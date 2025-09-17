Mikayla Bowen in a still from 'Pride from the Past'; Scott and Joel Selwood; Toby Bedford cops a hit from Lewis Melican. Pictures: Supplied / Michael Willson / Phil Hillyard

AFL MEDIA's comprehensive coverage of the game has again been recognised at the annual Australian Football Media Association awards, with photographers Michael Willson and Phil Hillyard and the AFLW content team all taking home honours.

And AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent, Damian Barrett, was recognised for his decorated career in the football media with life membership of the Australian Football Media Association.

AFL chief photographer Michael Willson won Best News or Feature Photo for his image of Scott and Joel Selwood at the funeral of their brother, Troy.

Phil Hillyard, whose work features across AFL.com.au and News Corp publications, won Best Action Photo for his image of Sydney defender Lewis Melican striking Toby Bedford, in a moment that saw Melican suspended for three weeks.

And the team of Sophie Welsh, Scottnes Smith, Gemma Bastiani and Cushla Travers won Best Diversity and Inclusion Presentation for their portfolio from AFLW Pride Round in 2024.

The suite of award-winning content included feature video Pride from the Past; feature articles on Matilda Scholz, Anne Hatchard and Bella Lewis; and an insightful player column by Richmond's Kate Dempsey.

Learn More 05:15

Kane Cornes, the host of First Up on AFL.com.au every Sunday night, was recognised for his work across multiple organisations including the AFL, Seven Network and SEN with the Lou Richards Medal for the most outstanding past player in the media, as well as the Alf Brown Award for the best overall media performer.

And Kate McCarthy, who hosts The Round So Far and The Wrap on AFL.com.au each weekend, was highly commended in the Clinton Grybas Rising Talent Award for her work across the Seven Network and Triple M.

Finally, Damian Barrett, who has been an integral part of AFL.com.au's football coverage for almost 15 years, was honoured with AFMA life membership. Barrett's career in journalism with News Corp, Triple M, Channel Nine and AFL Media has spanned five decades and he continues to be one of the most influential voices in an increasingly competitive landscape.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

Barrett's work on the AFL Daily podcast, Access with Matthew Lloyd each Monday, his weekly column each Tuesday and of course his hard-hitting opinion on Sliding Doors each Friday makes for essential listening, viewing and reading on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.