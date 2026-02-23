The Match Review findings for the match simulation games are in

Charlie Comben during North Melbourne's game against Sydney in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne defender Charlie Comben has escaped sanction for a dump tackle on Melbourne recruit Brody Mihocek, while Brisbane veteran Darcy Gardiner has been slapped with a fine for abusive language towards an umpire.

Comben tackled the new Demon from behind during the first quarter of Friday's match simulation at Casey Fields, with Mihocek ruled out of the game a short time later with concussion after he reported blurred vision.

However, themedical report later determined that Mihocek had been concussed in an incident just prior to the Comben tackle.

North Melbourne key defender Charlie Comben has been cleared by MRO Michael Christian. Medical report revealed Brody Mihocek suffered the concussion in a collision before the tackle at Casey Fields @AFLcomau — Josh Gabelich (@JoshGabelich) February 23, 2026

Comben has been cleared of any wrongdoing, with the Match Review Officer explaining Comben "did not use excessive force or place Mihocek in a vulnerable position".

"Comben approaches Mihocek from behind and as the ball comes loose, Comben tackles Mihocek but releases Mihocek's arm prior to Mihocek hitting the ground," the MRO said in a statement.

"It was the view of the MRO that Comben did not use excessive force or place Mihocek in a vulnerable position and that following a review of all available evidence, the incident is not related to the concussion sustained by Mihocek during the match."

Learn More 00:33

Meanwhile, Gardiner has been slapped with a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for abusive language towards an umpire in the third quarter of the Lions' match sim against Carlton.

Hawthorn forward Connor Macdonald has also copped a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.