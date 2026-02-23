Bailey Dale picked up a knee strain during last week's match simulation against Sydney, while a fellow Dog is set to feature in Friday's practice match

L-R: Adam Treloar, Rhylee West and Bailey Dale at Western Bulldogs training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME All-Australian half-back Bailey Dale is in doubt for the Western Bulldogs’ trip to Brisbane in Opening Round after injuring his knee against Sydney last Thursday, but veteran midfielder Adam Treloar is set for some minutes this Friday.

Dale exited the match simulation at Mission Whitten Oval at quarter-time with knee soreness, with subsequent scans revealing a low-grade medial collateral ligament strain.

The 29-year-old won’t feature in the AAMI Community Series fixture against Hawthorn on Friday night and is racing the clock to be fit in time for the season opener at the Gabba on March 7.

Dale was one of the unluckiest players to miss out on Victorian selection in this month’s State of Origin game against Western Australia.

After finishing runner-up in the 2024 Charles Sutton Medal behind Marcus Bontempelli, Dale earned his second All-Australian blazer in 2025 after averaging 27.1 disposals per game.

Treloar is expected to play managed minutes in the AFL or VFL practice match against the Hawks at Mission Whitten Oval this Friday.

The 2024 All-Australian midfielder had completed almost the entire pre-season program before a calf setback a few weeks ago.

Treloar managed only four senior games last year due to repeat calf strains dating back to the pre-season, but returned in the VFL in August and played in the premiership for Footscray.