Phil Hillyard, who has photographed some of Australian football's most memorable moments, has received the Australian Sports Commission's lifetime achievement award

Phil Hillyard at the SCG ahead of a game between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs on July 13, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

RENOWNED sports photographer Phil Hillyard, who has captured dozens of footy's biggest moments across a career spanning four decades, has been honoured with the Australian Sports Commission's lifetime achievement award.

He is the first photographer to receive the award, joining legends of Australian sports media including commentators Bruce McAvaney and Dennis Cometti, and journalists Mike Sheahan, Ron Reed and Caroline Wilson.

>> CHECK OUT SOME OF PHIL HILLYARD'S BEST PHOTOS BELOW

Other past recipients include legendary Olympics commentator Norman May, soccer pundits Les Murray and Johnny Warren, and longtime sports broadcasters Ken Sutcliffe and Tracey Holmes.

Hillyard was honoured at the annual Australian Sports Commission media awards, held at the SCG on Monday night.

Hillyard has lived in Sydney for almost 30 years and has covered hundreds of games of footy, including Tony Lockett's milestone 1300th goal in 1999 and Lance Franklin's historic 1000th goal in 2022.

Lance Franklin celebrates his 1000th goal during Sydney's clash with Geelong in round two, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He worked for News Corp for 30 years, spending more than 10 years touring with the Australian cricket team, and covering five Olympic Games, including Sydney 2000.

Hillyard has won nine Walkley awards, has twice been named the Australian press photographer of the year, and has won best photograph at the Australian Football Media Association awards three times.

In recent years, he has worked on footy in Sydney, covering both the Swans and Giants, as well the AFL's push to grow the game in NSW.

"I have been incredibly lucky, lucky to have found something that I love, lucky to have people who backed me,” Hillyard said.

"I’ve never kicked a goal, I’ve never made a century. But I’ve had the best seat in the house and for that, I’m forever grateful."

Equally adept at capturing action photos or stunning portrait images, Hillyard's body of work is an outstanding chronicle of Australian sport, including some of the most memorable moments in Australian football's history.

Phil Hillyard's football highlights

Adam Goodes and Jarrad McVeigh with the 2012 premiership cup after Sydney's win over Hawthorn in the Grand Final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Tony Lockett kicks his record-breaking 1300th goal during Sydney's clash with Collingwood on June 6, 1999. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GWS players run through the banner ahead of their first AFL match against Sydney on March 24, 2012. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Lance Franklin poses in Sydney's Indigenous guernsey ahead of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, 2021. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Leek Aleer and his family ahead of his AFL debut with GWS on July 28, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Lance Franklin lines up for his 1000th goal during Sydney's clash with Geelong in round two, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Lance Franklin celebrates his 1000th goal during Sydney's clash with Geelong in round two, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Fans invade the field after Lance Franklin kicked his 1000th goal in March 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Phil Hillyard and Lance Franklin in the Sydney rooms after Franklin kicked his 1000th goal in March 2022. Picture: Supplied

Adelaide players and coach Malcolm Blight (far right) celebrate their win over North Melbourne in the 1998 Grand Final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Toby Greene and Giants teammates celebrate GWS win over Collingwood in the 2019 preliminary final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Dustin Martin holds the premiership cup aloft after Richmond's win over Adelaide in the 2017 Grand Final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jake Lloyd and Isaac Heeney celebrate Sydney's win over GWS in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Harry Himmelberg celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in round five, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Adam Goodes celebrates during a Sydney game in August 2010. Picture: Phil Hillyard