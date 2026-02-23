Tigers forward will miss the start of the season

Mykelti Lefau looks on during the R12 match between Richmond and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 01, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has suspended Mykelti Lefau for their season opener against Carlton after the forward was caught drink-driving.

Victoria Police confirmed Lefau, 27, was pulled over in East Malvern in the early hours of Saturday morning and allegedly blew .108 - more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

He will have a delayed start to the AFL season after the Tigers imposed a two-match ban, taking in their AAMI Community Series match against Melbourne in Ballarat on Friday, plus the Blues clash at the MCG on March 12.

Lefau, who has had his driving licence revoked for 10 months, will also have to make a $2,500 donation to a charity and undergo alcohol behavioural change counselling.

Mykelti Lefau handpasses the ball during Richmond's pre-season training session at Punt Road Oval on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are extremely disappointed with Mykelti's actions, and he is fully aware that his poor judgement put both himself and the community at risk," Richmond CEO Shane Dunne said in a statement.

"Mykelti will now be suspended for two matches and undergo counselling to ensure he will learn from this mistake.

"We will continue to support Mykelti across this period to ensure his well-being.

"He understands he has let his teammates and the club down and will address them all tomorrow."

Mykelti Lefau celebrates during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lefau had been firming to start in round one after kicking three goals in the Tigers' pre-season match simulation against Essendon last week, following a frustrating run with injury.

The forward kicked 14 goals in 10 games in his first season in 2024, which was prematurely ended by an ACL tear.

Lefau then suffered a calf injury in his return match last year.

The 27-year-old expressed remorse for the incident.

"I made a really poor choice, and I am deeply embarrassed by what has taken place," Lefau said.

"It is unacceptable by any standard and it won't happen again. I apologise to my club, my teammates and our fans."