Photographer Phil Hillyard honoured with ASC lifetime achievement award
Phil Hillyard, who has photographed some of Australian football's most memorable moments, has received the Australian Sports Commission's lifetime achievement award
By Michael Rogers
RENOWNED sports photographer Phil Hillyard, who has captured dozens of footy's biggest moments across a career spanning four decades, has been honoured with the Australian Sports Commission's lifetime achievement award.
He is the first photographer to receive the award, joining legends of Australian sports media including commentators Bruce McAvaney and Dennis Cometti, and journalists Mike Sheahan, Ron Reed and Caroline Wilson.
Other past recipients include legendary Olympics commentator Norman May, soccer pundits Les Murray and Johnny Warren, and longtime sports broadcasters Ken Sutcliffe and Tracey Holmes.
Hillyard was honoured at the annual Australian Sports Commission media awards, held at the SCG on Monday night.
Hillyard has lived in Sydney for almost 30 years and has covered hundreds of games of footy, including Tony Lockett's milestone 1300th goal in 1999 and Lance Franklin's historic 1000th goal in 2022.
He worked for News Corp for 30 years, spending more than 10 years touring with the Australian cricket team, and covering five Olympic Games, including Sydney 2000.
Hillyard has won nine Walkley awards, has twice been named the Australian press photographer of the year, and has won best photograph at the Australian Football Media Association awards three times.
In recent years, he has worked on footy in Sydney, covering both the Swans and Giants, as well the AFL's push to grow the game in NSW.
"I have been incredibly lucky, lucky to have found something that I love, lucky to have people who backed me,” Hillyard said.
"I’ve never kicked a goal, I’ve never made a century. But I’ve had the best seat in the house and for that, I’m forever grateful."
Equally adept at capturing action photos or stunning portrait images, Hillyard's body of work is an outstanding chronicle of Australian sport, including some of the most memorable moments in Australian football's history.
