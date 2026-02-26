Sliding Doors is back for 2026 .. and Damo's got a full head of steam after a long, hot summer

IF 2025 was a disaster followed by the exits of Curnow, De Koning and Silvagni ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is finally back for 2026.

With less than a week until the opening bounce of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL - after another big off-season.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

the Crows' narrative throughout the off-season was that 2025 was a success ...

THEN ...

I have a very different view. It wasn't. There was nothing resembling success when, from a position on top of the ladder and coming off nine consecutive home and away wins, two finals were very badly lost on home soil.

IF ..

the Lions have made the past three Grand Finals and won the past two ...

THEN ...

they're seemingly guaranteed to be thereabouts again. They've got the best key back in the game, one of the best midfields and a vibrant, hungry and young forward line. Keidean Coleman is once again fit, having missed the best part of two years. Oscar Allen and Sam Draper have been added. And big-name draftee Dan Annable has a massive reputation even before playing a game. There are going to be a minimum half a dozen gun players who miss out on team selection each week. What a beautiful problem.

IF ...

the 2025 season was a disaster and followed by the exits of Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni ...

THEN ...

it doesn't matter. They've got a fit Jagga Smith. And with a fit Jagga comes hope. No one is linking the Blues to the 2026 finals series, but with a Graham Wright-led sharpness across all operations, they will be more competitive and vibrant than expected, and might even be in the range of a wildcard position late in the year.

IF ...

Nick Daicos has been in the AFL for just four seasons ...

THEN ...

it is extraordinary that he has polled 109 Brownlow votes - 11 in his debut year of 2022, followed by 28 (third), 38 (second) and 32 (second). Deserves to find the Brownlow-winning algorithm in 2026.

IF ...

it's been a circus for Zach Merrett and the Bombers in recent off-seasons ...

THEN ...

come each season proper, he has always been able to block out the mess and play really good footy. In 2026, it is a given that he will a) play well for Essendon, and b) have thoughts and conversations about getting out of the joint, yet again.

IF ...

Hayden Young stays fit in 2026 ...

THEN ...

there may be no stopping the Dockers. An extraordinary talent capable of winning a Brownlow. Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Young, Murphy Reid, Andrew Brayshaw, Josh Treacy, Jordan Clark, Shai Bolton. Such an exciting mix.

IF ...

the past two Geelong best and fairest trophies have appropriately been given to Max Holmes ...

THEN ...

there is still not enough competition-wide admiration for this guy. Should have had at least one, and probably two, All-Australian gongs as well.

IF ...

Matt Rowell is the reigning Brownlow medallist and Noah Anderson has twice placed in the top 10 of a Brownlow count ...

THEN ...

the addition of 'Brand Petracca', a four-time top 10 Brownlow finisher, immediately elevates - on paper, at least - the Suns' midfield to top of class. Touk Miller has also got a Brownlow Medal placing on his CV. Going to be very interesting to see how they distribute responsibilities.

IF ...

the Giants have lost their past four finals and now boast one of the worst injury lists upon entry to the 2026 season ...

THEN ...

the frustration levels must be at bursting point. Tom Green out for the year. Finn Callaghan, Sam Taylor, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels also banged up before the real stuff starts.

IF ...

the Hawks have managed to win three finals in the past two seasons ...

THEN ...

look out if they ever get access to Will Day in September. Won't be seen, once again, for a large chunk of matches this year, as he battles another very serious shoulder injury. The best player at this club, and if he ever gets a sustained crack at this game, would prove himself to be among the very, very best in the game.

IF ...

we have been conditioned now for many months to the massive changes at Melbourne ...

THEN ...

it will still be a jolt to see big Maxxy Gawn in the centre square without Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver. An extraordinary situation when you also factor in the concussion-enforced exit of another midfield key from the 2021 premiership, Angus Brayshaw. Another midfield mainstay, Jack Viney, will be missing the first third of the season with an Achilles injury.

IF ...

there continues to be myriad problems with the Roos ...

THEN ...

the one which still worries me most is the backline. This club had to significantly bolster this part of operations in recent years. Unfortunately, and despite a very favourable AFL-issued early-season fixture, I'm expecting another disappointing season.

IF ...

Zak Butters is the resident Port rockstar ...

THEN ...

Mitch Georgiades is the looming one. Has been brilliant the past two seasons, after recovering from a ruptured ACL in 2023. At 24, I reckon this guy is on the verge of superstardom.

IF ...

the kids look really, really good ...

THEN ...

I'm also worried about the injuries some of them are sustaining. Sam Lalor's hamstrings were a concern in 2025. Taj Hotton, who entered the AFL with a serious knee complaint, has now suffered hip damage. Can't wait to see the banged-up Josh Smillie make his debut, too.

IF ...

it's been both financially risky as well as unsettling to the already listed players ...

THEN ...

it is also, very starkly, the most fascinating and exciting storyline of the off-season. The Saints' recruitment strategy will be studied for years, regardless of ladder position in 2026. Can't wait to see how this unfolds under Ross The Boss's watch. Pressure is on, and the pass mark, in my eyes, is winning a final.

IF ...

the Swans over 44 years have forged a very special place in the hearts and minds of those living in the tough-to-crack Sydney market ...

THEN ...

a lot, and I'd argue most, of that success can be attributed to the regular array of rockstar full-forwards. Warwick Capper. Tony Lockett. Barry Hall. Lance Franklin. And after a failed crack at Joe Daniher, now Charlie Curnow is added to the mix. The city demands that type of player. And the Swans are always better to watch when there's a gun in the goalsquare.

IF ...

losing a co-captain hurt ...

THEN ...

there will be comfort if his replacement reaches the heights that insiders at the Eagles are expecting. Oscar Allen out of the Eagles' forward line, and Jobe Shanahan about to launch into his second season. A strong marking forward who could have a sizeable presence riding shotgun with Jake Waterman.

IF ...

Bevo's performance in taking the Dogs to the 2016 premiership will forever be one of the greatest AFL coaching feats ...

THEN ...

failing to get the club to finish in the top four in any of the 11 seasons he's been in charge falls into the highly underwhelming category.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

you were to list all the rule changes implemented by the AFL in the past 20 years ...

THEN ...

the Steve Hocking-devised stand rule, in my eyes and by a very long way, is the best and most positively impactful – provided it is properly policed. And that's the challenge. Umpires cannot be lenient with any aspect of this. And guess what. The players WILL adapt very quickly.