40?"

In early February, Fagan told AFL.com.au: "I'm hoping those numbers we saw last year, via St Kilda, don't become a reality. I saw that as a bit of a danger for the game.

"I think the best players in the competition deserve to be paid the most money and that's not the case at the moment.

"That's not an insult to Nasiah. I think he's going to be a really good player and how far he goes I don't know.

"And 'TDK' has shown a lot of promise for a long time but hasn't probably played up to expectations, and they're getting paid extremely well. I'd rather see the better players get all the big money."

Lyon said the AFL had focused too heavily on supporting the recruitment structures afforded to the northern states teams.

"I liked Carl's responses because they went to the real problem, the operations environment and competitive balance," Lyon said.

"For whatever reason, the AFL has chosen its expansion to allow change to the competitive balance and priorities to the northern development, and the cost of that is to those who don't have access to that talent.

"That's the data, and it is indisputable … we would like the competitive balance and equity restored."

Ross Lyon looks on during the R7 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lyon queried Fagan's comments as a ploy to "weaponise the media" after the Saints had recruited Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Liam Ryan and Sam Flanders in the 2025 player exchange period.

"I'm not sure what Chris's motivations were, mental health of players is paramount and there is enough, and it is very topical, and I think as coaches we all cop a fair bit," Lyon said. "I know through the AFLCA, they're really worried about coaches' mental health and challenges … I don't know, to weaponise the media? It is an interesting argument on individuals."

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda in 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Lyon said unless the AFL watered down aspects of free agency and drafting some clubs would consider taking the League to court.

"If the inequity stays that long I think conceivably there would be a legal challenge from a number of clubs that have been disaffected," Lyon said.

Lyon also revealed injury prone full-forward Max King would not resume playing until round four after another setback with a soft tissue complaint.

Max King watches on during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

King didn't play a match in 2025 and managed just 23 games in 2023 and 2024.

"It's a two-week calf," Lyon said. "He will play football this year … it's not unexpected he would have a soft tissue, it's a slight calf. He was aiming for round zero or one, we think it's round four. And then from there we have a decision: is it VFL or AFL because he has missed a lot of work. We can set him up to succeed."