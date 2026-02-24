The Traders assess what to look out for in the AAMI Community Series games

Tristan Xerri and Luker Kentfield compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's match simulation against Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'RE turning things up a notch as the AAMI Community Series becomes some of the most important AFL Fantasy study coaches will have this pre-season.

From roles and working out where players are in each club's pecking order, the nine games will help coaches make their selections ahead their upcoming Fantasy Draft and astute picks for their starting Fantasy Classic side at round one.

All eyes will be on the cash cows and who will be there in round one such as Essendon's Jacob Farrow and Dyson Sharp to the key pair of Tigers in Sam Grlj and Sam Cumming.

It's not just the rookies. We get a chance to see how the new ruck rules could affect the big men. Will Tristan Xerri prove to be a value option that many are hoping? What does Luke Jackson's ruck/forward/midfield mix look like? Can Lachlan McAndrew hold down the No.1 ruck role at the Crows?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie throw out the key things they're looking at for each club as they get ready to watch the game with the live stats on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Episode guide

0:30 - Tips for what to look for in AAMI

3:30 - Carlton v Geelong

5:45 - Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

7:30 - Brisbane v Gold Coast

9:50 - Melbourne v Richmond

12:20 - Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

15:50 - St Kilda v Essendon

18:10 - Fremantle v Adelaide

20:45 - North Melbourne v Collingwood

24:20 - West Coast v Port Adelaide

